Because this section is free of charge, community events are subject to run based on available space. Religion items are published on the Saturday church page. Email events to news@registerbee.com.

TODAY, DEC. 3

CHRISTMAS ON THE PLAZA: Official lighting of Main Street Plaza will take place at 6 p.m. Special performances by Boule' from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. and by League of Ordinary Gentlemen from 7:30 to 9 p.m.; selfies with Santa and Mrs. Claus from 6 to 8 p.m. There also will be performances by community groups Smokestack Theater Group, Averett Singers, Danville Area Choral and Arts Society and Kuumba Dance Company. In addition, there will be a winter coat drive — bring new or gently used coats to donate to Coats for Kids — and a community input event from 5 to 7:30 p.m. for residents participate and view the architectural drawings for the future of 231 Main St.

CITY INSPECTIONS OFFICE SERVICES TO BE LIMITED: The city of Danville Inspections office will not be able to issue permits, accept plans or accept payments Friday due to transfer of computer systems. The office will be open for field inspections and can schedule future inspections, but will be unable to process any requests for the issuance of any type of permits.