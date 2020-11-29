Making a happy home is a blessing that keeps on giving

I had an interesting experience this week, getting a peek into the past of the home I have lived in for 33 years now. We need a new roof and have been getting some estimates for the work.

One roofer we called immediately recognized our address and said, “I grew up in that house.” He seemed excited about coming to see it again.

He got out of his truck with a happy look on his face, and said, “Well, it looks different. There used to be a carport there.” Several years ago we turned our carport into a big living room with picture windows on three sides. It gives us a panoramic view of the changing seasons and the feeling of being in a snow globe when it’s snowing outside. We have loved it.

Our new friend started talking about his days in the house. In fact, the house was built for his family in the 70s.

I said, “Would you like to come inside and see it?”

“I would love to,” he said.

So we went inside and he recreated in his mind the home where he spent a few years of his childhood.

He told us there was a big field out back and they used to put salt licks out. His mother would sit at the dining room table and watch the deer come from the woods.