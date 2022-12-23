Because this section is free of charge, community events are subject to run based on available space. Religion items are published on the Saturday church page. Email events to news@registerbee.com.

ONGOING

COMMUNITY HOLIDAY LIGHT SHOW: Community Holiday Light show will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. through Friday at Ballou Park. Cost of admission is $10 for cars; $20 for vans and minibuses.

HOLIDAY CLOSINGS

CITY OF DANVILLE: The Municipal Building and all other city of Danville government offices will close for the Christmas holiday beginning Friday nd will remain closed until Tuesday. The Ruby B. Archie Public Library and the James F. Ingram Justice Center (courthouse) also will be closed on Friday and will remain closed until Tuesday. However, household trash and yard waste will be collected on Friday and Monday as regularly scheduled. Danville Transit buses will run on regular service hours on Friday but they will not operate on Saturday and will remain shut down until Tuesday.

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY: All Pittsylvania County offices will close at noon on Thursday and remain closed until resuming normal operating hours on Tuesday. All county offices will be closed on Jan. 2 for New Year's Day before resuming normal business hours on Jan. 3. All branches of the Pittsylvania County Library, all Pittsylvania County Courts, and the Pittsylvania County Department of Social Services will follow same schedule. All Pittsylvania County Parks will remain open to the public from dawn until dusk throughout the holiday closures. Essential operations (including EMS and law enforcement from the sheriff's office) will continue as usual throughout the holiday season.

TUESDAY, DEC. 27

THE WRITE STUFF-ADULT WRITING GROUP: Bring a current project to share with the group or just come to discuss a craft. All genres and writing styles are welcome at the Ruby B. Archie Library auditorium from 5 to 6:30 p.m. for ages 18 and up. Registration required by calling, 434-799-5195. No fee.

WINTER CAMP II: Join the winter camps to experience the fun of summer all over again at Coates Recreation Center for ages K through sixth grade from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 27-30 for $80 per child. Participants will need to pack a lunch and snack; a light breakfast snack will be provided. Registration is required by calling, 434-799-5150. There will be no camp Dec. 26.

FRIDAY, DEC. 30

COUNTDOWN TO NOON: Ring in the year 2023 with a party for the little ones and their families at the Ruby B. Archie Library auditorium from 11 a.m. to noon for ages 10 and under. Dance, snack and craft through the celebration of the new year. Registration required by calling, 434-799-5195. No fee.

SATURDAY, DEC. 31

YOUTH DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: Solve puzzles, defeat the monsters and discover treasure along the way in the 5th edition game; snacks provided; Saturday sessions include lunch. For grades six to 12 at the Ruby B. Archie Library Maker Space from 10:30 to 1:30 p.m. Register by the Monday before the program by calling, 434-799-5195. No fee.

TUESDAY, JAN. 3

JANUARY FUN DAY: School's out, register a child to experience games, science experiments, art and make new friends at Coates Recreation Center from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. for grades K through sixth grade. Participants will need to pack a lunch and snack; a light breakfast snack will be provided. Registration is required by calling, 434-799-5150. Cost is $20 per child.

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 4

JANUARY FUN DAY: School's out, register your child to experience games, science experiments, art and make new friends at Coates Recreation Center from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. for grades K through sixth grade. Participants will need to pack a lunch and snack; a light breakfast snack will be provided. Registration is required by calling, 434-799-5150. Cost is $20 per child.

THURSDAY, FEB. 9

AVERETT ARTS PRESENTS: “The Glass Menagerie” at 7 p.m., Pritchett Auditorium. A memory play as told by Tom Wingfield, a merchant marine looking back on the Depression years he spent with his overbearing Southern genteel mother. Tickets available at averett.booktix.com or by calling 434-791-5867. Cost if $12 adults;$10 students/seniors (60 plus).

FRIDAY, FEB. 10

SATURDAY, FEB. 11

THURSDAY, MARCH 30

AVERETT ARTS PRESENTS: “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee,” a play while candidly disclosing hilarious and touching stories from their home lives, six tweens spell their way through a series of (potentially made-up) words, hoping never to hear the soul-crushing, pout-inducing, life un-affirming “ding” of the bell that signals a spelling mistake. Six spellers enter; one speller leaves! At least the losers get a juice box at 7 p.m. in the Pritchett Auditorium. Cost is $12 adults/$10 students/seniors (60 plus). Tickets can be purchased at averett.booktix.com or by calling 434-791-5867.

FRIDAY, MARCH 31

SATURDAY, APRIL 1

SUNDAY, APRIL 2

SUNDAY, APRIL 16

AVERETT SPRING CONCERT: Averett Singers will present their spring concert at 2:30 p.m. at the Pritchett Auditorium. Free admission.

FRIDAY, APRIL 21

AVERETT SYMPHONIC BAND SPRING CONCERT JOURNEYS: Averett Symphonic Band spring concert: Journeys will be held at the Pritchett Auditorium at 7 p.m. Free admission.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 6

STRIKING UP THE BAND: The How’s, What’s & Why’s of a University Band Program at 7 p.m., Averett University Student Center Multipurpose Room; free admission. Dr. Janet Phillips, associate professor of music, started a brand new band program. Through photos, videos and stories, she will show how it was done and how the program looks moving forward.