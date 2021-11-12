MONDAY, NOV. 15

MAKE MUSIC WITH MIGUEL: Fashion musical instruments out of tissue boxes and tin cans and play along with Miguel from Disney's Coco at the Danville Public Library auditorium from 5 to 6 p.m. For ages 12 and under. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195. No fee.

TUESDAY, NOV. 16

VOLUNTEER INCOME TAX ASSISTANCE PROGRAM: To learn more about VITA volunteer opportunities, two 45-minute information sessions are being offered at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at 211 Nor Dan Drive, Suite 1055, Danville. Call Yvonne Anderson or Betsy Bacon at 434-549-8220 if interested.

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 17

WEDNESDAY CLUB PROGRAM: Charles Davenport Jr. will speak at The Wednesday Club about A World of Words. He will examine the cultural relevance of the written word and his life as an ink-stained relic of the 20th century. In addition, he will discuss the real-world horrors that inspired his debut novel, The Closure Committee. He is currently working on a sequel to this novel. The Wednesday Club programs are free and open to the public. Coffee will be served at 3:15 p.m. and the program begins at 3:45 p.m. The Wednesday Club is located at 1002 Main Street in Danville