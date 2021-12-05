TODAY, DEC. 5

ENVIRONMENTAL EDUCATION PARK CLEAN UP: Enhance the beauty of the parks by helping to keep the areas clean and green from 2 to 4 p.m. at M.C. Martin Park on Memorial Drive. Gloves, litter-getters and trash bags will be provided. Register by calling 434-799-5150 or online at www.playdanvilleva.com Danville Parks and Recreation. No fee.

TUESDAY, DEC. 7

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 8

WEDNESDAY CLUB PROGRAM: Telly Tucker, former director of Economic Development for Danville, is making a second appearance at the Wednesday Club with a program "Tickling Ivory in All Genres Second Time Around." He has continued to perform as a pianist in a number of venues and was featured in the Black Theater and Arts Festive in Washington, D.C., in the summer of 2019 and continues to play with several bands and combos in Virginia and neighboring states. Program is free to the public at the club, 1002 Main St., with coffee served at 3:15 p.m. and program beginning at 3:45 p.m.