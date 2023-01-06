Because this section is free of charge, community events are subject to run based on available space. Religion items are published on the Saturday church page. Email events to news@registerbee.com.

MONDAY, JAN. 9

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY DEMOCRATIC COMMITTEE TO MEET: The Pittsylvania County Democratic Committee will meet at 7 p.m. in the Pittsylvania County Historical Building, 340 Whitehead St., Chatham.

THURSDAY, JAN. 12

PRESCHOOL DANCE: Six week session of homeschool dance led by instructor Tara Morris for ages 3 to 5 from 3:45 to 4:30 p.m. at the City Auditorium at cost of $8 per child. Registration required by calling 434-799-5150. Sponsored by Parks and Recreation.

FRIDAY, JAN. 13

INDOOR ROCKWALL: Workshop to go over climbing skills, and everyone will have a chance to climb the rock wall at Glenwood Community Center from 6 to 8 p.m. for ages six to 17. Cost is $14 per person. Registration is required by calling, 434-799-5150.

THURSDAY, JAN. 19

THURSDAY, JAN. 26

FRIDAY, JAN. 27

SATURDAY, JAN. 28

FREE HOT DOG LUNCH: Free hot dog lunch at Trinity United Methodist Church, 409 Arnett Blvd., inside from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 1

WEDNESDAY CLUB TO MEET: The Wednesday Club, 1002 Main St., will have Jenny East Cole, a certified professional dog trainer and owner of My Shadow Dog Training in Danville, speaking at 3:45 p.m. In addition to training and running a recreational sled dog team, she rescues dogs and trains them to work with people with disabilities and to be companions to those in need of a therapy dog. Open to the public.

THURSDAY, FEB. 2

THURSDAY, FEB. 9

AVERETT ARTS PRESENTS: “The Glass Menagerie” at 7 p.m., Pritchett Auditorium. A memory play as told by Tom Wingfield, a merchant marine looking back on the Depression years he spent with his overbearing Southern genteel mother. Tickets available at averett.booktix.com or by calling 434-791-5867. Cost if $12 adults;$10 students/seniors (60 plus).

FRIDAY, FEB. 10

SATURDAY, FEB. 11

THURSDAY, FEB. 16

FRIDAY, FEB. 24

THURSDAY, MARCH 9

FRIDAY, MARCH 10

PARENT AND ME: PAINT AND SIP: Paint and sip class to attend with your child while enjoying juice and snacks. All paint supplies, juice and snacks will be provided. For ages five to 12 at Coates Recreation Center from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at cost of $20 per person. Registration required by calling 434-799-5150. Sponsored by Parks and Recreation.

FRIDAY, MARCH 17

FAMILY GAME NIGHTS: Relax with your family and come out for a fun night of board games, sports and outdoor games at Coates Recreation Center from 5:30 to 7 p.m. No fee. Registration required by calling, 434-799-5150. Sponsored by Parks and Recreation.

SATURDAY, MARCH 18

ARCHERY 101 WORKSHOP: Learn the basic safety, anchor points, draw and release, care of equipment, and essential safety skills with a USA Archery certified instructor for ages 5 to 17 at Coates Recreation Center from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Cost is $12. Registration required by calling, 434-799-5150.

HOMESTEADING 101: Learn from local homesteaders Ben and Amber Martin at Glenwood Community Center from 10 a.m. to noon how they started. No fee. For ages 5 and up; registration is required a week prior.

THURSDAY, MARCH 23

FRIDAY, MARCH 24

CAMPFIRE UNDER THE STARS: Campout under the stars at Ballou Shelter 10 from 7 to 8 p.m. for ages five and up. Parents required to stay with children. Bring your own blanket and chair. No fee. Register a week in advance by calling, 434-799-5150.

SATURDAY, MARCH 25

PARENT AND ME: WEEKEND EXPLORATION: Meet at Anglers Park for a naturalist hike to explore Danville's trails and learn more about the natural world as a family. Parents are required to stay during this program. Anglers Park shelter 21 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.; no fee. Registration required by calling, 434-799-5150.

THURSDAY, MARCH 30

AVERETT ARTS PRESENTS: “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee,” a play while candidly disclosing hilarious and touching stories from their home lives, six tweens spell their way through a series of (potentially made-up) words, hoping never to hear the soul-crushing, pout-inducing, life un-affirming “ding” of the bell that signals a spelling mistake. Six spellers enter; one speller leaves! At least the losers get a juice box at 7 p.m. in the Pritchett Auditorium. Cost is $12 adults/$10 students/seniors (60 plus). Tickets can be purchased at averett.booktix.com or by calling 434-791-5867.

FRIDAY, MARCH 31

SATURDAY, APRIL 1

SUNDAY, APRIL 2

THURSDAY, APRIL 6

SUNDAY, APRIL 16

AVERETT SPRING CONCERT: Averett Singers will present their spring concert at 2:30 p.m. at the Pritchett Auditorium. Free admission.

THURSDAY, APRIL 20

FRIDAY, APRIL 21

AVERETT SYMPHONIC BAND SPRING CONCERT JOURNEYS: Averett Symphonic Band spring concert: Journeys will be held at the Pritchett Auditorium at 7 p.m. Free admission.

FRIDAY, APRIL 28

SATURDAY, APRIL 29

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 6

STRIKING UP THE BAND: The How’s, What’s & Why’s of a University Band Program at 7 p.m., Averett University Student Center Multipurpose Room; free admission. Dr. Janet Phillips, associate professor of music, started a brand new band program. Through photos, videos and stories, she will show how it was done and how the program looks moving forward.