TODAY, OCT. 20
SOUTHERN VIRGINIA GO REGION 3 FULL COUNCIL TO MEET: The Southern Virginia GO Region 3 full council will meet at 1 p.m. in the conference room on the second floor of the SOVA Innovation Hub at 715 Wilborn Ave. in South Boston. Interested parties may use the following link to access the meeting: https://tinyurl.com/3rzafc5u. The meeting ID is 339 011 5898 and the password is 202011. The meeting can also be access via phone by dialing 301-715-8592 and using the same meeting ID and password. A time for public comments will be included in the meeting and written public comments may be sent prior to 8 a.m. Oct. 20 to bryan.david@virginia.edu.
WEDNESDAY CLUB PROGRAM: The Wednesday Club, 1002 Main St., will hold a program at 3:45 p.m. with coffee served at 3:15 p.m. Tonya Fitzpatrick, three times TEDs presenter and podcaster, will speak on "Transformative Power of Travel." She is an international speaker and has presented at conferences and forums in the U.S. and many foreign countries. Program is free and open to the public.
THURSDAY, OCT. 21
SCOTLAND ROAD BY AVERETT THEATRE DEPARTMENT: The Averett theatre department will present "Scotland Road" by Jeffrey Hatcher at 7 p.m. at Pritchett Auditorium in Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. Tickets are $10 for adults; $8 for students/senior citizens (60 plus).
FRIDAY, OCT. 22
SATURDAY, OCT. 23
SUNDAY, OCT. 24
CHATHAM CONCERT SERIES: Chatham Concert Series will be held at 3 p.m. with concert at Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 66 Main St., Chatham, with Beethoven's "Spring Sonata" and Brahms "Sonanta No. 3 in D Minor" performed by pianist Harold Brown and violinist Kevin Matheson. Free admission, but donations will be accepted to support the performers. Masks and social distancing are requested while inside the church. For more information, visit www.ClassicStringsDuo.com
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 27
WEDNESDAY CLUB PROGRAM: The Wednesday Club, 1002 Main St., will hold a program at 3:45 p.m., with coffee at 3:15 p.m. Jennifer Williams, teacher and volunteer will speak about her experiences volunteering at Danville City Jail where she teaches a creative writing class and heads a Second Chance Book Club. Program free and open to the public.
SATURDAY, OCT. 30
HALLOWEEN DANCE & GALA: The SPCA of Pittsylvania County and Pittsylvania County Pet Center will hold a Halloween Dance & Gala at The Community Center in Chatham, from 8 to 11 p.m. Admission is $25 per person available at the door. Advance tickets may be purchased at Doggie Bag Thrift Store, or 11880 Highway 29, Chatham. Prizes, dancing, raffles, costume contest, heavy hors d' oeuvres, cash bar.
VFW POST 647 HALLOWEEN TRUNK OR TREAT: VFW Post 647, 275 VFW Drive, will hold a Halloween Trunk or Treat from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Free event open to the public. Face coverings required. For information or to register a car, call 434-822-0042.
HALLOWEEN IN OLD WEST END LANTERNFEST: Halloween events will take place at the Danville Museum of Fine Arts and History from 2 to 8:30 p.m. Activities on the lawn, food trucks and vendors, Mourning Tours and more. Free to the public. For information, visit facebook.com/HowellDanville or www.howeldanville.com
FREE HOT DOG LUNCH: Trinity United Methodist Church, 409 Arnett Blvd., will hold a free hot dog lunch from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Food will be handed out in the parking lot for take-out only.
AIRPORT OPEN HOUSE AND YOUNG EAGLES RALLY: An airport open house and Young Eagles Rally will be held at the Danville Regional Airport from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Pilots from Virginia and North Carolina will complete free plane rides for children ages 8 to 17 who have pre-registered for the Young Eagles Rally. To register, visit www.youngeaglesday.org. There is no fee and free refreshments will be provided to the public.
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 3
WEDNESDAY CLUB PROGRAM: Felecia Edmunds, Danville Public School physical education teacher, will speak at The Wednesday Club, 1002 Main St., about raising her sons. Edmunds has four NFL players in her family: her husband, Ferrell (who played for the Miami Dolphins and Seattle Seahawks) and her three sons, Tremaine, Trey and Terrell. Tremaine plays for the Buffalo Bills and Trey and Terrell play for the Pittsburg Steelers. The brothers have not forgotten their hometown. They have established a foundation in Danville called My Brother's Keeper, which helps the less fortunate. Program begins at 3:45 p.m. with coffee served at 3:15 p.m. Free and open to the public.
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 10
WEDNESDAY CLUB PROGRAM: Milbre Burch, a storyteller for "Our Times" will be speaking on “Transformations” at the Wednesday Club, 1002 Main St. The program begins at 3:45 p.m. with coffee at 3:15. The 45 minute performance will be followed by question and answer with the audience. Free and open to the public.
FRIDAY, NOV. 12
HIT SONGS: "All Together Now" presented by Averett theatre department will be hit songs from some of Broadway's greatest musicals, featuring songs of hope. This is a fundraiser for the Averett University Theatre Department. Held at the Pritchett Auditorium in Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults; $8 for students/seniors citizens (60 plus).
SATURDAY, NOV. 13
WOBBLE & GOBBLE 5K: The Wobble & Gobble 5K will be held at the Danville Science Center with the fun run beginning at 8:30 a.m. and the 5K walk and run at 9 a.m. Proceeds from this event support autism inclusive programming at the Danville Science Center, and all participants receive free admission to the Danville Science Center that day. To register, visit https//www.wobblegobbleautism5k.com
SUNDAY, NOV. 14
FRIDAY, NOV. 19
CONCERT: Averett University Cougar Band Pops Concert held at 7 p.m. at the Pritchett Auditorium in Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. Admission is free.
THURSDAY, NOV. 25
TURKEY TROT: The Turkey Trot 5K Run/Walk and Children's Fun Run will begin at 8:30 a.m. with Children's Fun Run; 9 a.m. 5K Run/Walk, starting and ending at American Legion Field, home of the Danville Otterbots. No entry fee for Children's Fun Run (12 and under); 5k Run/Walk $20 until Nov. 1; $25 from Nov. 2-15; $30 after Nov. 15; $35 on race day. All area students 18 and under ($10; $15 on race day). Pre-register at https://bit.ly/DPSTurkeyTrot Packet pick up available on race day beginning at 7 a.m. All race registrants will receive a long sleeve performance shirt; trophies and medals will be awarded. All proceeds go toward programs, initiatives and scholarships for Danville Public School students.
THURSDAY, DEC. 2
AVERETT CELEBRATES CHRISTMAS: Averett University celebrates Christmas at 7 p.m. at the Pritchett Auditorium in Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. Admission is free.
THURSDAY, FEB. 17
PETER AND THE STARCATCHER: Peter and the Starcatcher will be presented by the Averett Theatre Department at 7 p.m. at the Pritchett Auditorium in Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. Cost of tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students/senior citizens (60 plus).
FRIDAY, FEB. 18
SATURDAY, FEB. 19
THURSDAY, APRIL 7
HEAD OVER HEELS: Head over Heels is a jukebox musical presented by the Averett Theatre Department at 7 p.m. at the Pritchett Auditorium in Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. Cost of tickets are $10 adults and $8 students/senior citizens (60 plus).
FRIDAY, APRIL 8
SATURDAY, APRIL 9
SUNDAY, APRIL 10
FRIDAY, APRIL 22
AVERETT UNIVERSITY COUGAR BAND SPRING CONCERT: Averett University Cougar Band Spring Concert to be held at 7 p.m. at the Pritchett Auditorium in Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. Free admission.
SUNDAY, APRIL 24
AVERETT SINGERS SPRING CONCERT: Averett Singers Spring Concert will be held at 2:30 p.m. at the Pritchett Auditorium in Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. Free Admission.
ONGOING
KIWANIS CLUB NOMINATIONS: The Kiwanis Club of Danville is seeking nominations for its 88th annual Citizenship Award. Nominations should be sent to Kiwanis Club of Danville, P.O. Box 1701, Danville, VA, 24543. The deadline is Nov. 1.
DANVILLE MASTER GARDENER HELP DESK: The Danville Master Gardener Help Desk is available to answer gardening, lawn and landscaping questions every Monday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through October. Call the Cooperative Extension Office at 434-799-6558 or email danvillemastergardeners@gmail.com
MALE CANCER SURVIVORS NEEDED FOR A SOCIAL SURVEY: Virginia Commonwealth University and the Cancer Research & Resource Centers is conducting a survey about social networks and experiences as a male cancer survivor in rural Virginia. Anyone is eligible if they are a male prostate or colorectal cancer survivor, age 21 or over, completed cancer treatment and reside in rural Virginia. Participants will receive a gift card. If interested, contact the Cancer Research & Resource Center in Danville at 434-791-5205.