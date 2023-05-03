Because this section is free of charge, community events are subject to run based on available space. Religion items are published on the Saturday church page. Email events to news@registerbee.com.

SATURDAY, MAY 6

STEM WORKSHOP: Danville/Pittsylvania County National Society of Black Engineers, Jr. Chapter Stem Workshop will be held at New Sandy Creek Missionary Baptist Church, 12120 Old Richmond Road, Keeling, from 10 a.m. to noon; all ages welcome. For information, contact Kathy B. Ramsey at 434-251-0379 or atbjrk@gmail.com

CINCO DE MAYO CELEBRATION: Cinco de Mayo Celebration will be held from noon to 4 p.m. at several places in Milton, North Carolina including Milton 66 Beer & Garden and Thomas Day Museum. Entertainment provided by Dos Guitars.

CHICKEN DINNER FUNDRAISER: Whitmell Church of Faith Youth will host a chicken dinner fundraiser at 2168 Whitmell School Road, Dry Fork, from 5 to 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children which includes barbecue chicken with cheese and bacon, green beans, mashed potatoes, rolls, beverage and dessert. A silent auction will be held during dinner. All proceeds will support the Whitmell Church of Faith Youth Group.

DAN RIVER RURITAN CLUB SPAGHETTI DINNER FUNDRAISER: The Dan River Ruritan Club will hold a spaghetti drive-thru pick up dinner fundraiser from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the Ringgold Volunteer Fire Department, 3880 Tom Fork Road. Menu consist of spaghetti, salad, bread, dessert and drink for $10.

SMOKESTACK THEATRE GALA: Danville Virginia’s Smokestack Theatre Company will hold a 1920-1940 themed gala at the Smokestack Theatre from 7 to 10 p.m. with ticket cost of $100 (or two for $150), available at https://bit.ly/SmokestackGALA through April 28. The dress code is formal cocktail attire (black tie not required.) All proceeds go into funding this nonprofit community theatre. All guests must be 21 or older. Attendees should have IDs ready at the door.

BENEFIT TO UPGRADE KITCHEN AT VFW: Benefit to help upgrade and renovate kitchen at the VFW, 275 VFW Drive, will be held beginning with vendors and yard sale from 1 to 5 p.m. (to reserve a table, call 434-822-0042); from 4 to 6 p.m. a fish and chicken fry at cost of $8 per plate; from 8 to 11 p.m., Stomping Ground Band at cost of $10 per ticket, with doors opening at 7:30 p.m.

AVERETT GRADUATION: Averett’s spring 2023 commencement will be held outdoors at 10 a.m. on Daly Field in the Frank R. Campbell Stadium at Averett’s E. Stuart James Grant North Campus (707 Mount Cross Road). Former NFL player and Georgia non-profit founder Buddy Curry will deliver the commencement address. Averett will confer the degrees of approximately 200 students, with nearly 170 participating in commencement exercises.

MONDAY, MAY 8

DANVILLE RETIRED TEACHERS ASSOCIATION TO MEET: The group will meet at 10:30 a.m. at Melville Avenue Baptist Church, 745 Melville Ave. for the final meeting of the year. The program will consist of a necrology service remembering members who have passed in the 2022-23 year, with a memorial service will be held in the sanctuary. Family members are invited to attend. Following service, a recognition of graduating seniors who have applied and been accepted for scholarships to the college of their choice will be held in the fellowship hall. A social hour will precede the business meeting. All members are urged to attend this final meeting of the year.

CHRONIC PAIN & ILLNESS SUPPORT GROUP TO METT: Chronic Pain & Illness Support Group will have Whitney Girten speaking on dealing with depression caused by chronic pain at St. Luke’s United Methodist Church from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Open to the public.

SATURDAY, MAY 13

ARTHUR TILLETT AT MUSEUM OF MILTON: Arthur Tillett, along with a portion of his Native American collection, will be featured at the Museum of Milton at 10:30 a.m. at the Milton State Bank site, 169 Broad St., Milton, North Carolina. Attendees are usually inclined to bring points or other Native American items from their own collection for discussion. Free to the public, however a donation of $10 would be appreciated. For more information, contact Milton Renaissance Foundation at miltonrenaissance@gmail.com.

COMMUNITY GIVE-AWAY: The Shockoe Court of Calanthe 250 will be having a community giveaway from 2 to 3 p.m. at the Shockoe Masonic Lodge, Java. Open to public. For additional information, contact Kathy B. Ramsey at 434-251-0379

SATURDAY, MAY 20

STEPHEN AUSBAND TO HOST A TALK A MUSEUM OF MILTON: Stephen Ausband, retired Averett University Professor of English and author of Byrd’s Line: A Natural History, will host a talk for the Museum of Milton at 10 a.m. at the newly-named Jean Bradsher Scott Renaissance Center/Historic Christ Church, 11928 Academy St., Milton. Free to the public, however a donation of $10 would be appreciated. For more information, contact Milton Renaissance Foundation at miltonrenaissance@gmail.com.