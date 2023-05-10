Because this section is free of charge, community events are subject to run based on available space. Religion items are published on the Saturday church page. Email events to news@registerbee.com.

THURSDAY, MAY 11

LET'S TALK HISTORY: Let’s Talk History: White Rock Hill Conversations. The first of four sessions to discuss White Rock Hill community will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at White Rock Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, 418 Locust Lane. Sponsored by the White Rock Neighborhood Empowerment Association, the sessions are led by local historian Katrice Luck-Brimmer. Three other sessions are scheduled for May 25, June 8 and June 22. No fee. Call 434-228-3180.

SATURDAY, MAY 13

ARTHUR TILLETT AT MUSEUM OF MILTON: Arthur Tillett, along with a portion of his Native American collection, will be featured at the Museum of Milton at 10:30 a.m. at the Milton State Bank site, 169 Broad St., Milton, North Carolina. Attendees are usually inclined to bring points or other Native American items from their own collection for discussion. Free to the public, however a donation of $10 would be appreciated. For more information, contact Milton Renaissance Foundation at miltonrenaissance@gmail.com.

COMMUNITY GIVE-AWAY: The Shockoe Court of Calanthe 250 will have a community giveaway from 2 to 3 p.m. at the Shockoe Masonic Lodge, Java, For additional information, contact Kathy B. Ramsey at 434-251-0379

SATURDAY, MAY 20

CORKS & FORKS FUNDRAISER FOR DANVILLE SCIENCE CENTER: Fundraiser for Science Center held at the Danville Science Center, 677 Craghead St., from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Tickets are $65 each and can be purchased by calling 434-791-5160, ext. 204 or on Science Center website. Included will be light hors d'oeuvres raffle and bar.

DEADLINE FOR RESERVATIONS: The Pittsylvania County Retired Teachers Association will meet at noon at Liberty Baptist Church, 18529 Franklin Turnpike, Callands. Lunch reservations must be made by May 20 by calling 4340251-2006.

STEPHEN AUSBAND TO HOST A TALK A MUSEUM OF MILTON: Stephen Ausband, retired Averett University Professor of English and author of Byrd’s Line: A Natural History, will host a talk for the Museum of Milton at 10 a.m. at the newly-named Jean Bradsher Scott Renaissance Center/Historic Christ Church, 11928 Academy St., Milton. Free to the public, however a donation of $10 would be appreciated. For more information, contact Milton Renaissance Foundation at miltonrenaissance@gmail.com.

THURSDAY, MAY 25

TEACHERS ASSOCIATION TO MEET: The Pittsylvania County Retired Teachers Association will meet at noon at Liberty Baptist Church, 18529 Franklin Turnpike, Callands. Lunch reservations must be made by May 20 by calling 434-251-2006.

THURSDAY, JUNE 8

SATURDAY, JUNE 10

RUN FOR JUSTICE: The 22nd annual "Run for Justice" Kid's 2K, 5K walk or run and 10K run community events will commence at Angler's Park and Danville Riverwalk Trail starting at 9 a.m.; late registration at Angler's Park starts at 7:30 a.m.; Kid's Run begins at 9:10 a.m. The annual "Run for Justice" features awards, refreshments and door prizes. Walkers/runners can pick up a registration forms at The Brick Running & Tri Store, 410 Main St. Registration also is available at the Danville Running & Fitness Club Website or at active.com. For more information, call race director and chapter advisor John Wilt at 434-770-8822.

THURSDAY, JUNE 22

