SATURDAY, JUNE 26

DRIVE THUR BARBECUE: The Sons of the American Legion, 17 Fairfield Ave., will hold a drive-thru barbecue from 3 to 6 p.m. for $7 per plate. Menu consists of barbecue, baked beans, slaw and roll. To pre-order, call 434-793-7531.

DANVILLE AREA HUMANE SOCIETY DOG WASHES: The Danville Area Humane Society will hold a dog wash at the Community Market from 9 to noon. Cost is $14 for large dogs; $12 for medium dogs; $10 for small dogs; and $5 for nail clip.

FREE COMMUNITY HOT DOG LUNCH: A free community hot dog lunch will be held from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church, 409 Arnett Blvd. Food can be picked up in the parking lot only.

A HISTORY OF THE MILTON PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH: A history of the Milton Presbyterian Church will be presented at 11 a.m. by Martha Bradsher Spencer in Milton, N.C. A tour of the church will follow the presentation.