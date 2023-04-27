Because this section is free of charge, community events are subject to run based on available space. Religion items are published on the Saturday church page. Email events to news@registerbee.com.

TODAY, APRIL 27

PROJECT LITERACY FUNDRAISER: Project Literacy will hold its annual JeopardBee fundraiser at 6 p.m. at Two Witches (209 Trade St.) There is a silent auction, as well as spelling bee in the Jeopardy format. A food truck will be there at 5 p.m. Spectators are welcome.

GARDENING 101: Join a local master gardener on how to get the garden ready for the season during this hands-on program at Coates Recreation Center from 4 to 5:30 p.m. No fee. For more information, call, 434-799-5150.

SPRING FORAGING: Learn all the different types of edible food located in your backyard. Local expert Luke Bernard explores and teaches how to identify common edible food on the trails in our parks for ages eight and up from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Meet at Anglers Park. Registration required by calling, 434-799-5150.

FRIDAY, APRIL 28

LANGHORNE HOUSE MUSEUM NEW EXHIBIT: Langhorne House Museum, 117 Broad St., Averett students will officially open the new exhibit "The Real Gibson Girls" from 9 a.m. to noon. For other viewing times, call 434-822-3051.

DAN RIVER BLUEGRASS ASSOCIATION MUSIC EVENT: Featured band will be Jerry Steinberg and his Dixie Blue Grass Boys at 7 p.m. at Danville Community College, 1009 Bonner Ave. with admission of $5. Attendees are asked to bring canned food items to donate to God's Storehouse. For questions, call 276-638-2742.

FAMILY GAME NIGHTS: Relax with the family and come out for a fun night of board games, sports and outdoor games at Coates Recreation Center from 5:30 to 7 p.m. No fee. Registration required by calling, 434-799-5150. Sponsored by Danville Parks and Recreation.

SATURDAY, APRIL 29

FREE HOT DOG LUNCH: Trinity United Methodist Church, 409 Arnett Blvd., will hold a free hot dog lunch from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

RUMMAGE FUNDRAISER SALE: The Danville Kiwanis Club and ACJA-LAE's Alpha Upsilon Lambda Professional Chapter will conduct a Rummage Sale Fundraiser from 8 to 3 p.m. at the Christ Episcopal Church on Franklin Turnpike and Ridgecrest Drive. For information about sale items to be sold or to donate, call John Wilt at 434-770-8822 or 434-793-3765. The sale will be held in the Christ Episcopal Church parking lot area.

BOOK SALE: Langhorne House Museum, 117 Broad St, will have a book sale from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Interested volunteers, call 434-822-3051 for information.

FAMILY STORYTIME: Listen to stories, sing and dance, and complete a craft at the Ruby B. Archie Library Maker Space from 11 a.m. to noon for all ages. Registration required by calling, 434-799-5195. No fee.

ARCHERY 101 WORKSHOP: Learn the basic safety, anchor points, draw and release, care of equipment, and essential safety skills with a USA Archery certified instructor for ages five to 17 at Coates Recreation Center from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Cost is $12. Registration required by calling, 434-799-5150.

MONDAY, MAY 1

DANVILLE MASTER GARDENERS TO MEET: Danville Master Gardeners to meet at 7 p.m. at the West Main Baptist Church, 450 West Main St., in the rear fellowship hall for a presentation by Katherine Craib on Chamomile and Ginseng Tea properties. Open to the public.

DISABLED AMERICAN VETERANS CHAPTER 19 TO MEET: Disabled American Veterans Chapter 19 will hold its regular monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. at American Legion Post 325.

TUESDAY, MAY 2

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY NAACP BRANCH TO MEET: The Pittsylvania County NAACP Branch will meet at 6 p.m. at Mount Airy Missionary Baptist Church, 602 Edmunds Road, Gretna.

SATURDAY, MAY 6

DAN RIVER RURITAN CLUB SPAGHETTI DINNER FUNDRAISER: The Dan River Ruritan Club will hold a spaghetti drive-thru pick up dinner fundraiser from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the Ringgold Volunteer Fire Department, 3880 Tom Fork Road. Menu consist of spaghetti, salad, bread, dessert and drink for $10.

SMOKESTACK THEATRE GALA: Danville Virginia’s Smokestack Theatre Company will hold a 1920-1940 themed gala at the Smokestack Theatre from 7 to 10 p.m. with ticket cost of $100 (or two for $150), available at https://bit.ly/SmokestackGALA through April 28. The dress code is formal cocktail attire (black tie not required.) All proceeds go into funding this nonprofit community theatre. All guests must be 21 or older. Attendees should have IDs ready at the door.

BENEFIT TO UPGRADE KITCHEN AT VFW: Benefits to help upgrade and renovate kitchen at the VFW, 275 VFW Drive, will be held beginning with vendors and yard sale from 1 to 5 p.m. (to reserve a table, call 434-822-0042); from 4 to 6 p.m. a fish and chicken fry at cost of $8 per plate; from 8 to 11 p.m., Stomping Ground Band at cost of $10 per ticket, with doors opening at 7:30 p.m.

MONDAY, MAY 8

DANVILLE RETIRED TEACHERS ASSOCIATION TO MEET: The group will meet at 10:30 a.m. at Melville Avenue Baptist Church, 745 Melville Ave. for the final meeting of the year. The program will consist of a necrology service remembering members who have passed in the 2022-23 year, with a memorial service will be held in the sanctuary. Family members are invited to attend. Following service, a recognition of graduating seniors who have applied and been accepted for scholarships to the college of their choice will be held in the fellowship hall. A social hour will precede the business meeting. All members are urged to attend this final meeting of the year.