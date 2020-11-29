Making a happy home is a blessing that keeps on giving

I had an interesting experience this week, getting a peek into the past of the home I have lived in for 33 years now. We need a new roof and have been getting some estimates for the work.
One roofer we called immediately recognized our address and said, “I grew up in that house.” He seemed excited about coming to see it again.
He got out of his truck with a happy look on his face, and said, “Well, it looks different. There used to be a carport there.” Several years ago we turned our carport into a big living room with picture windows on three sides. It gives us a panoramic view of the changing seasons and the feeling of being in a snow globe when it’s snowing outside. We have loved it.
Our new friend started talking about his days in the house. In fact, the house was built for his family in the 70s.
I said, “Would you like to come inside and see it?”
“I would love to,” he said.
So we went inside and he recreated in his mind the home where he spent a few years of his childhood.
He told us there was a big field out back and they used to put salt licks out. His mother would sit at the dining room table and watch the deer come from the woods.
We still delight in seeing deer in the yard and take way too many pictures of them, which we will never do anything with.
He related how the gravel road used to run all the way down to Sandy Creek that borders our yard and he would spend hours playing in the creek.
I remembered when one of my sons put his address down for a school paper as “555 Gravel Road.” And my children used to play with their cousins in the creek, mostly in the seasons when the mosquitoes had disappeared.
My grandchildren love to visit the woods and the creek now, even though the face of it was changed during Tropical Storm Michael and two subsequent flooding events.
Now two huge trees are wedged in the bend of the creek, blocking the flat rocks they like to climb out on. I almost have David convinced he can cut those trees up for firewood. Not quite but almost.
The pool wasn’t in the backyard when our friend lived there, and he didn’t know who thought it was a good idea to put an oversized pool in the middle of woods.
The pool was fun when the kids were little and lived in it. Now it’s lonely and takes more work than I have energy for. We regularly try to sell it, with or without the house! Even our pool man, who makes money off it, suggests we fill it in and make a big fire pit.
It was nice to look back into the past of our home. Growing up as an Army brat, I never thought I’d live in one home for so long.
Every other day I want to sell it and get off of the gravel road and away from the pool, and every other day I wonder if I’d ever be happy anyplace else. The childhood ghosts of my children still play in the yard, come banging through the doors and leave sticky fingerprints on the glass.
Even though all of them now live in newer and nicer homes than ours, they remember growing up here fondly and like to come back to it. Never often enough for this mama, though.
My church did a global gratitude challenge this past week in which people posted each day for seven days something they were grateful for and hash tagged it #givethanks. I was grateful for my home one day and all the good memories through the year. Thousands of others were also grateful for their homes.
In a previous marriage and divorce, I almost lost the house at least three times, but with divine intervention after desperate prayers was able to hold onto it. I always knew I was meant to be here and raise my children here. I am happiest now when my grandchildren are within its walls.
Making a home out of a house is worth every bit of effort expended and every penny spent. One of the nicest compliments I ever got was from a friend of my teenagers who said, “Your house always smells good.” She meant chocolate chip cookies, sourdough bread and grilled cheese sandwiches.
I hope whoever owns my home in the future will let my children drive down the gravel road and just sit and reminisce about the good days they spent here.
It doesn’t have to be big or fancy, but a happy home is a blessing that keeps on giving through the generations.
Elzey is a freelance writer for the Register & Bee. She can be reached at susanelzey@yahoo.com or 434-791-7991.
