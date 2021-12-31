Because this section is free of charge, community events are subject to run based on available space. Religion items are published on the Saturday church page. Email events to news@registerbee.com.

HOLIDAY CLOSINGS

CITY OF DANVILLE: In observance of the New Year’s Day holiday, the Municipal Building and all other city of Danville government offices and the library will be closed Friday and will remain closed until Monday. The courthouse will be closed Thursday and Friday. Household trash and yard waste will be collected Friday as regularly scheduled. Danville Transit buses will run on regular service hours Friday but they will not operate New Year’s Day.

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY: Pittsylvania County offices and departments will be closed Friday for the New Year's Day holiday. All of the convenience centers will remain open during the holidays.

MONDAY, JAN. 3

DISABLED AMERICAN VETERANS CHAPTER 19 TO MEET: Disabled American Veterans Chapter 19 will hold its regular monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. at American Legion Post 325.

SATURDAY, JAN. 8

COUNTRY BREAKFAST: VFW Post 647 will hold a country breakfast from 7 to 10 a.m. at cost of $7 per person. For information, call 434-822-0042.

COVID-19 VACCINE CLINIC: The Virginia Department of Health’s Pittsylvania-Danville Health District encourages everyone to remain healthy during the new year by getting their COVID-19 vaccination or booster. To help this effort, Pittsylvania-Danville Health District is hosting vaccination clinics at area elementary schools during January. One is set from 9 to 11 a.m. at Johnson Elementary School, 680 Arnett Blvd., Danville. The clinics will offer first, second, additional primary and booster doses at no cost to the public. The Moderna vaccine and the single-dose Johnson & Johnson are available for anyone 18 and older. The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is available for anyone 5 years and older. A parent or guardian must accompany anyone under 18. Register in advance at vase.vdh.virginia.gov.

FRIDAY, JAN. 14

SCLC YOUTH NIGHT: The Southern Christian Leadership Conference, Danville and Pittsylvania County Chapter, will hold Youth Night from 4 to 6 p.m. at Southside Community Learning Center, 524 Chatham Ave., Danville, in honor of Martin Luther King Jr.

SATURDAY, JAN. 15

MARTIN LUTHER KING BANQUET: The Southern Christian Leadership Conference will host its annual Martin Luther King Banquet at the Stratford Courtyard Conference Center at 6 p.m. Ticket donation is $30. For information, contact the Rev. William A. Keen at 434-489-3114.

PANCAKE BREAKFAST: The Sons of the American Legion Squadron 325 will hold its monthly all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast from 7 to 10 a.m. at Post 325 at cost of $6.

COVID-19 VACCINE CLINIC: The Virginia Department of Health’s Pittsylvania-Danville Health District encourages everyone to remain healthy during the new year by getting their COVID-19 vaccination or booster. To help this effort, Pittsylvania-Danville Health District is hosting vaccination clinics at area elementary schools during January. One is set from 9 to 11 a.m. at Park Avenue Elementary School, 661 Park Ave., Danville. The clinics will offer first, second, additional primary and booster doses at no cost to the public. The Moderna vaccine and the single-dose Johnson & Johnson are available for anyone 18 and older. The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is available for anyone 5 years and older. A parent or guardian must accompany anyone under 18. Register in advance at vase.vdh.virginia.gov.

SUNDAY, JAN. 16

STOP THE KILLING CANDLELIGHT MARCH: The Southern Christian Leadership Conference will its annual Stop the Killing Candlelight March in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. beginning at 5:30 p.m. at Mount Calvary Baptist Church, 2232 North Main St. (assemble time is 5 p.m.). The group will march across the MLK Bridge to the JLT Fountain in downtown Danville. All organizations and churches are welcome to join with banners.

SATURDAY, JAN. 22

AVERETT FACULTY CONCERT: Averett Faculty Concert at 7 p.m. at West Main Baptist Church Sanctuary. Free admission.

SATURDAY, JAN. 29

SERVICE & FREE HOT DOG LUNCH: Trinity United Methodist Church, 409 Arnett Blvd., will hold an inside prayer and worship service from 10:30 to 11 a.m. and a hot dog lunch from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

THURSDAY, FEB. 17

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER: "Peter and the Starcatcher" will be presented by the Averett Theatre Department at 7 p.m. at the Pritchett Auditorium in Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. Cost of tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students/senior citizens (60 plus).

FRIDAY, FEB. 18

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER: "Peter and the Starcatcher" will be presented by the Averett Theatre Department at 7 p.m. at the Pritchett Auditorium in the Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. Cost of tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students/senior citizens (60 plus).

SATURDAY, FEB. 19

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER: "Peter and the Starcatcher" will be presented by the Averett Theatre Department at 7 p.m. at the Pritchett Auditorium in Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. Cost of tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students/senior citizens (60 plus).

THURSDAY, APRIL 7

HEAD OVER HEELS: "Head over Heels" is a jukebox musical presented by the Averett Theatre Department at 7 p.m. at the Pritchett Auditorium in Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. Cost of tickets are $10 adults and $8 students/senior citizens (60 plus).

FRIDAY, APRIL 8

HEAD OVER HEELS: "Head over Heels" is a jukebox musical presented by the Averett Theatre Department at 7 p.m. at the Pritchett Auditorium in Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. Cost of tickets are $10 adults; $8 students/senior citizens (60 plus).

SATURDAY, APRIL 9

HEAD OVER HEELS: "Head over Heels" is a jukebox musical presented by the Averett Theatre Department at 7 p.m. at the Pritchett Auditorium in Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. Cost of tickets are $10 adults; $8 students/senior citizens (60 plus).

SUNDAY, APRIL 10

HEAD OVER HEELS: "Head over Heels" is a jukebox musical presented by the Averett Theatre Department at 2 p.m. at the Pritchett Auditorium in Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. Cost of tickets are $10 adults; $8 students/senior citizens (60 plus).

FRIDAY, APRIL 22

AVERETT UNIVERSITY COUGAR BAND SPRING CONCERT: Averett University Cougar Band Spring Concert will be held at 7 p.m. at the Pritchett Auditorium in Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. Free admission.

SUNDAY, APRIL 24

AVERETT SINGERS SPRING CONCERT: Averett Singers Spring Concert will be held at 2:30 p.m. at the Pritchett Auditorium in Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. Free Admission.

ONGOING

MALE CANCER SURVIVORS NEEDED FOR A SOCIAL SURVEY: Virginia Commonwealth University and the Cancer Research & Resource Centers is conducting a survey about social networks and experiences as a male cancer survivor in rural Virginia. Anyone is eligible if they are a male prostate or colorectal cancer survivor, age 21 or over, completed cancer treatment and reside in rural Virginia. Participants will receive a gift card. If interested, contact the Cancer Research & Resource Center in Danville at 434-791-5205.