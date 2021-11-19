COMMUNITY HOLIDAY LIGHT SHOW: Ballou Park will be lit up and full of the holiday spirit Dec. 9-23 from 6 to 9 p.m. Admission is $10 per car; $20 for vans and minibuses. For more information, to have a display, or volunteer, call 434-793-4636.

HOMEMADE HOLIDAY: Create a holiday wreath from scratch from 6 to 7 p.m. at City Auditorium. Registration is required by calling 434-799-5150, or online at www.playdanvilleva.com. Cost is $35.

FRIDAY, DEC. 10

TEEN TAKEOVER: Teen Takeover after hours at the Danville Public Library, second floor, from 5 to 7 p.m. for grades six to 12. Play video games with friends, make slime, have nerf gun battles, eat pizza and more. No fee. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195.

SEASON'S READINGS: "A CHRISTMAS CAROL:" After hours reading of "A Christmas Carol" by Charles Dickens, condensed version, edited by Dickens for use in his own pubic readings. Held on the first floor of the Danville Public Library from 5:30 to 7 p.m. for ages 18 and up. Registration is required by calling 434-799-5195. No fee.

SATURDAY, DEC. 11