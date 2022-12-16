Because this section is free of charge, community events are subject to run based on available space. Religion items are published on the Saturday church page. Email events to news@registerbee.com.

ONGOING

COMMUNITY HOLIDAY LIGHT SHOW: Community Holiday Light show will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. through Dec. 23 at Ballou Park. Cost of admission is $10 for cars; $20 for vans and minibuses.

TODAY, DEC. 16

TEEN TAKEOVER: After-hours at the Ruby B. Archie Library, second floor, for teens only, grades six to 12. Play video games, make slime, have nerf battles, eat pizza and more from 5 to 7 p.m. Registration required by calling, 434-799-5194. No fee.

SATURDAY, DEC. 17

CARS & COFFEE: Old Dominion Classic Sports Car Club will hold Cars & Coffee from 9 to 11 a.m. at Crema & Vine, 1009 Main St., Danville. For more information, call 434-548-9862.

PANCAKE BREAKFAST: The Sons of the American Legion Squadron 325 will host a pancake breakfast at the Post 325 home from 7 to 10 a.m.

FAMILY STORYTIME: Listen to wintery stories, sing and dance, and complete a craft in this story time series for all ages from 11 a.m. to noon at the Ruby B. Archie Library Maker Space. Registration required by calling, 434-799-5195.

MONDAY, DEC. 19

PASTOR GREG LOCKE AT GENTLEMAN'S RIDGE FARM: The Pittsylvania Regional Patriots will host the Rev. Greg Locke at 7 p.m. at Gentelman's Ridge Farm, 589 Gentleman's Ridge Road, Blairs. He will be speaking and signing his books. For questions, call or text 434-728-3557 or email Barbara Hancock at pittsylvaniapatriots@yahoo.com

SANTA'S WORKSHOP: Spend the night creating a toy with provided materials from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. for ages 4 and up at the Ruby B. Archie Maker Space. Registration required by calling, 434-799-5195. No fee.

UNREQUIRED READING, CLASSICS BOOK CLUB: Read the classics again and join the discussion with a fresh perspective of "The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe" by C.S. Lewis, at the Ruby B. Archie Library auditorium from 6 to 7 p.m. for ages 18 and up. Registration required by calling, 434-799-5195. No fee.

WINTER CAMP I: Join the winter camps to experience the fun of summer all over again at Coates Recreation Center for ages K-sixth grade from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Thursday, for $80 per child. Participants will need to pack a lunch and snack; a light breakfast snack will be provided. Registration is required by calling 434-799-5150. There will be no camp on Dec. 23.

TUESDAY, DEC. 20

TREE HOUSE TUESDAY: Learn about ninjas and twisters, perform experiments, and make crafts in this literary Steam program for ages five to 12 at Ruby B. Archie Library Maker Space from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Registration required by calling, 434-799-5195. No fee.

LITTLE EXPLORERS STORYTIME: Children and their caregivers are invited to join at the Ruby B. Archie Library auditorium from 11 a.m. to noon for songs, stories and activities that promote language development and pre-literacy skills. Recommended for ages 2 to 5. Registration required by calling, 434-799-5195. No fee.

ADULT ARTS & CRAFTS: Unwind your day with a relaxing arts and crafts project at the Ruby B. Archie Library auditorium from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. for ages 18 and up. Registration required by calling, 434-799-5195. No fee.

THURSDAY, DEC. 22

SHORTS AND SWEETS BOOK CLUB: Join the club to discuss classic short stories while enjoying a tasty treat at the Ruby B. Archie Library auditorium from 5;30 to 6:30 p.m. for ages 18 and up. Registration required by calling, 434-799-5195 to receive reading selections also. No fee.

TUESDAY, DEC. 27

THE WRITE STUFF-ADULT WRITING GROUP: Bring a current project to share with the group or just come to discuss a craft. All genres and writing styles are welcome at the Ruby B. Archie Library auditorium from 5 to 6:30 p.m. for ages 18 and up. Registration required by calling, 434-799-5195. No fee.

WINTER CAMP II: Join the winter camps to experience the fun of summer all over again at Coates Recreation Center for ages K through sixth grade from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 27-30 for $80 per child. Participants will need to pack a lunch and snack; a light breakfast snack will be provided. Registration is required by calling, 434-799-5150. There will be no camp Dec. 26.

FRIDAY, DEC. 30

COUNTDOWN TO NOON: Ring in the year 2023 with a party for the little ones and their families at the Ruby B. Archie Library auditorium from 11 a.m. to noon for ages 10 and under. Dance, snack and craft through the celebration of the new year. Registration required by calling, 434-799-5195. No fee.

SATURDAY, DEC. 31

YOUTH DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: Solve puzzles, defeat the monsters and discover treasure along the way in the 5th edition game; snacks provided; Saturday sessions include lunch. For grades six to 12 at the Ruby B. Archie Library Maker Space from 10:30 to 1:30 p.m. Register by the Monday before the program by calling, 434-799-5195. No fee.

TUESDAY, JAN. 3

JANUARY FUN DAY: School's out, register a child to experience games, science experiments, art and make new friends at Coates Recreation Center from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. for grades K through sixth grade. Participants will need to pack a lunch and snack; a light breakfast snack will be provided. Registration is required by calling, 434-799-5150. Cost is $20 per child.

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 4

JANUARY FUN DAY: School's out, register your child to experience games, science experiments, art and make new friends at Coates Recreation Center from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. for grades K through sixth grade. Participants will need to pack a lunch and snack; a light breakfast snack will be provided. Registration is required by calling, 434-799-5150. Cost is $20 per child.

THURSDAY, FEB. 9

AVERETT ARTS PRESENTS: “The Glass Menagerie” at 7 p.m., Pritchett Auditorium. A memory play as told by Tom Wingfield, a merchant marine looking back on the Depression years he spent with his overbearing Southern genteel mother. Tickets available at averett.booktix.com or by calling 434-791-5867. Cost if $12 adults;$10 students/seniors (60 plus).

FRIDAY, FEB. 10

AVERETT ARTS PRESENTS: “The Glass Menagerie” at 7 p.m., Pritchett Auditorium. A memory play as told by Tom Wingfield, a merchant marine looking back on the Depression years he spent with his overbearing Southern genteel mother. Tickets available at averett.booktix.com or by calling 434-791-5867. Cost if $12 adults;$10 students/seniors (60 plus).

SATURDAY, FEB. 11

AVERETT ARTS PRESENTS: “The Glass Menagerie” at 7 p.m., Pritchett Auditorium. A memory play as told by Tom Wingfield, a merchant marine looking back on the Depression years he spent with his overbearing Southern genteel mother. Tickets available at averett.booktix.com or by calling 434-791-5867. Cost if $12 adults;$10 students/seniors (60 plus)

THURSDAY, MARCH 30

AVERETT ARTS PRESENTS: “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee,” a play while candidly disclosing hilarious and touching stories from their home lives, six tweens spell their way through a series of (potentially made-up) words, hoping never to hear the soul-crushing, pout-inducing, life un-affirming “ding” of the bell that signals a spelling mistake. Six spellers enter; one speller leaves! At least the losers get a juice box at 7 p.m. in the Pritchett Auditorium. Cost is $12 adults/$10 students/seniors (60 plus). Tickets can be purchased at averett.booktix.com or by calling 434-791-5867.

FRIDAY, MARCH 31

AVERETT ARTS PRESENTS: “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee,” a play while candidly disclosing hilarious and touching stories from their home lives, six tweens spell their way through a series of (potentially made-up) words, hoping never to hear the soul-crushing, pout-inducing, life un-affirming “ding” of the bell that signals a spelling mistake. Six spellers enter; one speller leaves! At least the losers get a juice box at 7 p.m. in the Pritchett Auditorium. Cost is $12 adults/$10 students/seniors (60 plus). Tickets can be purchased at averett.booktix.com or by calling 434-791-5867.

SATURDAY, APRIL 1

AVERETT ARTS PRESENTS: “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee,” a play while candidly disclosing hilarious and touching stories from their home lives, six tweens spell their way through a series of (potentially made-up) words, hoping never to hear the soul-crushing, pout-inducing, life un-affirming “ding” of the bell that signals a spelling mistake. Six spellers enter; one speller leaves! At least the losers get a juice box at 7 p.m. in the Pritchett Auditorium. Cost is $12 adults/$10 students/seniors (60 plus). Tickets can be purchased at averett.booktix.com or by calling 434-791-5867.

SUNDAY, APRIL 2

AVERETT ARTS PRESENTS: “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee,” a play while candidly disclosing hilarious and touching stories from their home lives, six tweens spell their way through a series of (potentially made-up) words, hoping never to hear the soul-crushing, pout-inducing, life un-affirming “ding” of the bell that signals a spelling mistake. Six spellers enter; one speller leaves. At least the losers get a juice box at 2 p.m. in the Pritchett Auditorium. Cost is $12 adults/$10 students/seniors (60 plus). Tickets can be purchased at averett.booktix.com or by calling 434-791-5867.

SUNDAY, APRIL 16

AVERETT SPRING CONCERT: Averett Singers will present their spring concert at 2:30 p.m. at the Pritchett Auditorium. Free admission.

FRIDAY, APRIL 21

AVERETT SYMPHONIC BAND SPRING CONCERT JOURNEYS: Averett Symphonic Band spring concert: Journeys will be held at the Pritchett Auditorium at 7 p.m. Free admission.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 6

STRIKING UP THE BAND: The How’s, What’s & Why’s of a University Band Program at 7 p.m., Averett University Student Center Multipurpose Room; free admission. Dr. Janet Phillips, associate professor of music, started a brand new band program. Through photos, videos and stories, she will show how it was done and how the program looks moving forward.