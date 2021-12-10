Because this section is free of charge, community events are subject to run based on available space. Religion items are published on the Saturday church page. Email events to news@registerbee.com.

ONGOING

COMMUNITY HOLIDAY LIGHT SHOW: Ballou Park will be illuminated and full of the holiday spirit from 6 to 9 p.m. through Dec. 23. Admission is $10 per car; $20 for vans and minibuses. For more information, to have a display or volunteer, call 434-793-4636.

TODAY, DEC. 10

TEEN TAKEOVER: Teen Takeover after hours at the Danville Public Library, second floor, from 5 to 7 p.m. for grades six to 12. Play video games with friends, make slime, have nerf gun battles, eat pizza and more. No fee. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195.

SATURDAY, DEC. 11