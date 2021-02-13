LIVING WITH CHILDREN: Proper punishment makes an impression on a child

The right attitude is one of calm intolerance. The child should know, without doubt, the parent is strongly disapproving of the misbehavior in question, but it is vital that the parent not be in the grip of anger. When anger dominates a parents’ attempts at correction, it is likely to be nothing more than retaliatory, as in, “I’ll show you!” That accomplishes little if anything.

Furthermore, most parents have difficulty following through with consequences described in anger. They tend toward overkill. How does one enforce, “No more Christmases for you, ever!”?

The proper attitude is translated, “I don’t like punishing you, but what you have done demands it.” The sorts of things that call for punishment include belligerent disrespect, blatant disobedience, lies that are harmful to someone else, theft, and unjustifiable aggression.

Proper punishment makes an impression on a child, one that imparts a permanent memory, which is why, by the way, a few minutes in time-out is so generally worthless, especially for children who have outgrown toddlerhood. Big misbehavior demands a big response, but the way to prevent ever having to enforce a big response is to nip misbehavior in the bud. As they say, an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.