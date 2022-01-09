Local students named to DCC's honors lists

DCC vice president’s honors list
Local residents were recently named to the Danville Community College vice president’s honors list for the fal l semester. To be eligible, a student must be enrolled for six or more credit hours during the fall semester, have a cumulative grade point average of at least 3.0, have a semester GPA of 3.0 to 3.74 and have completed a minimum of 24 semester hours at the college.
DANVILLE: Martina Arrien-Allerding, Alexis Beasley, Cooper Bebeau, Rashekia Bennett, Tristan Blake, Katie Buchinsky, Luke Burris, MilYada Chaney, Betty Clayton, Andrew Coles, Zildjian Crumpton, Terry Daniel, Brandon Day, Mason Dodd, Wendy Ferrell, Kayla Gaites, Stephanie Garcia, Courtney Graham, Jaylon Hairston, Ashanti Harris, Erva Harris, Jaiden Harris, Jennie Hodge, Roger Hubbard, Peyton Hylton, Curtis Inge Jr., Denazhe’ Jackson, Izaak Jeffers Jr., Lindsey Jennings, Grayson Johnston, Tessa Kaesmeyer, Shib Kafle, Deonne King, Camron Martin, Morgan McDowell, Jazmin Medrano Barajas, Blake Melton, Monique Miller, Thomas Moore, Aubree Murray, Makayla Pinkney, Kaley Purdy, Elijah Reed, Alexandra Richardson, Taliyah Rodgers, Joshua Shelton, Doris Smith, Joshua Smith, Taisiana Smith, Sharonda Swanson, Kennedy Thacker, Jamari Torian, Victor Tucker, Isabele Turner, Michael Walthall, Tiffany Wilson and Hannah Wyatt.
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY: Evan Adkins, Anna Ballenger, Jack Barnett, Jonathon Beck, Colin Bennett, Erin Blevins, Kylee Brower, Jennifer Bryant, Sydney Burton, Kelly Campbell, Kennedy Cassell, Janella Davis, Kaitlyn Davis, Anthony Dix, Hunter Dodson, Tiffany Duncan, Leah Easley, Krist ina Gatewood, David Golden III, Tonie Hanks, Hunter Harris, Charles Hearp, Braxton High, Heather Howard, Henry Hurt, John Hurt, Mohammad Khan, Lauren King, Sierra Knick, Laura Lewis, Sarah Martin, Sydney McBride, Alice Merricks, Jacob Miller, Malinda Millner, Kendall Moore, Ashleigh Morris, Mikayla Morris, Alexis Morrisette, Gabrielle Moser, Emma Myers, Heidi Myers, Monserrat Navarro-Villafuentes, Kaitlin Oldham, Carrington Payne, Virginia Perkinson, Megan Philpott, Grayson Powell, Blaine Reynolds, Colby Ringstaff, Kaden Robinson, Madelyn Ross, Kuper Simmons, Cody Smith, Gabriel Snead, Sarah Snead, Jacob Tosh, Jason Towler, Alayna Vickers, Blake Whaley, Luke White, Haylee Woods, Courtney Yarbrough, Ethan Yeaman and Colin Zurawski.
DCC president’s honors list
Local residents were recently named to the Danville Community College president’s honors list for the fall semester. To be eligible, a student must be enrolled for six or more credit hours in the fall semester, have a cumulative grade point average of at least 3.0, have a semester GPA of 3.75 or higher, and have completed a minimum of 24 semester hours at the college.
DANVILLE: Chloe Adkins, Ian Blair, Max Brande, Rodney Brandon, Jackson Byrnes, Austin Canavan, Devin Catton, Tkai Chaney, Asiah Clark, Tameka Coles, Ingrid Diaz, Ethan Edwards, Jason Elliott, Stephanie Escobedo, Brianna Faison, Tara Ferris, Keturah Fitzgerald, Allen Ford Jr., Alex Gasper, Megan Gee, Tonya Gunter. Tamon Hairston, Patrick Haney, Zachary Hangelia, LaKeisha Harden, Nestassia Harden, Johnny Hayes, Melissa Haynes, Jose Hernandez, Walter High, Caitlyn Jarrett, Zaire Johnson, Destini Jones, Dylan Kendrick, Mohammad Khan, Dylan Kirk, Joseph Kutlik, Sara Lankford, Samantha Lee, Hunter Lewis, Adrian Lilly, Suzanna Long, Deanna Marcotte, Jakhi Martin, Savannah Mayberry, Takella Mease, Carter Mills, Gage Mills, Zachary Morris, Miles Morrison, Caleb Nelson, Brianna Nester, Abigal Nunley, Joshua Owen, Serious Pinchback, Tatalia Preston, Eric Prunty, Kitzya Ramirez, Beverly Riggs, Michael Riggs, Rachel Royster, Maryjane Shipman, Gary Simmers, Brian Smoot II, Kathryn Stowe, Kaelan Terry, Sasha Thomas, Stone Thurman, Kaitlyn Tipton, Urenna Ukuku, Antony Useche, Davontae Walton, Rachel Warren, Kelsey Whitlock, Jordan Whitt, Jeremiah Williamson, Kenneth Wood, Jaten Yates and Hunter Yeatts.
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY: Cole Andrews, Albert Biagioni III, Carter Boon, Karissa Breeden, Antonio Briones, Shane Brown, Dustin Brumfield, Brandy Callahan, Matthew Carter, Rebecca Carter, Lorie Cody, Daniel Dalton, Isaiah Davis, Caleb Dawson, Sherri Dickens, Amanda Doss, Phillip East, Austin Elliott, Ethan Farthing, Nicholas Flood, Caleb Ford, Grant Gibson, Patrick Gibson II, Christopher Giles, Drake Gunnell, Sally Haley, Elijah Hawkins, Jordan Hawkins, Alexander Hearp, Stephen Hendricks Jr., Kalei Hundley, McKenzie Jacobs, Gabriel Johnson, Levi Johnson, Landon Jones, Lauren Keatts, Joshua Kittrell, Taliiya Lanier, Eben Leigh, Crystal Manning, Jerrica Martin, Camila McDaniel, Jennifer Miller, Bobby Moran, Elizabeth Motley, Haley Newton, Leilanie Nichols, Joel Oakes, Phillip Owens, Kate-Lynn Parker, Tevin Perkins, Justin Pine, Bretley Quintero, Kayla Reamey, Quentin Reid, Ethan Reynolds, Matthew Rivero, Kaelyn Roach, Christopher Robbins, Rachel Rohlfsen, Richard Rust Jr., Stephanie Schulerud, Walter Sease, Dylan Seay, Pranav Shah, Sarah Smith, Enming Song, Leah Thompson, Marisa Tolley, Andrew Towler, Christopher Van Norden II, Tabitha Vaughan, Austin Vicks, Katelyn Waltz, Parker White, Eric Wilkinson, Jacqueline Willis, Kristopher Willis, Emily Wilson, Kayla Wise, Emily Worsham and Jason Yeatts.