Religion items are published on the Saturday church page. Email events to news@registerbee.com.

TODAY, MARCH 19

CARS & COFFEE: Old Dominion Classic Sports Car Club will hold Cars & Coffee from 9 to 11 a.m. at Crema & Vine, 1009 Main St. For more information, call 434-548-9862.

PANCAKE BREAKFAST: The Sons of the American Legion Squadron 325 will hold an all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast from 7 to 10 a.m. at the Post 325 home at cost of $6.

SUNDAY, MARCH 20

BENEFIT CONCERT FOR UKRAINE: Averett University and West Main Baptist Church will co-host a benefit concert for humanitarian aid for Ukraine in the sanctuary at West Main Baptist Church at 5 p.m. with pianists Katya Kramper-Lapin and Vyacheslva Gryaznov. Suggested donation of $25 to attend. All proceeds going to Red Cross Ukraine. Learn more at bit.ly/31kdbDC.

MONDAY, MARCH 21

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY DEMOCRATIC COMMITTEE TO MEET: The Pittsylvania County Democratic Committee will meet at 7 p.m. in the Pittsylvania County Historical building, 340 Whitehead St., Chatham.

ADULT SOFTBALL: Danville Parks and Recreation will host slow-pitch softball. Divisions include men's, church and co-ed. Registration period is from March 21 to May 9 by calling 434-799-5214. Games will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. at Dan Daniel Memorial Park on Mondays, Wednesday and Fridays.

TUESDAY, MARCH 22

THE WRITE STUFF-ADULT WRITING GROUP: All genres and writing styles are welcome from 6 to 7 p.m. at the auditorium of the Danville Public Library. Registration is required by calling 434-799-5195. No fee.

TREE HOUSE TUESDAY: Learn about ninjas and twisters, do experiments and make crafts from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Danville Public Library Maker Space. For ages five to 12. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195. No fee.

THURSDAY, MARCH 24

DUNGEONS & DRAGONS FOR ADULTS: Join interested players at the Danville Public Library from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Maker Space. Characters, dice and snacks provided. Ages 18 and up. Register by the Monday before the program at 434-799-5195. No fee.

SATURDAY, MARCH 26

BREAKFAST AT THE EAGLES: Monthly breakfast at the Eagles from 8 to 11 a.m. Menu consists of eggs, bacon, sausage, taters, gravy, bread and beverage for $7. Open to the public. For more information, call 434-251-0994.

YOUTH DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: Solve puzzles, defeat the monsters and discovers treasure along the way. All experience levels are welcome. First time participants receive a free set of dice. Snacks are provided. Grades six through 12. Held at Danville Public Library Maker Space from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. No fee. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195.

GOODYEAR EDUCATION 5K RUN/WALK: Goodyear 5K Run/Walk (3.1 miles) will be held at the Goodyer Golf Course cart path at 9 a.m. Contact number is 434-799-1459. Winners will receive four sets of Goodyear tires (one set for each male and female winner) and two sets by drawing. For more information, visit www.danvillerunner.org

SUNDAY, MARCH 27

FREE FOOD/PLUS GIVEWAY: Free food and giveaway for Danville Community sponsored by God's Final Call and Warning at the Three Angel's Message SDA Church, 541 Keen St., from noon to 2 p.m. (Must wear a mask and remain distanced). Register and fill bags with food, drinks, clothing and household items.

MONDAY, MARCH 28

VIRTUAL TOWN HALL MEETING: Virginia Legal Aid Society Incorporated will hold a virtual town hall for people living Danville and Pittsylvania County at 6 p.m. Access online at tinyurl.com/DanvilleTownHall or call 1-650-419-1505. When asked, give the access code 219777515#.

UNREQUIRED READING-CLASSIC BOOK CLUB: Join the discussion for a fresh perspective on the enduring tales of classic "Leaves of Grass" by Walt Whitman, from 6 to 7 p.m. in the auditorium of the Danville Public Library for ages 18 and up. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195.

NAILED IT! LIBRARY EDITION: Inspired by the hit Netflix TV show, kids will show their wacky, artistic side by recreating a work of art using the provided supplies at Maker Space, Danville Public Library, from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195. No fee.

SPRING BREAK CAMP: Spring Break Camp is set from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 28-April 1. Coates Recreation Center will have a week of arts, crafts, fitness activities, healthy eating and games. For ages five to 12, registration required at www.playdanvilleva.com or call 434-799-5150. Children should pack a lunch; morning and afternoon snack provided. Cost is $100 for the week.

TUESDAY, MARCH 29

TECH TRY-IT TUESDAY: Explore fun apps, tech gadgets, coding and more at the Danville Public Library Maker Space for ages 7 and up from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195. No fee.

THURSDAY, MARCH 31

ADULTS ARTS & CRAFTS: Create a craft or inspiring art piece "Flower Fairies" at Maker Space, Danville Public Library from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. for ages 18 and up. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195. No fee.

BELONGINGNESS: A SENSE OF FEELING ACCEPTED PANEL EVENT: DCC Phi Theta Kappa Chapter of the Phi Theta Kappa International Honor Society, in partnership with the DCC Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee invites the public to attend their 'Belongingness: A Sense of Feeling Accepted' panel event at 11 a.m. in Oliver Hall in the Temple Building at DCC. For more information, call 434-797-8402.

FRIDAY, APRIL 1

PETER RABBIT GOES TO THE LIBRARY: Peter Rabbit will visit the Danville Public Library auditorium from 11 a.m. to noon. Making crafts, playing games and going on an Easter egg hunt for ages 10 and under. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195. No fee.

RACIN' & TASTIN': Racin' & Tastin' at the Danville Community Market from 5:30 to 10:30 p.m. with barbecue and and open bar (5:30 to 10 p.m.) Entertainment by Mended Fences. Must be 21 years or older to attend. Ticket cost is $35 individual; $400 corporate table. For tickets or information, call 434-793-4636.

SATURDAY, APRIL 2

THE BALANCE BRUNCH: The Balance Brunch hosted by Monique Ingram, a health educator from Roanoke, will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Fashion Haus, 525 Lynn St. An cost of $45 includes the event and brunch. High-business fashion required. Proceeds will benefit Mill Creek Church of Danville.

MONDAY, APRIL 4

YOUTH DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: Solve puzzles, defeat the monsters and discovers treasure along the way. All experience levels are welcome. First time participants receive a free set of dice. Snacks are provided. Grades six through 12. Held at Danville Public Library Maker Space from 4 to 6:30 p.m. No fee. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195.

LEGO BRICK ENGINEERS: Bricks provided at Maker Space, Danville Public Library from 4 to 5 p.m., for ages 5 and up. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195. No fee.

TUESDAY, APRIL 5

THE WRITE STUFF-ADULT WRITING GROUP: If you love writing, bring what you are working on to share with a group or just come to discuss your craft. All genres and writing styles are welcome from 6 to 7 p.m. at the auditorium of the Danville Public Library. Registration is required by calling 434-799-5195. No fee.

STORYTELLERS: CREATIVE WRITING 101: Explore and foster creative voice through writing prompts and exercises. Writers will be able to share their work and collaborate with others in a workshop environment from 5 to 6 p.m. For ages 10 and up at the Danville Public Library Maker Space. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195.

THURSDAY, APRIL 7

HEAD OVER HEELS: "Head over Heels" is a jukebox musical presented by the Averett Theatre Department at 7 p.m. at the Pritchett Auditorium in Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. Cost of tickets are $10 adults and $8 students/senior citizens (60 plus).

MAD SCIENTISTS: Put goggles and lab coats on and explore components of S.T.E.A.M. through hands-on demonstrations, experiments and crafts from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Danville Public Library Maker Space. For ages 8 and up. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195. No fee.

FRIDAY, APRIL 8

HEAD OVER HEELS: "Head over Heels" is a jukebox musical presented by the Averett Theatre Department at 7 p.m. at the Pritchett Auditorium in Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. Cost of tickets are $10 adults; $8 students/senior citizens (60 plus).

SATURDAY, APRIL 9

LANGHORNE A PLENTY: Gigantic Sale 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, 409 Arnett Blvd. Shop for books, crafts, home décor, pictures, collectibles, jewelry, vintage clothing, leather handbags, glassware, toys, holiday items, gift item, and much more. Book signings by local writers. Raffle Tickets are available for Credit Card Tree. For information, call 434-822-3051.

HEAD OVER HEELS: "Head over Heels" is a jukebox musical presented by the Averett Theatre Department at 7 p.m. at the Pritchett Auditorium in Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. Cost of tickets are $10 adults; $8 students/senior citizens (60 plus).

SUNDAY, APRIL 10

HEAD OVER HEELS: "Head over Heels" is a jukebox musical presented by the Averett Theatre Department at 2 p.m. at the Pritchett Auditorium in Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. Cost of tickets are $10 adults; $8 students/senior citizens (60 plus).

MONDAY, APRIL 11

IT'S A BUG'S LIFE AT THE STORY WALK TRAIL: Learn about some interesting insects at Dan Daniel Park from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. with bug-themed games, crafts and activities for ages six and under. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195. No fee.

TUESDAY, APRIL 12

ADULTS ARTS & CRAFTS: Create a craft or inspiring art piece "Bottle Lanterns" at Maker Space, Danville Public Library from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. for ages 18 and up. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195. No fee.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 13

TWEEN CRAFT NIGHT: A night of crafts, music and snacks from 5-6 p.m. at the Danville Public Library Maker Space for Uncycled Art. For ages 10-17. Registration is required by calling 434-799-5195. No fee.

THURSDAY, APRIL 14

RIVER CITY READERS ADULT BOOK CLUB: Join readers for a thought-provoking discussion at the Danville Public Library auditorium from 6 to 7 p.m. to discuss "A Deadly Education" by Naomi Novik. For ages 18 and up. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195. No fee.

STORYTIME UNDER THE STARS: Listen to stories, sing songs and make a craft with your family under a canopy of twinkling lights from 5 to 6 p.m. in the auditorium of the Danville Public Library. For all ages. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195. No fee.

FRIDAY, APRIL 15

TEEN TAKEOVER: After hours at the Danville Public Library, second floor, from 5 to 7 p.m. for teens only, grades six-12. Play games, make slime, have nerf battles, eat pizza and more. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195. No fee.

SATURDAY, APRIL 16

BOOK SALES: Book sales at the Langhorne House Museum, 117 Broad St., from 1 to 3 p.m. Proceeds benefit the Museum. For information, call 434-822-3051.

CABIN FEVER MUSIC SERIES WITH THE STALLIONS: The Stallions will perform at 7 p.m. (doors opening), Danville Community Market. Tickets are $10 at the door. For more information, call 434-799-5200 or visit DanvilleHarvestJubilee.org

SUNDAY, APRIL 17

EASTER SUNDAY EXTRAVAGANZA: Easter Sunday Extravaganza with gospel groups performing at 4 p.m., gates open at 2 p.m. at The Carrington Pavillion, 629 Craghead St., Danville. Early bird tickets are $25 between Jan. 15-Feb. 15; advance tickets are $35; at door $40; VIP $50. Vendors welcome. To purchase tickets Main Source Clothing, 230 North Union St.; Jackie's Beauty Supply, 423 Main St.; Arthur Landrum at 540-206-4246; Nancy Beck at 434-489-9629. Pavillion and lawn seating.

TUESDAY, APRIL 19

THE WRITE STUFF - ADULT WRITING GROUP: If you love writing, bring what you are working on to share with a group or just come to discuss your craft. All genres and writing styles are welcome from 6 to 7 p.m. at the auditorium of the Danville Public Library for ages 18 and up. Registration is required by calling 434-799-5195. No fee.

TECH TRY-IT TUESDAY: Explore fun apps, tech gadgets, coding and more at the Danville Public Library Maker Space for ages seven and up from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195. No fee.

THURSDAY, APRIL 21

EARTH DAY: RECYCLED ART: Learn more about how you can reduce, reuse and recycle to help save the planet. Make your own recycled art and participate in "Recycling Our Reads" book swap by bringing a gently used book to swap with others from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. in Maker Space at the Danville Public Library for ages five and up. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195. No fee.

DUNGEONS & DRAGONS FOR ADULTS: Join interested players at the Danville Public Library from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Maker Space. Characters, dice and snacks provided. Ages 18 and up. Register by the Monday before the program at 434-799-5195. No fee.

MASTER GARDENER CLASS: Attend an interactive discussion and complete a hands-on activity to learn how to care for vegetable garden led by master gardener Corey Riedel. Held at Ballou Park shelter number 10 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Bring a bag lunch. No fee. Registration is required by calling 434-799-5216.

FRIDAY, APRIL 22

AVERETT UNIVERSITY COUGAR BAND SPRING CONCERT: Averett University Cougar Band Spring Concert will be held at 7 p.m. at the Pritchett Auditorium in Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. Free admission.

SATURDAY, APRIL 23

SPAGHETTI DINNER FUNDRAISER: Bachelor's Hall Volunteer Fire & Rescue Department Auxiliary Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser, 1301 Berry Hill Road, will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at cost of $10 for adults; $5 for children (10 years of age and under). Meal includes spaghetti, toast, salad, dessert and drink. Take out plates are also available. For more information, call 434-685-5078.

BOOK SALES: Book sales at the Langhorne House Museum, 117 Broad St., from 1 to 3 p.m. Proceeds benefit the Museum. For information, call 434-822-3051.

YOUTH DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: Solve puzzles, defeat the monsters and discovers treasure along the way. All experience levels are welcome. First time participants receive a free set of dice. Snacks are provided. Grades six through 12. Held at Danville Public Library Maker Space from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. No fee. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195.

THE GARDEN GNOMES CLUB: The initial meeting of the horticulture club at Coates Recreation Center from 11 a.m. to noon for ages 11 and up. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195. No fee.

SUNDAY, APRIL 24

AVERETT SINGERS SPRING CONCERT: Averett Singers Spring Concert will be held at 2:30 p.m. at the Pritchett Auditorium in Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. Free Admission.

MONDAY, APRIL 25

UNREQUIRED READING - CLASSIC BOOK CLUB: Join the discussion for a fresh perspective on the enduring tales of classic "The Secret Garden" by Frances Hodgson Burnett, from 6 to 7 p.m. in the auditorium of the Danville Public Library for ages 18 and up. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195.

TUESDAY, APRIL 26

TREE HOUSE TUESDAY: Learn about ninjas and twisters, do experiments, and make crafts from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Danville Public Library Maker Space. For ages five to 12. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195. No fee.

THURSDAY, APRIL 28

ADULTS ARTS & CRAFTS: Create a craft or inspiring art piece "Yarn Flowers" at Maker Space, Danville Public Library from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. for ages 18 and up. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195. No fee.

FRIDAY, APRIL 29

PARENT AND ME: PAINT AND SIP: Paint and Sip is a class to attend with your child while enjoying juice and snacks. All paint supplies, juice and snacks will be provided. Registration is required by calling 434-799-5150 or online at www.playdanvilleva.com Held at Coates Recreation Center from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at cost of $20 for parent and child.

SATURDAY, APRIL 30

ADULT HIP HOP: Adult Hip Hop with Troy Stephens at the City Auditorium, fifth floor from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Registration required by calling 434-799-5150. Cost $20.

DANVILLE CONCERT ASSOCIATION: The Danville Concert Association presents Rodney Marsalis Philadelphia Big Brass: This brass ensemble brings together top musicians from across the country to play classical, big band jazz, and New Orleans swing at 7:30 p.m. in Averett University Frith Fine Arts Center, 150 Mountain View Ave., Danville Tickets available at Eventbrite.com Danville Concert Association. Ticket cost is $30 adults; $15 students ages 18 and younger For information, call 434-770-8625.

ONGOING

MALE CANCER SURVIVORS NEEDED FOR A SOCIAL SURVEY: Virginia Commonwealth University and the Cancer Research & Resource Centers is conducting a survey about social networks and experiences as a male cancer survivor in rural Virginia. Anyone is eligible if they are a male prostate or colorectal cancer survivor, age 21 or over, completed cancer treatment and reside in rural Virginia. Participants will receive a gift card. If interested, contact the Cancer Research & Resource Center in Danville at 434-791-5205.