LIVING WITH CHILDREN: There's still time to turn 10-year-old around

QUESTION: We have a 10-year-old daughter who runs our family. We allowed her to begin dictating to us when she began talking and it’s just gone slowly downhill ever since. She manipulates us with shrieking tantrums, disrespect and downright refusal to do what we tell her to do. We must have done something right, however, because she gets nothing but praise and compliments from teachers, coaches and her peers’ parents. We can hardly believe they are describing the same child. Is it too late to turn this around? If not, what should we do? We’re desperate.

ANSWER: Your daughter has obviously figured out that what works with you is not going to work in other settings with other adults, which is a reliable hallmark of high intelligence. Good news, eh? Nonetheless, you would be wise to get control of her before she hits adolescence. My experience has been that no matter the positives of an at-home hellion, all bets are off by age 13.

To your first question, no, it is not too late to turn this around. I’ve witnessed tougher cookies than your daughter be completely rehabilitated at her age. To do so requires an equally complete overhaul of her life in the home. And believe me, things will get worse before they start getting better. If you’re ready, read on!