TODAY, OCT. 20

SOUTHERN VIRGINIA GO REGION 3 FULL COUNCIL TO MEET: The Southern Virginia GO Region 3 full council will meet at 1 p.m. in the conference room on the second floor of the SOVA Innovation Hub at 715 Wilborn Ave. in South Boston. Interested parties may use the following link to access the meeting: https://tinyurl.com/3rzafc5u. The meeting ID is 339 011 5898 and the password is 202011. The meeting can also be access via phone by dialing 301-715-8592 and using the same meeting ID and password. A time for public comments will be included in the meeting and written public comments may be sent prior to 8 a.m. Oct. 20 to bryan.david@virginia.edu.