CASWELL FARMERS MARKET: The Caswell Farmers' Market, located at Bright Leaf Center, 2246 N.C. 86, Yanceyville, North Carolina, will be open from 4 to 6:30 p.m. until Sept. 9, rain or shine, for its eighth season. To find out which vendors will be at the market each week and what they will bring, check the Caswell Farmers Market Facebook page on Wednesdays before each market day. COVID-19 prevention guidance will be followed. For information, email caswelllocalfoods@gmail.com

SATURDAY, MAY 1

RIVERVIEW ROTARY RODS & RIDES: Riverview Rotary Rods & Rides Classic Car Show, a fundraiser, will be held on the lawn at Ballou Park. Registration/check in begins at 8 a.m. on site to receive packets. Registration is $20. To pre-register, visit Msreg.com. For more information, contact Gary Clark at gclark302@gmail.com.

SATURDAY, MAY 8

CATFISH TOURNAMENT: Halifax Volunteer Fire Department will hold its catfish tournament at the Staunton River State Park Shelter 2. Captains meeting at 6:30 p.m. and fish is from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. Prizes will be awarded.

SATURDAY, JUNE 19