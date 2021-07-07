ADVENTURE CAMP II: Adventure Camp is an outdoor day camp for children ages 8-14 with lots of outdoor activities. Held at Ballou Park Shelter No. 6, July 26 through July 30 from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. by Danville Parks and Recreation. Cost is $130. To register, call 434-799-5150.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 28

SCIENCE & HEALTH SUMMER CAMP 2: Science & Health Summer Camp 2 will be held July 28-30 from 9:30 a.m. to noon at the Science Center for middle and high school students. Only 10 students will be allowed per camp. For more information and paper applications, contact Anjanette Farmer at 434-791-3630, ext. 1018, afarmer@pathsinc.org or visit https://forms.gle/FoSVgZZpVpSUCF1p8.

THURSDAY, AUG. 5

2021 CO-MINGLE FEEDER CALF SALE: Virginia Cooperative Extension and the Olde Dominion Cattle Cooperative will host the 2021 Co-mingle Feeder Calf sale at 6 p.m. at the Olde Dominion Agricultural Complex. Any producer interested in participating in cooperative marketing of their cattle may contact Becky Roberts at the Pittsylvania County VEC office at 434-432-7770 for specific information no later than April 1.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 7