MONDAY, AUG. 22

CHRONIC PAIN & ILLNESS SUPPORT GROUP: Chronic Pain & Illness Support Group meets from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at St. Luke's United Methodist Church. The group meets the fourth Monday of each month. Everyone is welcome.

MAKER MONDAYS: Put makers caps on to build, explore, tinker and create fun hands-on projects. Each session will have different activities to try and problems to solve for ages seven and up from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Ruby B. Archie Library Maker Space. No fee. Registration required by calling, 434-799-5195.

OPEN HOUSE: Danville Public Schools and the United Way of Danville-Pittsylvania County will hold an open house at The Transition Stop located at Woodrow Wilson School, 1005 N. Main St., Danville, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22, to reintroduce community leaders, referral agencies and funders to the services available to students who are identified by the McKinney-Vento Act or those who are deemed “unaccompanied homeless youth.”

TUESDAY, AUG. 23

BLOOD DRIVE: The Sovah Blood Donor Center will hold a blood drive at 716 Wings, 1055 Piney Forest Road, from 4 to 7 p.m. Each donor will receive a T-shirt and meal from 716 Wings.

TREE HOUSE TUESDAY: Learn about ninjas and twisters, perform experiments and make crafts in this literary steam program from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Ruby B. Archie Library Maker Space for ages 5 to 12. No fee. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195.

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 24

VOLUNTEER INCOME TAX ASSISTANCE PROGRAM: Anyone interested in becoming an IRS-certified volunteer tax preparer for Pittsylvania County Community Action’s VITA program may attend an information session from 10 a.m. to noon at 211 Nor Dan Drive, Suite 1055. To learn more, call Betsy Bacon at 434-549-8231.

MOONLIGHT PADDLE: Kayak the Dan River from 9 to 11 p.m. Paddlers will be provided with headlamps; previous paddling experience required. For ages 12 and up, cost of $14. Meet at Abreu-Grogan Boathouse. Registration required by calling 434-799-5150.

THURSDAY, AUG. 25

GLOW ZIP: Light up the night at the zip lining at Dan Daniel Park Skate Park from 8 to 9:30 p.m. Limited number of glow sticks will be provided. For ages 8 and up at cost of $12. Registration required by calling 434-799-5150.

SATURDAY, AUG. 27

FREE COMMUNITY HOT DOG LUNCH: Trinity United Methodist Church, 409 Arnett Blvd., will hold a free community hot dog lunch from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., with pick up available.

5PARK STUDIO: Pumpkin Creek Park from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with a music groups, art, music poetry. Bring a picnic blanket.

FREE TI-CHI: Free TI-CHI at 11 a.m. each Saturday at the lawn of Danville Museum of Danville Fine Arts & History, 975 Main St. For information, call 434-793-5644.

WENDELL SCOTT CHARITY RIDE: Southside Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club will hold a Wendell Scott Charity Ride starting at Danville Otterbox stadium, 302 River Park Drive. Registration at 11 a.m.; ride begins at 1 p.m. For information visit www.bsmc-ssva.com; www.nabstmc.com or www.wendellscott.org or call 229-630-0435, 434-825-2811 or 804-931-4796.

MONDAY, AUG. 29

GAME ON AT THE LIBRARY: A night of fun and games at the Ruby B. Archie Library Maker Space from 4 to 6 p.m. for ages 11 and up. Snacks provided. No fee. Registration required by calling, 434-799-5195.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 1

THURSDAY PADDLE: Meet at the Abreu-Grogan Boathouse to paddle different sections of the Dan River on kayaks, paddle boards or canoes from 6 to 8 p.m. at cost of $14. Registration is required by calling 434-799-5150 a week in advance.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 2

CAMPFIRE UNDER THE STARS: Join camping under the stars for ages 5 and up (parents required to stay with their children) from 8 to 9:30 p.m. at Ballou Shelter 10. Bring your own blanket and chair. No fee. Register by Sept. 1 by calling 434-799-5150.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 9

LADIES ZIPLINE: Zipline for girls and ladies ages 8 and up at Philip Wyatt Memorial Skate Park at Dan Daniel Park from 6 to 8 p.m. at cost of $12. Register by Sept. 5 by calling 434-799-5150.

FAMILY GAME NIGHT: Family game night at Coates Recreation Center from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. All games and and lights snacks provided at no fee. Registration is required by calling 434-799-9150.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 10

YARD SALE: Danville Police department will host a community yard sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the P.E.A.C.E. Community Center, 827 Green St. Danville residents are eligible to reserve a space to sell their items at cost of $25 to rent a space, first come, first serve (space is limited). Bring a own table, tent and chairs. Free for public to attend. All proceeds will go to the Danville Police Department's community relations. For more information and to reserve a space, contact ashtyn.foddrell@danvilleva.gov

DIXIE CAVERNS TRIP: Explore the Dixie Caverns, wander to the local restaurant, Mac and Bob's. Shuttle and admission included in cost of $30; food will not be provided. Meet at the City Auditorium; trip is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; registration required by Sept. 6 by calling 434-799-5150.

ARCHERY 101 WORKSHOP: Archery 101 workshop at Coates Recreation Center from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for ages five to 17 at cost of $12. Registration is required by calling 434-799-5150.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 15

THURSDAY PADDLE: Meet at the Abreu-Grogan Boathouse to paddle different sections of the Dan River on kayaks, paddle boards or canoes from 6 to 8 p.m. at cost of $14. Registration is required by calling 434-799-5150 a week in advance.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 16

MOONLIGHT PADDLE: Kayak from Abreu-Grogan Boathouse on the Dan River from 8 to 9:30 p.m. for ages 12 and up at cost of $14. Register by Sept. 14 by calling 434-799-5150.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 17

PROJECT LIFESAVER FUNDRAISER: Join Danville Sheriff Mike Mondul to help raise funds for Project Lifesaver at 7 p.m. with a Bluegrass by the River Concert featuring Shelton & Williams at 2 Witches Winery & Brewery Company, 209 Trade St., rain or shine. Tickets are $10 in advance, $15 at the door (no refunds). Gates open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online at www.bluegrassbytheriver.com or at 2 Witches Winery & Brewery.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 23

FAMILY GAME NIGHT: Family game night at Coates Recreation Center from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. All games and and lights snacks provided at no fee. Registration is required by calling 434-799-9150.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 24

WALK OR RUN FOR FUN BIG BROTHERS BIG SISTERS: Walk or run for Run for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Danville area will begin from 7:30 to 9 a.m. at Drop Box Parking Lot (formerly Blackwell Motor Company). Tickets are $20 per person. Contact Pat Daniel at 434-773-8394 to purchase.

TUESDAY, OCT. 4

BARKTOBERFEST: Danville Parks and Recreation will hold Barktoberfest at Coates Bark Park from 6 to 8 p.m. Bring pup to an event featuring themed photo booth and activities. No fee.

FRIDAY, OCT. 14

CAMPFIRE UNDER THE STARS: Join camping under the stars for ages 5 and up (parents required to stay with their children) from 8 to 9:30 p.m. at Coates Recreation Center. Bring a blanket and chair. No fee. Register by Sept. 1 by calling 434-799-5150.

COATES FALL FESTIVAL: Coates fall festival for youth and families at Coates Recreation Center from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. with costume contests, pumpkin painting, smore's, dancing, a movie and more. For more information, call 434-799-5150.

SATURDAY, OCT. 15

WALK TO END ALZHEIMER'S: Walk to End Alzheimer's disease will begin at the Carrington Pavilion with check-in at 8 a.m.; opening ceremony at 9:30 a.m. To sign up as a walker or team member or to learn more about becoming a sponsor or volunteer at the walk, visit alz.org/danvillewalk website or call 800-272-3900.

SATURDAY, OCT. 22

ARCHERY 101 WORKSHOP: Archery 101 Workshop held at Coates Recreation Center from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for ages five to 17 at cost of $12. Registration is required by calling 434-799-5150.