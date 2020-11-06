LIVING WITH CHILDREN: Picky eater? Problem lies with parent, not the child.

My daughter was “intolerant” of certain foods as an infant.

When my wife introduced purees, Amy would sometimes, upon experiencing a certain taste for the first time, screw up her face and push whatever it was out of her mouth with her tongue. Mushed squash? Yuk!

Willie would simply scoop up the mush and push it back in, even if she had to gently pry Amy’s gums apart.

Sometimes, one spoonful of mush would require five or six attempts before it was all down Amy’s gullet.

The message: You will eat what I give you.

By age 9, Amy was eating raw sushi and loving it.

I am convinced that most picky eating gets started before the child in question is 1 year old. As with the above mother, parents of pickers often tell me their kids were “intolerant” of certain foods from the very beginning.

Yeah, well, so are most kids, probably.

Parents either persist in accustoming the child’s palate to what is initially repulsive or they switch to another mush and then another and another in a hunt for what the child will “tolerate.”

In no time at all, one has a food tyrant on their hands.