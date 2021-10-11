Because this section is free of charge, community events are subject to run based on available space. Religion items are published on the Saturday church page. Email events to news@registerbee.com.
HOLIDAY CLOSINGS
DANVILLE: Danville's Municipal Building and all other city government offices will be closed today for Columbus Day. Also, the public library and the James F. Ingram Justice Center (courthouse) will be closed. However, Danville Transit will operate, and household trash and yard waste will be collected Monday as regularly scheduled. Government offices, the library and courthouse will reopen Tuesday.
TUESDAY, OCT. 12
OFFICE OF INSPECTION: The city of Danville inspections office will be closed to the public from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday to allow staff to attend mandatory training sessions. The office will be open at other times Tuesday.
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 13
BLOOD DRIVE: The Sovah Health Blood Donor Center will hold a blood drive at 716 Wings, 1055 Piney Forest Road, from 4 to 7 p.m. Each donor will receive a choice of a T-shirt or umbrella and meal from 716 Wings.
THURSDAY, OCT. 14
OFFICE OF INSPECTION: The city of Danville inspections office will be closed to the public from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday to allow staff to attend mandatory training sessions. The office will be open at other times Thursday.
SATURDAY, OCT. 16
CARS & COFFEE: Old Dominion Classic Sports Car Club will hold Cars & Coffee from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at Crema & Vine, 1009 Main St. For more information, call 434-548-9862
ENTERTAINING FOR A CURE: Entertaining for a Cure by The Woody Foundation in conjunction with youth in positive action will be held at The Life Church, 955 Mount Cross Road, from 4 to 9 p.m. For tickets and more information, call 434-203-4295 or 804-549-9098. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to St. Jude's Cancer Research Center for Children. The event is sponsored by The Life Church.
RINGGOLD VOLUNTEER FIRE & RESCUE STEW SALE: Ringgold Volunteer Fire & Rescue will hold its first Brunswick stew sale of the season at the station, 3880 Tom Fork Road in Ringgold. Stew is $7 per quart and can be pre-ordered by calling 434-822-6989. Ready for pick up by 9 a.m. Proceeds from sales pay for operation of the fire station.
CROSSROADS: CHANGE IN RURAL AMERICA EXHIBITION: Crossroad: Change in Rural America Exhibition from the Smithsonian will be on display at 24 Reid St., Chatham. The exhibition will run through Nov. 21: Mondays-Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and on Sundays from 2 to 4 p.m. For additional hours by appointment for group tours, call 434-793-5644.
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 20
WEDNESDAY CLUB PROGRAM: The Wednesday Club, 1002 Main St., will hold a program at 3:45 p.m. with coffee served at 3:15 p.m. Tonya Fitzpatrick, three times TEDs presenter and podcaster, will speak on "Transformative Power of Travel." She is an international speaker and has presented at conferences and forums in the U.S. and many foreign countries. Program is free and open to the public.
THURSDAY, OCT. 21
SCOTLAND ROAD BY AVERETT THEATRE DEPARTMENT: The Averett theatre department will present "Scotland Road" by Jeffrey Hatcher at 7 p.m. at Pritchett Auditorium in Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. Tickets are $10 for adults; $8 for students/senior citizens (60 plus).
FRIDAY, OCT. 22
SCOTLAND ROAD BY AVERETT THEATRE DEPARTMENT: The Averett theatre department will present "Scotland Road" by Jeffrey Hatcher at 7 p.m. at the Pritchett Auditorium in Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. Tickets are $10 for adults; $8 for students/senior citizens (60 plus).
SATURDAY, OCT. 23
SCOTLAND ROAD BY AVERETT THEATRE DEPARTMENT: The Averett theatre department will present "Scotland Road" by Jeffrey Hatcher at 7 p.m. at the Pritchett Auditorium in Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. Tickets are $10 for adults; $8 for students/senior citizens (60 plus).
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 27
WEDNESDAY CLUB PROGRAM: The Wednesday Club, 1002 Main St., will hold a program at 3:45 p.m., with coffee at 3:15 p.m. Jennifer Williams, teacher and volunteer will speak about her experiences volunteering at Danville City Jail where she teaches a creative writing class and heads a Second Chance Book Club. Program free and open to the public.
SATURDAY, OCT. 30
VFW POST 647 HALLOWEEN TRUNK OR TREAT: VFW Post 647, 275 VFW Drive, hold a Halloween Trunk or Treat from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Free event open to the public. Face coverings required. For information or to register your car call 434-822-0042.
HALLOWEEN IN OLD WEST END LANTERNFEST: Halloween events will take place at the Danville Museum of Fine Arts and History from 2 to 8:30 p.m. Activities on the lawn, food trucks and vendors, Mourning Tours and more. Free to the public. For information, visit facebook.com/HowellDanville or www.howeldanville.com
FREE HOT DOG LUNCH: Trinity United Methodist Church, 409 Arnett Blvd., will hold a free hot dog lunch from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Food will be handed out in the parking lot for take-out only.
AIRPORT OPEN HOUSE AND YOUNG EAGLES RALLY: An airport open house and Young Eagles Rally will be held at the Danville Regional Airport from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Pilots from Virginia and North Carolina will complete free plane rides for children ages 8 to 17 who have pre-registered for the Young Eagles Rally. To register, visit www.youngeaglesday.org. There is no fee and free refreshments will be provided to the public.
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 10
WEDNESDAY CLUB PROGRAM: Milbre Burch, a storyteller for "Our Times" will be speaking on “Transformations” at the Wednesday Club, 1002 Main St. The program begins at 3:45 p.m. with coffee at 3:15. The 45 minute performance will be followed by question and answer with the audience. Free and open to the public.
FRIDAY, NOV. 12
HIT SONGS: "All Together Now" presented by Averett theatre department will be hit songs from some of Broadway's greatest musicals, featuring songs of hope. This is a fundraiser for the Averett University Theatre Department. Held at the Pritchett Auditorium in Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults; $8 for students/seniors citizens (60 plus).
SATURDAY, NOV. 13
WOBBLE & GOBBLE 5K: The Wobble & Gobble 5K will be held at the Danville Science Center with the fun run beginning at 8:30 a.m. and the 5K walk and run at 9 a.m. Proceeds from this event support autism inclusive programming at the Danville Science Center, and all participants receive free admission to the Danville Science Center that day. To register, visit https//www.wobblegobbleautism5k.com
HIT SONGS: All Together Now presented by Averett Theatre Department will be hit songs from some of Broadway's greatest musicals, featuring songs of hope. This is a fundraiser for the Averett University Theatre Department. Held at the Pritchett Auditorium in Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults; $8 for students/seniors citizens (60 plus).
SUNDAY, NOV. 14
HIT SONGS: All Together Now presented by Averett Theatre Department will be hit songs from some of Broadway's greatest musicals, featuring songs of hope. This is a fundraiser for the Averett University Theatre Department. Held at the Pritchett Auditorium in Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center at 2 and 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults; $8 for students/seniors citizens (60 plus).
FRIDAY, NOV. 19
CONCERT: Averett University Cougar Band Pops Concert held at 7 p.m. at the Pritchett Auditorium in Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. Admission is free.
THURSDAY, DEC. 2
AVERETT CELEBRATES CHRISTMAS: Averett University celebrates Christmas at 7 p.m. at the Pritchett Auditorium in Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. Admission is free.
THURSDAY, FEB. 17
PETER AND THE STARCATCHER: Peter and the Starcatcher will be presented by the Averett Theatre Department at 7 p.m. at the Pritchett Auditorium in Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. Cost of tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students/senior citizens (60 plus).
FRIDAY, FEB. 18
PETER AND THE STARCATCHER: Peter and the Starcatcher will be presented by the Averett Theatre Department at 7 p.m. at the Pritchett Auditorium in the Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. Cost of tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students/senior citizens (60 plus).
SATURDAY, FEB. 19
PETER AND THE STARCATCHER: Peter and the Starcatcher will be presented by the Averett Theatre Department at 7 p.m. at the Pritchett Auditorium in Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. Cost of tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students/senior citizens (60 plus).
THURSDAY, APRIL 7
HEAD OVER HEELS: Head over Heels is a jukebox musical presented by the Averett Theatre Department at 7 p.m. at the Pritchett Auditorium in Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. Cost of tickets are $10 adults and $8 students/senior citizens (60 plus).
FRIDAY, APRIL 8
HEAD OVER HEELS: Head over Heels is a jukebox musical presented by the Averett Theatre Department at 7 p.m. at the Pritchett Auditorium in Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. Cost of tickets are $10 adults; $8 students/senior citizens (60 plus).
SATURDAY, APRIL 9
HEAD OVER HEELS: Head over Heels is a jukebox musical presented by the Averett Theatre Department at 7 p.m. at the Pritchett Auditorium in Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. Cost of tickets are $10 adults; $8 students/senior citizens (60 plus).
SUNDAY, APRIL 10
HEAD OVER HEELS: Head over Heels is a jukebox musical presented by the Averett Theatre Department at 2 p.m. at the Pritchett Auditorium in Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. Cost of tickets are $10 adults; $8 students/senior citizens (60 plus).
FRIDAY, APRIL 22
AVERETT UNIVERSITY COUGAR BAND SPRING CONCERT: Averett University Cougar Band Spring Concert to be held at 7 p.m. at the Pritchett Auditorium in Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. Free admission.
SUNDAY, APRIL 24
AVERETT SINGERS SPRING CONCERT: Averett Singers Spring Concert will be held at 2:30 p.m. at the Pritchett Auditorium in Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. Free Admission.
ONGOING
KIWANIS CLUB NOMINATIONS: The Kiwanis Club of Danville is seeking nominations for its 88th annual Citizenship Award. Nominations should be sent to Kiwanis Club of Danville, P.O. Box 1701, Danville, VA, 24543. The deadline is Nov. 1.
DANVILLE MASTER GARDENER HELP DESK: The Danville Master Gardener Help Desk is available to answer gardening, lawn and landscaping questions every Monday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through October. Call the Cooperative Extension Office at 434-799-6558 or email danvillemastergardeners@gmail.com
MALE CANCER SURVIVORS NEEDED FOR A SOCIAL SURVEY: Virginia Commonwealth University and the Cancer Research & Resource Centers is conducting a survey about social networks and experiences as a male cancer survivor in rural Virginia. Anyone is eligible if they are a male prostate or colorectal cancer survivor, age 21 or over, completed cancer treatment and reside in rural Virginia. Participants will receive a gift card. If interested, contact the Cancer Research & Resource Center in Danville at 434-791-5205.