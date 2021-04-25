DANVILLE CHILDREN'S FESTIVAL: Danville Children's Festival hosted by Danville Parks and Recreation from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Carrington Pavilion, 629 Craghead St. Features activities for children of all ages. Vendors and concessions will be on site.

SATURDAY, JUNE 26

ROCK D' ROCK: One Accord Connections and Mother's Stronger Twogether, in partnership with youth leaders, many community businesses, government and nonprofit, will work together to host a free event to curb violence in the community from 4 to 8 p.m. at Taylor Drive Park.

THURSDAY, AUG. 5

2021 CO-MINGLE FEEDER CALF SALE: Virginia Cooperative Extension and the Olde Dominion Cattle Cooperative will host the 2021 Co-mingle Feeder Calf sale at 6 p.m. at the Olde Dominion Agricultural Complex. Any producer interested in participating in cooperative marketing of their cattle may contact Becky Roberts at the Pittsylvania County VEC office at 434-432-7770 for specific information no later than April 1.

ONGOING