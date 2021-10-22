WEDNESDAY CLUB PROGRAM: Felecia Edmunds, Danville Public School physical education teacher, will speak at The Wednesday Club, 1002 Main St., about raising her sons. Edmunds has four NFL players in her family: her husband, Ferrell (who played for the Miami Dolphins and Seattle Seahawks) and her three sons, Tremaine, Trey and Terrell. Tremaine plays for the Buffalo Bills and Trey and Terrell play for the Pittsburg Steelers. The brothers have not forgotten their hometown. They have established a foundation in Danville called My Brother's Keeper, which helps the less fortunate. Program begins at 3:45 p.m. with coffee served at 3:15 p.m. Free and open to the public.

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 10

WEDNESDAY CLUB PROGRAM: Milbre Burch, a storyteller for "Our Times" will be speaking on “Transformations” at the Wednesday Club, 1002 Main St. The program begins at 3:45 p.m. with coffee at 3:15. The 45 minute performance will be followed by question and answer with the audience. Free and open to the public.

