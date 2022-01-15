 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Local residents, canine companions complete course

Grads

Local residents and their canine companions graduated recently from the home companion class at Setterwoods Dog Training Obedience School in Chatham including (from left) Marcia Collins and “Tessie;” Darcey Flora and “Daisy;” Anne Smith and “Pee Dee;” Cathy Cooper and “Dinah;” Steve Shelton and ”Ike;” and Chris Doomes and “Runt.”

 Contributed photo

