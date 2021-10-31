ANNUAL HOLIDAY BAZAAR: Visit the Danville Community Market for the Holiday Bazaar from 8 a.m. to noon. Free admission. Over 80 vendors.

ADVENTURE TO HANGING ROCK: Begin the day with a moderate 2-mile walk at Hanging Rock State Park. Then head to River Rock Cafe for a deli-style lunch. Purchase food at the cafe or bring picnic lunch. Children under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult. Register by Nov. 15. Call Danville Parks & Recreation at 434-799-5150 or sign up online at www.playdanvilleva.com Cost is $30. Meet at the City Auditorium. Adventure is from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

SUNDAY, NOV. 21

WEEKEND ZIP: Zip lining at Dan Daniel Park. Ride solo or tandem. Ages eight and up. Register by Nov. 1 by calling Danville Parks and Recreation at 434-799-5150or sign up online at www.playdanvilleva.com. Held from 2 to 4 p.m. Cost is $12.

THURSDAY, NOV. 25