Because this section is free of charge, community events are subject to run based on available space. Religion items are published on the Saturday church page. Email events to news@registerbee.com.

FRIDAY, APRIL 30

FREE FOOD AND MORE: Free food, bread and drinks distributed to the community by God's Final Call & Warning at The Three Angels Message SA Church, 541 Keen St., from noon to 2 p.m. on the church street side of the church. Must wear a mask to enter building.

SATURDAY, MAY 1

MAKE DANVILLE SHINE: Make Danville Shine community cleanup campaign kicks off with the return of the home expo from 8 a.m. to noon at the Community Market, 629 Craghead St. Maintenance experts will be there to teach tricks of their trade and give away discounts and freebies. Event will be held outdoors. Kids of all ages can enjoy crafts and activities. Hot dogs and snacks will be provided. The monthlong initiative encourages residents to focus on maintenance, upkeep and beautification of their property.