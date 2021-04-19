Because this section is free of charge, community events are subject to run based on available space. Religion items are published on the Saturday church page. Email events to news@registerbee.com.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 21

PRESCHOOL REGISTRATION: On-site preschool registration from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Schoolfield, Gibson, Park Avenue, G.L.H Johnson, Forest Hills and Woodberry elementary schools in Danville.

SOUTHERN VIRGINIA GO REGION 3 COUNCIL TO MEET: Southern Virginia GO Region 3 Council will meet at 1 p.m. virtually, open to the public. Anyone interested should use a link for the Zoom meeting: https://zoom.us/j/3390115898?pwd=YURxZDBPK0pkUUhUV3BmUWFuV0c0QT09. The password is 202011. Phone access is available at 929-205-6099; the meeting ID is 339 011 5898; and the password is 202011. A time for public comments will be included in the meeting. Written public comments may be sent to bryan.david@virginia.edu.

THURSDAY, APRIL 22