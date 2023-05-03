The annual Make Danville Shine Home Expo will be held from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Community Market, which is at 629 Craghead St.

Home repair and maintenance experts will be there to share information and give away discounts and freebies. Kids of all ages can enjoy crafts and activities. Hot dogs and snacks will be provided. The event is free and open to all.

This expo will be held with the opening of the Farmers Market and officially kicks off the 11th annual Make Danville Shine campaign, which is a month-long initiative to encourage every resident to focus on maintenance, upkeep, and beautification of their property and to assist neighbors who may not be able to do so because of age or disability.

Mayor Alonzo Jones on Tuesday officially declared the month of May as “Make Danville Shine Month.” Citizens can take part in the cleanup campaign in five simple ways:

Clean their house gutters.

Paint their house exterior.

Clear their property of weeds, vines, and overgrowth.

Landscape their yards using flowers, mulch, and other materials.

Set debris, appliances, and furniture at the curbside for city Public Works crews to pick up.

To support the cleanup campaign, the Public Works Department again is waiving several fees and restrictions regarding yard waste, large bulk debris, tire disposal and appliance pickups. The waiver of fees and restrictions, however, does not include tree stumps, debris generated by tree contractors, large bulk debris generated by contractors and construction or demolition debris from contractors.

No rental trailers are available, but residents can place oversized piles of yard waste and large bulk debris at the residential curbside for collection by a bucket truck. Residents are asked to separate the yard waste from the large bulk debris. Loose leaves and grass clippings must be bagged. Collection will take place once a week on the regular scheduled weekday.

By appointment, crews will collect large appliances for free and heavy debris such as bricks, rocks, cinder blocks and dirt. Heavy debris from contractors will not be collected free of charge.

The fee for tire disposal will be waived for residents but is limited to only four tires per household. Commercial tires are not included in the fee waiver.

All household trash and small debris should be inside an approved cart. Unapproved trash carts will not be emptied. All loose debris and household trash must be bagged. No car parts and hazardous materials such as liquids, paints and fuel can be included.