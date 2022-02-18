Because this section is free of charge, community events are subject to run based on available space. Religion items are published on the Saturday church page. Email events to news@registerbee.com.

HOLIDAY CLOSINGS

CITY OF DANVILLE: The Municipal Building and all other city of Danville government offices will be closed Monday in observance of George Washington Day, also known as Presidents Day. In addition, the public library and the James F. Ingram Justice Center (courthouse) will be closed.

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY: Pittsylvania County government offices will be closed Monday for Presidents Day.

TODAY, FEB. 18

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER: "Peter and the Starcatcher" will be presented by the Averett Theatre Department at 7 p.m. at the Pritchett Auditorium in the Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. Cost of tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students/senior citizens (60 plus).

SATURDAY, FEB. 19

CARS & COFFEE: Old Dominion Classic Sports Car Club will hold Cars & Coffee from 9 to 11 a.m. at Crema & Vine, 1009 Main St. For more information, call 434-548-9862.

PANCAKE BREAKFAST: The Sons of the American Legion Squadron 325 will hold a pancake breakfast from 7 to 10 a.m. at the Post home. Cost is $6 for all you can eat.

20TH DANVILLE STORYTELLING FESTIVAL (VIRTUAL): The 20th Danville Storytelling Festival will be held virtually from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. online at www.danvillestorytelling.com

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER: "Peter and the Starcatcher" will be presented by the Averett Theatre Department at 7 p.m. at the Pritchett Auditorium in Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. Cost of tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students/senior citizens (60 plus).

SUNDAY, FEB. 20

ENVIRONMENT EDUCATION PARK CLEAN UP: Gloves, litter-getters and trash bags will be provided at Pumpkin Creek from 2 to 4 p.m. Register by calling Danville Parks and Recreation at 434-799-5150 or online at www.playdanvilleva.com. No fee.

TUESDAY, FEB. 22

FEBRUARY FUN CAMP: School is out from Feb. 22-25. Coates Recreation Center will have a week of arts, crafts, fitness activities, healthy eating and games from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Children should pack a lunch, morning and afternoon snacks will be provided. For ages five through 12. Registration is required by calling Danville Parks and Recreation at 434-799-5150. Cost is $80 per week.

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 23

WEDNESDAY CLUB PROGRAM: The Wednesday Club Program will be presented by Randy Johnson on The Birth of God's Pit Crew at 3:45 p.m. with coffee at 3:15 p.m. at the The Wednesday Club, 1002 Main St. This is a free program open to the public.

BLACK HISTORY MUSICAL FESTIVAL: Festival will be held at Ballou Recreation Center from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with performances from various musical groups and praise teams. No fee.

FRIDAY, FEB. 25

PITTSYLVANIA REGION PATRIOTS MEETING: The Pittsylvania Region Patriots will meet at 6 p.m. at Gentlemen's Ridge Farm, 589 Gentlemen's Ridge Road, Blairs. Guest speaker will be U.S. Rep. Bob Good. The event is free to the public. A question and answer period will follow. For questions email pittsylvaniapatriots@yahoo.com or call 434-728-3557.

SATURDAY, FEB. 26

CABIN FEVER MUSIC SERIES WITH MATT BOSWELL AND THE HILLBILLY BLUES BAND: Matt Boswell and the Hillbilly Blues Band will perform at 7 p.m. (doors opening), Danville Community Market. Tickets are $10 at the door. For more information, call 434-799-5200 or visit DanvilleHarvestJubilee.org

BREAKFAST AT THE EAGLES: Breakfast at the Eagles, 5731 South Boston Highway, Sutherlin, from 8 to 11 a.m. Menu consists of eggs, bacon, sausage, taters, gravy, biscuits and beverage for $7. Open to the public. For more information, call 434-251-0994.

STEW FOR SALE: A stew sale will be held for $7 a quart with pick up from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Trinity United Methodist Church, 409 Arnett Blvd. For tickets, call 434-793-4196.

STEW SALE: The Cascade Volunteer Fire Department will have a stew sale from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The cost is $8 a quart, and is pick-up only.

MONDAY, FEB. 28

DANVILLE AREA CHORAL ARTS SOCIETY REHEARSALS: The Danville Area Choral Arts Society will begin rehearsals for spring concerts at 7 p.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. New singers are welcome. For information, call 434-822-0977.

SATURDAY, MARCH 12

CABIN FEVER MUSIC SERIES WITH RIVERMIST: Rivermist will perform at 7 p.m. (doors opening), Danville Community Market. Tickets are $10 at the door. For more information, call 434-799-5200 or visit DanvilleHarvestJubilee.org

DANVILLE CONCERT ASSOCIATION: Danville Concert Association presents Liverpool Legends: Four lads handpicked by Louise Harrison, sister of the late George Harrison of The Beatles, play in this tribute band at 7:30 p.m. at George Washington High School Auditorium, 701 Broad St., Danville. Tickets available at Eventbrite.com Danville Concert Association. Cost $30 adults; $15 students ages 18 and younger. For information, call 434-770-8625.

MONDAY, MARCH 28

SPRING BREAK CAMP: Spring Break Camp March 28-April 1 from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Coates Recreation Center will have a week of arts, crafts, fitness activities, healthy eating and games. For ages five to 12, registration required at www.playdanvilleva.com or call 434-799-5150. Children should pack a lunch; morning and afternoon snack provided. Cost is $100 for the week.

THURSDAY, APRIL 7

HEAD OVER HEELS: "Head over Heels" is a jukebox musical presented by the Averett Theatre Department at 7 p.m. at the Pritchett Auditorium in Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. Cost of tickets are $10 adults and $8 students/senior citizens (60 plus).

FRIDAY, APRIL 8

HEAD OVER HEELS: "Head over Heels" is a jukebox musical presented by the Averett Theatre Department at 7 p.m. at the Pritchett Auditorium in Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. Cost of tickets are $10 adults; $8 students/senior citizens (60 plus).

SATURDAY, APRIL 9

HEAD OVER HEELS: "Head over Heels" is a jukebox musical presented by the Averett Theatre Department at 7 p.m. at the Pritchett Auditorium in Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. Cost of tickets are $10 adults; $8 students/senior citizens (60 plus).

SUNDAY, APRIL 10

HEAD OVER HEELS: "Head over Heels" is a jukebox musical presented by the Averett Theatre Department at 2 p.m. at the Pritchett Auditorium in Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. Cost of tickets are $10 adults; $8 students/senior citizens (60 plus).

SATURDAY, APRIL 16

CABIN FEVER MUSIC SERIES WITH THE STALLIONS: The Stallions will perform at 7 p.m. (doors opening), Danville Community Market. Tickets are $10 at the door. For more information, call 434-799-5200 or visit DanvilleHarvestJubilee.org

SUNDAY, APRIL 17

EASTER SUNDAY EXTRAVAGANZA: Easter Sunday Extravaganza with gospel groups performing at 4 p.m., gates open at 2 p.m. at The Carrington Pavillion, 629 Craghead St., Danville. Early bird tickets are $25 between Jan. 15-Feb. 15; advance tickets are $35; at door $40; VIP $50. Vendors welcome. To purchase tickets Main Source Clothing, 230 North Union St.; Jackie's Beauty Supply, 423 Main St.; Arthur Landrum at 540-206-4246; Nancy Beck at 434-489-9629. Pavillion and lawn seating.

FRIDAY, APRIL 22

AVERETT UNIVERSITY COUGAR BAND SPRING CONCERT: Averett University Cougar Band Spring Concert will be held at 7 p.m. at the Pritchett Auditorium in Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. Free admission.

SUNDAY, APRIL 24

AVERETT SINGERS SPRING CONCERT: Averett Singers Spring Concert will be held at 2:30 p.m. at the Pritchett Auditorium in Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. Free Admission.

FRIDAY, APRIL 29

PARENT AND ME: PAINT AND SIP: Paint and Sip is a class to attend with your child while enjoying juice and snacks. All paint supplies, juice and snacks will be provided. Registration is required by calling 434-799-5150 or online at www.playdanvilleva.com Held at Coates Recreation Center from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at cost of $20 for parent and child.

SATURDAY, APRIL 30

DANVILLE CONCERT ASSOCIATION: The Danville Concert Association presents Rodney Marsalis Philadelphia Big Brass: This brass ensemble brings together top musicians from across the country to play classical, big band jazz, and New Orleans swing at 7:30 p.m. in Averett University Frith Fine Arts Center, 150 Mountain View Ave., Danville Tickets available at Eventbrite.com Danville Concert Association. Ticket cost is $30 adults; $15 students ages 18 and younger For information, call 434-770-8625.

ONGOING

SCHOLARSHIP APPLICATIONS: The Community Foundation of the Dan River Region has scholarship applications open through March 1. Students may apply at https://www.cfdrr.org/scholarships/apply-for-a-scholarship/.

MALE CANCER SURVIVORS NEEDED FOR A SOCIAL SURVEY: Virginia Commonwealth University and the Cancer Research & Resource Centers is conducting a survey about social networks and experiences as a male cancer survivor in rural Virginia. Anyone is eligible if they are a male prostate or colorectal cancer survivor, age 21 or over, completed cancer treatment and reside in rural Virginia. Participants will receive a gift card. If interested, contact the Cancer Research & Resource Center in Danville at 434-791-5205.