THURSDAY, JUNE 10

THURSDAY PADDLE: Slow-paced kayak trip on the Dan River at Abreu-Grogan Park from 6 to 8 p.m. for $14. Ages 10 and up. Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult. Register by Monday before the program at 434-799-5150.

SATURDAY, JUNE 12

YOGA IN THE PARK: Free yoga in parks around Danville from 8 to 9 a.m. Participants must sign up in advance and bring mat. Register by calling Danville Parks and Recreation at 434-799-5150.

RUN FOR JUSTICE RACE: Run for Justice features a children's 2K, 5K walk or run and 10K community event. All events will be staged at Angler's Park and Riverwalk Trail starting at 9 a.m. The Kid's Run begins at 9:10 a.m. The annual event includes awards, refreshments and door prizes. Race flyers have been mailed or walkers or runners can pick up a registration form at The Brick Running & Tri Store, 410 Main St. Participants can also register at the Danville Running & Fitness Club Website or at active.com. The Run for Justice is one of the activities of the American Criminal Justice Association-Lambda Alpha Upsilon's Alpha Upsilon Lambda Professional Chapter. For more information, call race director and chapter advisor John Wilt at (434) 770-8822.

SATURDAY, JUNE 19