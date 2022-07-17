Because this section is free of charge, community events are subject to run based on available space. Religion items are published on the Saturday church page. Email events to news@registerbee.com.

MONDAY, JULY 18

MAKER MONDAYS: Put makers caps on to build, explore, tinker and create fun hands-on projects. Each session will have different activities to try and problems to solve for ages seven and up from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Ruby B. Archie Library Maker Space. No Fee. Pipe Cleaner Critters. Registration required by calling, 434-799-5195.

TUESDAY, JULY 19

LIBRARY SCOUTS: Become a library scout. Join the Ruby B. Archie Library Maker Space to take part in explorer-themed activities and crafts, and complete service projects while making new friends from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. For ages 7 and up. No fee. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195.

THE WRITE STUFF-ADULT WRITING GROUP: All genres and writing styles welcome at the Ruby B. Archie Library Auditorium writing group from 6 to 7 p.m. for ages 18 and up. No fee. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 20

FREE FOOD GIVEAWAY: Danville Public Schools and God’s Final Call & Warning will hold a free food giveaway for the Danville community and surrounding areas from 4 to 7 p.m. at O.T. Bonner Middle School, 300 Oppollo Drive. Participants must bring bags, wear face mask and and follow social distancing. Children must be accompanied by parents.

OVERBOOKED: TEEN BOOK CLUB: Meet new friends and discuss a great book at the Ruby B. Archie Library Maker Space from 4 to 5 p.m. for grades nine to 12. A free copy of the book "The Librarian of Auschwitz" by Antonio Iturbe will be given to the first newcomer to register a month before the meeting. Register by calling 434-799-5195.

THURSDAY, JULY 21

RIVERWALK READERS-WALKING BOOK CLUB: Join readers in the community for a walk on the trail to discuss the books you've been reading, exchange suggestions and get some exercise. From 6 to 7 p.m., Anglers Park, ages 18 and up, no fee. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195.

THURSDAY PADDLE: Meet at the Abreu-Grogan Boathouse to paddle the Dan River with kayaks, paddle boards or canoes from 6 to 8 p.m. at cost of $14. Registration is required by calling 434-799-5150.

MUSIC AT THE MARKET: Free music at the Danville Community Market from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at outdoor stage. Bring chair, blanket, picnic basket. In event of rain concert will be moved inside of market. Performing tonight will be Rivermist (Two-hour concert). For information, call 434-793-4636.

LIBRARY CAMPOUT: For ages 4 and up at the Ruby B. Archie Library auditorium a campfire for a night of stories, songs and crafts from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. No fee. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195.

SATURDAY, JULY 23

5PARK STUDIO: Westmoreland Park from 10 to 5 p.m. Music groups, art and music poetry. Bring a picnic blanket.

FREE TI-CHI: Free Ti-CHI at 11 a.m. each Saturday at the lawn of Danville Museum of Danville Fine Arts & History, 975 Main St. For information, call 793-5644.

BINGO: Pelham Community Center, 161 Community Center Drive, Pelham, North Carolina, will hold bingo from 6 to 9 p.m. with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. Game cars are 25 cents each, sold in $5 and $10 packs and individually. Cards for special games are $1 each. Special games include a 50/50 game and several special prizes. Do not bring in food; there will be hot dogs, drinks, popcorn and candy for sale benefit the center.

SUNDAY, JULY 24

NO KIDDING SOLUTIONS-YOUTH VIOLENCE: The "a carnivalesque" style event will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. on Main Street in Danville's River District and will feature free school supplies. It's organized by a number of like-hearted community rooted groups for the purpose of igniting conversations of substance that spur those gathered to seek out applicable and impactful solutions for many of the problems that plague our inner city youth.

MONDAY, JULY 25

FORMS IN CLAY CERAMIC STUDIO CLASSES: Jonathan Scollos classes at the Danville Museum of Fine Arts & History, 975 Main St., Session 4:July 25-Aug. 29. Swanson Studio is equipped for hand-building and wheel throwing, and utilizes an electric kiln for firing. For information, call 793-5644.

ADVENTURE CAMP II: Adventure Camp II from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. July 25-July 29 for ages 8 to 14 at cost of $130. Register by July 20. For more information, call 434-799-5150.

TUESDAY, JULY 26

THE CRAFTING CABIN: Try painting on tiny canvases and building living houses out of sponges and grass seed in this throwback to camp crafts from 5 to 6 p.m. at Ruby B. Archie Library Maker Space/Auditorium for ages 12 and up. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195. No fee.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 27

MOONLIGHT PADDLE: Kayak the Dan River from 9 to 11 p.m. Paddlers will be provided with headlamps; previous paddling experience required. For ages 12 and up, cost of $14. Meet at Abreu-Grogan Boathouse. Registration required by calling 434-799-5150.

SUMMER TALES: Listen to stories, sing and dance and complete a craft in the summer story time series on Wednesdays at Ruby B. Archie Library Maker Space for all ages from 5 to 6 p.m. Registration is required by calling 434-799-5195.

THURSDAY, JULY 28

MUSIC AT THE MARKET: Free music at the Danville Community Market from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at outdoor stage. Bring chair, blanket and picnic basket. In event of rain concert will be moved inside of market. Performing tonight will be Emerald Empire Band (two-hour concert). For information, call 434-793-4636.

DOODLES AND THINGS: DRAWING 101: Learn the basics of landscapes and figure drawing in these introductory drawing sessions for ages 10 and up from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Ruby B. Archie Library Maker Space. No fee. Figure Drawing. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195.

SATURDAY, JULY 30

BACK TO SCHOOL CELEBRATION: Back to School Celebration from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 513 Worsham St. Free school supplies, games, inflatables, food, clothing giveaway, sports physicals, COVID vaccines, music and other entertainment. For more information, contact Joyce Samuel at 434-770-6354.

5PARK STUDIO: Doyle Thomas Park from 10 to 5 p.m. Music groups, art, music poetry. Bring a picnic blanket.

FREE TI-CHI: Free Ti-CHI at 11 a.m. each Saturday at the lawn of Danville Museum of Danville Fine Arts & History, 975 Main St. For information, call 793-5644.

FREE COMMUNITY HOT DOG LUNCH: Trinity United Methodist Church, 409 Arnett Blvd., will hold a free community hot dog lunch with pick up available from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

KAYAK THE DAN: MAIN STREET TO ANGLERS: A swift paddle from Main Street to Anglers Park from 2 to 4 p.m. Cost is $14. Registration required by calling 799-9150. Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult.

SUMMER TALES: Listen to stories, sing and dance and complete a craft in the summer story time series on Saturdays at Ruby B. Archie Library Maker Space for all ages from 11 a.m. to noon. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195.

MONDAY, AUG. 1

LEGO BRICK ENGINEERS: Bricks provided, imagination required. All Lego models will be displayed in the children's department at the Ruby B. Archie Library Maker Space. Held from 4 to 5 p.m. for ages 5 and up. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195.

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 3

BLAST FROM THE PAST: CLASSICS BOOK CLUB: Dive into the classics this summer from 4 to 5 p.m. at the Ruby B. Archie Library Maker Space. A free copy of the book "The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe" by C.S. Lewis, will be given to the first newcomer to register a month before the meeting. For grades nine to 12. No fee. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195.

THURSDAY, AUG. 4

MAD SCIENTISTS: Put on goggles and lab coats and explore component of STEAM through hands-on demonstrations, experiments and crafts from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Ruby B. Archie Library Maker Space. For ages eight and up. No fee. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195.

THURSDAY PADDLE: Meet at the Abreu-Grogan Boathouse to paddle the Dan River with kayaks, paddle boards or canoes from 6 to 8 p.m. at cost of $14. Registration is required by calling 434-799-5150.

FRIDAY, AUG. 5

ATTIC SALE: Danville Museum of Fine Arts & History, members only from 5-7 p.m. (wine and cheese).

CAMPFIRE UNDER THE STARS: Campfire under the stars for ages five and up at Ballou Park Shelter No. 10 from 8 to 9:30 p.m. Parents must stay with children. No fee. Registration required by calling 434-799-5150.

SATURDAY, AUG. 6

NIGHT OF THE FIREFLY: Join Danville Parks and Recreation at Dan Daniel Park from 7 to 10:30 p.m. for a free summertime luminary event featuring a musical luminary trail walk, Zootopia on the big screen, glow in the dark crafts, outdoor games, a bonfire and s'more station. Concessions on site for purchase. Bring your chairs or lawn blankets. For more information, call 434-799-4636.

ATTIC SALE: Danville Museum of Fine Arts & History attic sale from 10 to 4 p.m.

FREE TI-CHI: Free Ti-CHI at 11 a.m. each Saturday at the lawn of Danville Museum of Danville Fine Arts & History, 975 Main St. For information, call 793-5644.

TUESDAY, AUG. 9

STORYTELLERS: CREATIVE WRITING 101: Tweens can explore and foster creative voice through writing prompts and exercises. Covering short stories, poetry, prose, non-fiction and more, writers will be able to share their work and collaborate with others in a relaxed workshop environment from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Ruby B. Archie Library Maker Space. For grades 6-12. No fee. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195.

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 10

TUBING THE DAN: Float the Dan River from the movie theater to Camilla Williams Park from 3 to 5 p.m. One or two person tubes are available; PFDs are provided: close-toed shoes required; ages 12 and up. Cost is $15. Registration required by calling 799-5150.

MOONLIGHT PADDLE: Kayak the Dan River from 9 to 11 p.m. Paddlers will be provided with headlamps; previous paddling experience required. For ages 12 and up, cost of $14. Meet at Abreu-Grogan Boathouse. Registration required by calling 799-5150.

THURSDAY, AUG. 11

GLOW ZIP: Light up the night at the zip lining at Dan Daniel Park Skate Park from 8 to 9:30 p.m. Limited number of glow sticks will be provided. For ages eight and up at cost of $12. Registration required by calling 799-5150.

SATURDAY, AUG. 13

FREE TI-CHI: Free Ti-CHI at 11 a.m. each Saturday at the lawn of Danville Museum of Danville Fine Arts & History, 975 Main St. For information, call 793-5644.

YOUTH DUNGEONS & DRAGONS-EPIC ENCOUNTERS: Learn the basics of Dungeons & Dragons. All experience levels are welcome at the Ruby B. Archie Library Maker Space from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.; grades six to 12. Registration required by calling, 434-799-5195. No fee. (register for one session only)

MONDAY, AUG. 15

GENEALOGY 101: Learn how to get started researching and documenting your family history at the Ruby B. Archie Library auditorium from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. For ages 18 and up. No fee. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195.

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 17

BOOKWORMS: TWEEN BOOK CLUB: Talk about the book of the month with your fellow bookworms from 4 to 5 p.m. at Ruby B. Archie Library Maker Space for grades five to eight. A free copy of the book will be given out to the first newcomer to register a month before the meeting. Snacks provided. The book for July "The Castle of Tangled Magic" by Sophie Anderson. Register by calling 434-799-5195.

THURSDAY, AUG. 18

THURSDAY PADDLE: Meet at the Abreu-Grogan Boathouse to paddle the Dan River with kayaks, paddle boards or canoes from 6 to 8 p.m. at cost of $14. Registration is required by calling 434-799-5150.

SATURDAY, AUG. 20

ARCHERY OPEN GYM: Archery open gym at Coates Recreation Center for ages five to 17 years of age to learn basic safety and archery skills at this drop in program from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Parents must stay on-site. No fee. For information, call 434-799-5150.

5PARK STUDIO: Coates Park from 10 to 5 p.m. Music groups, art, music poetry. Bring a picnic blanket.

FREE TI-CHI: Free Ti-CHI at 11 a.m. each Saturday at the lawn of Danville Museum of Danville Fine Arts & History, 975 Main St. For information, call 793-5644.

MONDAY, AUG. 22

MAKER MONDAYS: Put your makers caps on to build, explore, tinker and create fun hands-on projects. Each session will have different activities to try and problems to solve for ages seven and up from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Ruby B. Archie Library Maker Space. No Fee. Tech 101. Registration required by calling, 434-799-5195.

TUESDAY, AUG. 23

TREE HOUSE TUESDAY: Learn about ninjas and twisters, perform experiments and make crafts in this literary steam program from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Ruby B. Archie Library Maker Space for ages five to 12. No fee. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195.

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 24

MOONLIGHT PADDLE: Kayak the Dan River from 9 to 11 p.m. Paddlers will be provided with headlamps; previous paddling experience required. For ages 12 and up, cost of $14. Meet at Abreu-Grogan Boathouse. Registration required by calling 799-5150.

THURSDAY, AUG. 25

GLOW ZIP: Light up the night at the zip lining at Dan Daniel Park Skate Park from 8 to 9:30 p.m. Limited number of glow sticks will be provided. For ages eight and up at cost of $12. Registration required by calling 799-5150.

SATURDAY, AUG. 27

5PARK STUDIO: Pumpkin Creek Park from 10 to 5 p.m. Music groups, art, music poetry. Bring a picnic blanket.

FREE TI-CHI: Free Ti-CHI at 11 a.m. each Saturday at the lawn of Danville Museum of Danville Fine Arts & History, 975 Main St. For information, call 793-5644.

WENDELL SCOTT CHARITY RIDE: Southside Buffalo Soldiers MC will hold a Wendell Scott Charity Ride starting at Danville Otterbox, 302 River Park Drive. Registration at 11 a.m.; kickstand up at 1 p.m. For information, www.bsmc-ssva.com; www.nabstmc.com or www.wendellscott.org or call 229-630-0435; 434-825-2811 or 804-931-4796.

MONDAY, AUG. 29

GAME ON AT THE LIBRARY: A night of fun and games at the Ruby B. Archie Library Maker Space from 4 to 6 p.m. for ages 11 and up. Snacks provided. No fee. Registration required by calling, 434-799-5195.

ONGOING

MALE CANCER SURVIVORS NEEDED FOR A SOCIAL SURVEY: Virginia Commonwealth University and the Cancer Research & Resource Centers is conducting a survey about social networks and experiences as a male cancer survivor in rural Virginia. Anyone is eligible if they are a male prostate or colorectal cancer survivor, age 21 or over, completed cancer treatment and reside in rural Virginia. Participants will receive a gift card. If interested, contact the Cancer Research & Resource Center in Danville at 434-791-5205.