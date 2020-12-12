LIVING WITH CHILDREN: Parenting fantasy comes back to bite the dreamer

“Hand in Hand” parenting is the latest iteration of progressive (nouveau, unverified) childrearing.

I became aware of HIH several weeks ago, courtesy of a grandmother whose daughter and son-in-law are practitioners. She was both amused and appalled. Intrigued, I went to the HIH website (handinhandparenting.org) to see for myself.

The first tab I opened concerned toddler aggression. According to the folks at Hand in Hand, toddlers hit — initially at least — because they are experimenting with behavior just like they experiment on material things like magazines, which they tend to rip to shreds. They’re just trying to discover how the world works. They don’t mean to destroy things. Likewise, according to HIH, they don’t mean to hurt people and punishing them for something they did not mean to do is likely to make matters worse.

Really? A toddler sees another child playing with a certain toy. He wants the toy. He attempts to snatch the toy from the other child. The child hangs on to the toy, so our toddler clamps down on the child’s forearm with his teeth. Are we to believe that said toddler was only engaging in a “what if” experiment? He clearly bit because the toy’s possessor did not immediately surrender it.