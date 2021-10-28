HALLOWEEN DANCE & GALA: The SPCA of Pittsylvania County and Pittsylvania County Pet Center will hold a Halloween Dance & Gala at The Community Center in Chatham, from 8 to 11 p.m. Admission is $25 per person available at the door. Advance tickets may be purchased at Doggie Bag Thrift Store. Evening will include prizes, dancing, raffles, costume contest, heavy hors d’ oeuvres and a cash bar.

VFW POST 647 HALLOWEEN TRUNK OR TREAT: VFW Post 647, 275 VFW Drive, will hold a Halloween trunk or treat from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The free event is open to the public. Face coverings are required. For information or to register a vehicle, call 434-822-0042.

HALLOWEEN IN OLD WEST END LANTERNFEST: Halloween events will take place at the Danville Museum of Fine Arts and History from 2 to 8:30 p.m. Activities on the lawn, food trucks and vendors, Mourning Tours and more. Free to the public. For information, visit howeldanville.com.

FREE HOT DOG LUNCH: Trinity United Methodist Church, 409 Arnett Blvd., will hold a free hot dog lunch from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Food will be handed out in the parking lot for take-out only.