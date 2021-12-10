Because this section is free of charge, community events are subject to run based on available space. Religion items are published on the Saturday church page. Email events to news@registerbee.com.
ONGOING
COMMUNITY HOLIDAY LIGHT SHOW: Ballou Park will be illuminated and full of the holiday spirit from 6 to 9 p.m. through Dec. 23. Admission is $10 per car; $20 for vans and minibuses. For more information, to have a display or volunteer, call 434-793-4636.
TODAY, DEC. 10
TEEN TAKEOVER: Teen Takeover after hours at the Danville Public Library, second floor, from 5 to 7 p.m. for grades six to 12. Play video games with friends, make slime, have nerf gun battles, eat pizza and more. No fee. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195.
SATURDAY, DEC. 11
BREAKFAST WITH SANTA: Breakfast with Santa at the Pelham Community Center, 161 Community Center Drive, Pelham, N.C., from 8 to 11 a.m. with Santa arriving at 9 a.m. Breakfast menu will consists of bacon or sausage, scrambled eggs, orange juice, coffee and pancakes. Cost for adults is $5; children age 10 and under $3 each. Each child who visits Santa will receive a small gift. A 50/50 raffle drawing will be held at 11 a.m. Cost of tickets are $1 each. A photographer will be available to take digital photos of visits with Santa. Table/space rentals available for sale of Christmas merchandise for $15 per table. Call 336-388-5652 for more information.
COUNTRY BREAKFAST: VFW Post 647 will have a country breakfast from 7 to 10 a.m. at cost of $7 per person.
STEW SALE: The Sons of American Legion Squadron 1097 will hold a stew sale from 2 to 4 p.m. for $7 per quart.
BRUNSWICK STEW SALE: Laurel Grove Volunteer Fire & Rescue will hold a Brunswick stew sale at 2008 Laurel Grove Road, Sutherlin for $7 per quart. Pick-up from 9 a.m. to noon. For pre-orders, call 434-250-6809.
DANVILLE HISTORICAL SOCIETY’S 48TH HOLIDAY TOUR: Danville Historical Society’s 48th Holiday Tour, Schoolfield Rising, will be held from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. Visit inside homes and buildings associated with Dan River Mills. Learn the history of the mill village that is in transition preparing for the arrival of Caesars Virginia, being built on the 82-acre site where Dan River Mills once operated. Cost is $20 in advance at Eventbrite.com, and in Danville at Ginger Bread House, Karen’s Hallmark, Rippe’s and Vintages by the Dan. Tickets the day of the tour are $25 at the Danville Museum of Fine Arts & History, 975 Main St. For information, call 434-709-8398 or online at www.danvillehistory.org
HOLIDAY RETAIL SHOW: This new holiday show features retail vendors and direct sales vendors. From 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Danville Community Market. For more information or to be a vendor, call the market at 434-797-8961.
SUNDAY, DEC. 12
STEM WORKSHOP: The Danville/Pittsylvania County National Society of Black Engineers Junior Chapter will hold a STEM workshop at Shockoe Missionary Baptist Church in Java at 1 p.m. following morning service. All youth (K-12) are invited to attend. Each participant will be completing a hands-on STEM project. The opportunity to become a member of the organization will also be available.
FREE CHRISTMAS GIFTS AND FOOD GIVEAWAY: Free Christmas gifts and food giveaway for Danville community and surrounding area sponsored by God’s Final Call & Warning and The Three Angels Message Church, 541 Keen St. at 1 p.m. Come early to register to receive gifts. Parents must have their children with them to receive gifts.
TUESDAY, DEC. 14
SANTA’S WORKSHOP: Spending the night creating a special toy with provided materials. Ages 4 and up at Maker Space, Danville Public Library, from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. No fee. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195.
CALLS FROM THE NORTH POLE: Register a child to receive a call from Santa all the way from his workshop at the North Pole from 5:30 to 8 p.m. He will be making calls to children ages 3 to 8. Local phone calls only. Registration begins Nov. 30. Deadline to register is noon Dec. 10. More details will be sent home from local schools and preschools. Call 434-799-5150 for more information.
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 15
BOOK SIGNING: There will be a book signing for “Little Cherrystone, A Lady for all Seasons” by Henry Hurt and Dr. Lisa Britton Shorter at 6 p.m. at the Hunt Company Restaurant (formerly Reid Gallery) on Reid Street in Chatham. The public is invited. Light refreshments will be served.
THURSDAY, DEC. 16
LANDOWNER WORKSHOP: Landowner workshop will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Olde Dominion Ag Complex, 19783 U.S. 29, Chatham. Light refreshments will be provided. RSVP by Dec. 13 to at 540-985-0000 or tbadger@brlcva.org
STORYTIME UNDER THE STARS: Listen to stories under a canopy of twinkling stars, sing songs and make a craft with your family in the auditorium of the Danville Public Library from 6 to 7 p.m. All ages. Registration is required by calling 434-799-5195.
SATURDAY, DEC. 18
PANCAKE BREAKFAST: The Sons of the American Legion Squadron 325 will hold its monthly pancake breakfast at the Post 325 home serving from 7 to 10 a.m. All-you-can-eat pancakes are $6.
MONDAY, DEC. 20
PINE LOOKIN’ CRAFTS: Make a centerpiece of a holiday table by turning ordinary pinecones into a painted bouquet at the Danville Public Library auditorium from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. For ages 18 and up. No fee. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195.
MONDAY, DEC. 27
WINTER BREAK CAMP: Winter Break Camp Dec. 27-30 from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Coates Recreation Center. Morning and afternoon snacks provided, but lunch is not, so participants must bring a bag lunch. For ages 5 through 12. Indoor and outdoor activities. Registration required by calling Danville Parks and Recreation at 434-799-5150. Cost is $80.
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 29
HYGGE IN THE EVENING: Embrace the Danish concept of hygge or “cozy contentment,” with an evening of candle-making and hot chocolate drinking from 5 to 6 p.m. at Maker Space at the Danville Public Library for grades six-12. No fee. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195.
THURSDAY, DEC. 30
COUNTDOWN TO NOON: Ring in the year 2022 with a party for the little ones and their families in the auditorium of the Danville Public Library from 11 a.m. to noon, for ages 12 and under. No fee. They’ll dance, snack and craft their way through a celebration of the new year. Registration is required by calling 434-799-5195.