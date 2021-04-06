Because this section is free of charge, community events are subject to run based on available space. Religion items are published on the Saturday church page. Email events to news@registerbee.com.

FRIDAY, APRIL 9

DRIVE-THRU DINNER: Post 1097 Auxiliary Unit, 17 Fairfield Ave., will hold a drive-thru dinner ready for pick up at 5 p.m. Dinner includes chicken leg quarters, baked beans, coleslaw, rolls and dessert at cost of $10 per plate. Call 434-793-7531 or to pre-order, call 434-489-3155.

SATURDAY, APRIL 17

SHRED DAY: Riverview Rotary will hold Shred Day from 9 a.m. to noon at the parking lot by Long River Chinese Restaurant at 2835 Riverside Drive. Freewill donation accepted with proceeds benefitting Danville Riverview Rotary fundraising. Paper should be contained in boxes. Rain date is April 24.

FREE HOT DOG LUNCH: Free hot dog lunch hosted by Trinity United Methodist Church, 409 Arnett Blvd., from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Food will be served outside for take-out only.

SUNDAY, APRIL 18