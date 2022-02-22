Because this section is free of charge, community events are subject to run based on available space. Religion items are published on the Saturday church page. Email events to news@registerbee.com.

TODAY, FEB. 22

FEBRUARY FUN CAMP: School is out Tuesday-Friday. Coates Recreation Center will have a week of arts, crafts, fitness activities, healthy eating and games from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Children should pack a lunch, morning and afternoon snacks will be provided. For ages five through 12. Registration is required by calling Danville Parks and Recreation at 434-799-5150. Cost is $80 per week.

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 23

WEDNESDAY CLUB PROGRAM: The Wednesday Club Program will be presented by Randy Johnson on The Birth of God's Pit Crew at 3:45 p.m. with coffee at 3:15 p.m. at the The Wednesday Club, 1002 Main St. This is a free program open to the public.

BLACK HISTORY MUSICAL FESTIVAL: Festival will be held at Ballou Recreation Center from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with performances from various musical groups and praise teams. No fee.

FRIDAY, FEB. 25

PITTSYLVANIA REGION PATRIOTS MEETING: The Pittsylvania Region Patriots will meet at 6 p.m. at Gentlemen's Ridge Farm, 589 Gentlemen's Ridge Road, Blairs. Guest speaker will be U.S. Rep. Bob Good. The event is free to the public. A question and answer period will follow. For questions email pittsylvaniapatriots@yahoo.com or call 434-728-3557.

SATURDAY, FEB. 26

SEMORA RURITAN BREAKFAST: Semora Ruritan Club, next to post office at 14771 NC 119, will host an all-you-can-eat breakfast for $8 from 7 to 10 a.m.

CABIN FEVER MUSIC SERIES WITH MATT BOSWELL AND THE HILLBILLY BLUES BAND: Matt Boswell and the Hillbilly Blues Band will perform at 7 p.m. at the Danville Community Market. Tickets are $10 at the door. For more information, call 434-799-5200 or visit DanvilleHarvestJubilee.org

BREAKFAST AT THE EAGLES: Breakfast at the Eagles, 5731 South Boston Highway, Sutherlin, from 8 to 11 a.m. Menu consists of eggs, bacon, sausage, taters, gravy, biscuits and beverage for $7. Open to the public. For more information, call 434-251-0994.

STEW FOR SALE: A stew sale will be held for $7 a quart with pick up from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Trinity United Methodist Church, 409 Arnett Blvd. For tickets, call 434-793-4196.

STEW SALE: The Cascade Volunteer Fire Department will have a stew sale from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The cost is $8 a quart, and is pick-up only.

MONDAY, FEB. 28

DANVILLE AREA CHORAL ARTS SOCIETY REHEARSALS: The Danville Area Choral Arts Society will begin rehearsals for spring concerts at 7 p.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. New singers are welcome. For information, call 434-822-0977.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 2

WEDNESDAY CLUB PROGRAM: Meet Danville’s Fire Chief – David Coffey. Coffey will speak about his role as the Chief of Danville’s Fire Department at The Wednesday Club, 102 Main St. Danville. The program begins with coffee at 3:15 p.m. followed by the speaker at 3:45. Free and open to the public.

READ ACROSS AMERICA: A celebration of notable children's authors with book-themed games, crafts and activities from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Maker Space, Danville Public Library for all ages. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195. No fee.

MONDAY, MARCH 7

LEGO BRICK ENGINEERS: Bricks provided at Danville Public Library's Maker Space from 4 to 5 p.m., for ages 5 and up. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195

THURSDAY, MARCH 10

MARIO KART TOURNAMENT: Follow gamers in Mario Kart tournaments to celebrate Mario Day at Danville Public Library's Maker Space from 4:30 to 6 p.m. for ages 8 and up. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195.

FRIDAY, MARCH 11

TEEN TAKEOVER: After hours at the Danville Public Library, second floor, from 5 to 7 p.m. for teens only, grades six-12. Play games, make slime, have nerf battles, eat pizza and more. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195. No fee.

SATURDAY, MARCH 12

WESLEY'S FAMOUS STEW: Wesley's Famous stew from noon to 2 p.m., drive-thru only at $7 per quart. Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church, 2041 Kentuck Road. Pre-order call, 434-793-0358, 434-203-0617-434-203-7488.

GROW YOUR CONFIDENCE: A GARDENING WORKSHOP: Join master bardener Randee Brown at Coates Recreation Center Garden from 10 a.m. to noon. Ages 18 and up. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195. No fee.

LADIES DANCE WORKSHOP: This is a two-hour dancing in heels workshop with Lauren Smith at the City Auditorium 5th Floor from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at cost of $20. Registration required by calling 434-799-5150.

CABIN FEVER MUSIC SERIES WITH RIVERMIST: Rivermist will perform at 7 p.m. (doors opening), Danville Community Market. Tickets are $10 at the door. For more information, call 434-799-5200 or visit DanvilleHarvestJubilee.org

DANVILLE CONCERT ASSOCIATION: Danville Concert Association presents Liverpool Legends: Four lads handpicked by Louise Harrison, sister of the late George Harrison of The Beatles, play in this tribute band at 7:30 p.m. at George Washington High School Auditorium, 701 Broad St., Danville. Tickets available at Eventbrite.com Danville Concert Association. Cost $30 adults; $15 students ages 18 and younger. For information, call 434-770-8625.

FRIDAY, MARCH 18

FORTS AND FLASHLIGHTS: Break out your flashlights, blankets and building skills for building blanket forts in the library and playing games. Pizza and snacks provided. Held at Danville Public Library, second floor from 5 to 6:30 p.m. for ages six to 12. Bring your own pillow, blanket and flashlight, pajamas encouraged. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195. No fee.

MONDAY, MARCH 21

ADULT SOFTBALL: Sports and Athletics Danville Parks and Recreation will have softball slow-pitch. Divisions include men's, church and co-ed. Registration period is from March 21 to May 9 by calling 434-799-5214. Games will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. at Dan Daniel Memorial Park on Mondays, Wednesday and Fridays.

MONDAY, MARCH 28

NAILED IT! LIBRARY EDITION: Inspired by the hit Netflix TV show, kids will show their wacky, artistic side by recreating a work of art using the provided supplies at Maker Space, Danville Public Library, from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195. No fee.

SPRING BREAK CAMP: Spring Break Camp March 28-April 1 from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Coates Recreation Center will have a week of arts, crafts, fitness activities, healthy eating and games. For ages five to 12, registration required at www.playdanvilleva.com or call 434-799-5150. Children should pack a lunch; morning and afternoon snack provided. Cost is $100 for the week.

FRIDAY, APRIL 1

PETER RABBIT GOES TO THE LIBRARY: Peter Rabbit will visit the Danville Public Library auditorium from 11 a.m. to noon. Making crafts, playing games and going on an Easter egg hunt for ages 10 and under. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195. No fee.

RACIN' & TASTIN': Racin' & Tastin' held at the Danville Community Market from 5:30 to 10:30 p.m. All-U-Care-To-Eat-BBQ, open bar (5:30 to 10 p.m.) Entertainment by Mended Fences. Must be 21 years or older to attend. Ticket cost is $35 individual; $400 corporate table. For tickets or information, call 434-793-4636.

THURSDAY, APRIL 7

HEAD OVER HEELS: "Head over Heels" is a jukebox musical presented by the Averett Theatre Department at 7 p.m. at the Pritchett Auditorium in Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. Cost of tickets are $10 adults and $8 students/senior citizens (60 plus).

MONDAY, APRIL 4

LEGO BRICK ENGINEERS: Bricks provided at Maker Space, Danville Public Library from 4 to 5 p.m., for ages five and up. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195

FRIDAY, APRIL 8

HEAD OVER HEELS: "Head over Heels" is a jukebox musical presented by the Averett Theatre Department at 7 p.m. at the Pritchett Auditorium in Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. Cost of tickets are $10 adults; $8 students/senior citizens (60 plus).

SATURDAY, APRIL 9

HEAD OVER HEELS: "Head over Heels" is a jukebox musical presented by the Averett Theatre Department at 7 p.m. at the Pritchett Auditorium in Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. Cost of tickets are $10 adults; $8 students/senior citizens (60 plus).

SUNDAY, APRIL 10

HEAD OVER HEELS: "Head over Heels" is a jukebox musical presented by the Averett Theatre Department at 2 p.m. at the Pritchett Auditorium in Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. Cost of tickets are $10 adults; $8 students/senior citizens (60 plus).

MONDAY, APRIL 11

IT'S A BUG'S LIFE AT THE STORY WALK TRAIL: Learn about some interesting insects at Dan Daniel Park from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. with bug-themed games, crafts and activities for ages six and under. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195. No fee.

FRIDAY, APRIL 15

TEEN TAKEOVER: After hours at the Danville Public Library, second floor, from 5 to 7 p.m. for teens only, grades six-12. Play games, make slime, have nerf battles, eat pizza and more. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195. No fee.

SATURDAY, APRIL 16

CABIN FEVER MUSIC SERIES WITH THE STALLIONS: The Stallions will perform at 7 p.m. (doors opening), Danville Community Market. Tickets are $10 at the door. For more information, call 434-799-5200 or visit DanvilleHarvestJubilee.org

SUNDAY, APRIL 17

EASTER SUNDAY EXTRAVAGANZA: Easter Sunday Extravaganza with gospel groups performing at 4 p.m., gates open at 2 p.m. at The Carrington Pavillion, 629 Craghead St., Danville. Early bird tickets are $25 between Jan. 15-Feb. 15; advance tickets are $35; at door $40; VIP $50. Vendors welcome. To purchase tickets Main Source Clothing, 230 North Union St.; Jackie's Beauty Supply, 423 Main St.; Arthur Landrum at 540-206-4246; Nancy Beck at 434-489-9629. Pavillion and lawn seating.

FRIDAY, APRIL 22

AVERETT UNIVERSITY COUGAR BAND SPRING CONCERT: Averett University Cougar Band Spring Concert will be held at 7 p.m. at the Pritchett Auditorium in Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. Free admission.

SATURDAY, APRIL 23

THE GARDEN GNOMES CLUB: The initial meeting of the horticulture club at Coates Recreation Center from 11 a.m. to noon for ages 11 and up. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195. No fee.

SUNDAY, APRIL 24

AVERETT SINGERS SPRING CONCERT: Averett Singers Spring Concert will be held at 2:30 p.m. at the Pritchett Auditorium in Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. Free Admission.

FRIDAY, APRIL 29

PARENT AND ME: PAINT AND SIP: Paint and Sip is a class to attend with your child while enjoying juice and snacks. All paint supplies, juice and snacks will be provided. Registration is required by calling 434-799-5150 or online at www.playdanvilleva.com Held at Coates Recreation Center from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at cost of $20 for parent and child.

SATURDAY, APRIL 30

ADULT HIP HOP: Adult Hip Hop with Troy Stephens at the City Auditorium, 5th Floor from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Registration required by calling 434-799-5150. Cost $20.

DANVILLE CONCERT ASSOCIATION: The Danville Concert Association presents Rodney Marsalis Philadelphia Big Brass: This brass ensemble brings together top musicians from across the country to play classical, big band jazz, and New Orleans swing at 7:30 p.m. in Averett University Frith Fine Arts Center, 150 Mountain View Ave., Danville Tickets available at Eventbrite.com Danville Concert Association. Ticket cost is $30 adults; $15 students ages 18 and younger For information, call 434-770-8625.

ONGOING

SCHOLARSHIP APPLICATIONS: The Community Foundation of the Dan River Region has scholarship applications open through March 1. Students may apply at https://www.cfdrr.org/scholarships/apply-for-a-scholarship/.

MALE CANCER SURVIVORS NEEDED FOR A SOCIAL SURVEY: Virginia Commonwealth University and the Cancer Research & Resource Centers is conducting a survey about social networks and experiences as a male cancer survivor in rural Virginia. Anyone is eligible if they are a male prostate or colorectal cancer survivor, age 21 or over, completed cancer treatment and reside in rural Virginia. Participants will receive a gift card. If interested, contact the Cancer Research & Resource Center in Danville at 434-791-5205.