 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LIVING WITH CHILDREN

LIVING WITH CHILDREN: Mom making no dent in the real problem

  • 0

“Did I do the right thing?” Mom asks.

“Was her defiance on that occasion a one-off?”

“Oh, no,” Mom replies. “She defies me about most things.”

“Then you achieved getting her to put on her clothes,” I answer, “but you made no dent in the real problem.”

The real problem is this little girl’s defiance of her mother’s authority. In this case, Mom won a skirmish, but the war goes on. And it will go on and on and on until Mom “nukes” this little girl and puts an end to the war, once and for all. The problem is, the longer this war goes on, the worse it’s going to get. A 5-year-old who tells her mother she’s not going to dress for school may well become a 14-year-old who tells her mother to go jump in a lake and take a deep breath.

Research into parenting outcomes finds what common sense affirms: the best-behaved children are also the most well-adjusted children. Needless to point out, the parents of said kids love them unconditionally and discipline them with power and purpose. The reason, then, that children should be disciplined well, and therefore well-behaved, is not because it’s easier to raise a well-behaved child (although it certainly is). The reason is that it is in the child’s best interest, both in the short- and long terms, to be well-behaved.

People are also reading…

Mom handled the immediate situation in a proper fashion. To that point, she and I are on the same page. However, I would not have issued a threat. At the point of defiance, I would have put said child and her clothes in the back seat of the car and set off for school, telling her that when we arrived, she was going in whether she was still in her pajamas or properly dressed. She would also have suffered confinement to her room after school and early bedtime, as in, immediately after dinner.

And I would have looked her in the eye and said, “And this is the way it’s going to be, my love. When you defy me, it will not matter whether you ultimately do what I tell you to do or not. You will be punished.”

This little girl needs to know, as do many American children, that obedience is more than simply doing what one is told; it is doing what one is told without even the slightest display of defiance. Some people think this is too much to ask of a child, especially a child as young as 5. We know, however, that most children born before the 1960s (during which traditional parenting was demonized and replaced with “postmodern psychological parenting”) were obedient by age 3. Even today, in underdeveloped countries that have not imported our dysfunctional parenting practices, children are obedient by age 3. In fact, it is too little, and too vital to the child’s social and emotional health, not to ask.

John Rosemond

Learn more about family psychologist John Rosemond at johnrosemond.com and parentguru.com.

Learn more about family psychologist Rosemond at parentguru.com and johnrosemond.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Organization changes name

Organization changes name

The board of The Virginia College Fund voted to change the organization’s name to the Commonwealth Alliance for Rural Colleges at its annual m…

What's in Democrats' big bill? Climate, health care, savings

What's in Democrats' big bill? Climate, health care, savings

The estimated $740 billion economic package from Democrats is nowhere near what President Joe Biden first envisioned with his effort to rebuild America’s public infrastructure and family support systems. The Senate has approved the slimmer but still substantial compromise package, and it heads next to the House. It's made up of health care, climate change and deficit-reduction strategies, in hopes of tackling inflation and making the most sizable investment ever in fighting global warming. A major component is capping out-of-pocket prescription drug costs for seniors in the Medicare program at $2,000 a year. It also applies $300 billion federal deficit reduction.

Dems' climate, energy, tax bill clears initial Senate hurdle

Dems' climate, energy, tax bill clears initial Senate hurdle

A divided Senate has voted to start debating Democrats’ election-year economic bill. The sprawling measure contains many of President Joe Biden’s climate, energy, health and tax goals. United Democrats pushed the 755-page measure toward Senate approval early Sunday. Before reaching final passage, senators plodded through a nonstop pile of amendments that seemed certain to last hours. The package is a dwindled version of earlier multitrillion-dollar bills from Biden that Democrats failed to advance. The measure has become a partisan battleground over inflation, gasoline prices and other issues that polls show are driving voters. The House, where Democrats have a slender majority, could give the legislation final approval next Friday.

Essential Connecticut workers can apply for $1000 'hero' pay

Up to $1,000 in pandemic pay is available for eligible, private-sector essential workers in Connecticut who were employed during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. A new website for applications up and running on Friday. The $30 million Premium Pay Program will officially be launched next week. Funding for the initiative was included in the new state budget. Sometimes dubbed “hero pay,” the funds will be distributed to critical workers such as grocery store employees and non-government medical staff who were on the job between March 10, 2020 and May 7, 2022 and unable to work from home.

Biden team, Eli Lilly condemn new Indiana abortion ban

Biden team, Eli Lilly condemn new Indiana abortion ban

Eli Lilly and Co. and the administration of President Joe Biden have condemned Indiana’s new ban on abortions. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre in a statement Saturday said Indiana's Republican legislators have “put personal health care decisions in the hands of politicians rather than women and their doctors.” Lilly says it's concerned the law will hinder the company's and Indiana’s “ability to attract diverse scientific, engineering and business talent from around the world.” The law lifts the ban in cases of rape or incest and to protect the life and physical health of the mother. It takes effect Sept. 15.

Watch Now: Related Video

Are you ready to retire? Here's how to tell

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert