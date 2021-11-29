HOLIDAY MARKET: Danville's Farmers Market held at the Community Market from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. featuring baked goods, handmade wreaths, jewelry, crafts and more. Admission is free.

RIVERVIEW ROTARY CHRISTMAS PARADE: The Riverview Rotary Christmas Parade will begin at 5 p.m. with theme "Holiday Lights and Holiday Nights." Parade route is from Rison and Broad Streets through downtown ending at Main and Craghead Streets. Participants can pick up parade packet through Friday at the Danville Welcome Center. For more information, call 434-793-4636.

SUNDAY, DEC. 5

ENVIRONMENTAL EDUCATION PARK CLEAN UP: Enhance the beauty of the parks by helping to keep the areas clean and green from 2 to 4 p.m. at M.C. Martin Park on Memorial Drive. Gloves, litter-getters and trash bags will be provided. Register by calling 434-799-5150 or online at www.playdanvilleva.com Danville Parks and Recreation. No fee.

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 8