THURSDAY, OCT. 14

OFFICE OF INSPECTION: The city of Danville inspections office will be closed to the public from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday to allow staff to attend mandatory training sessions. The office will be open at other times Thursday.

SATURDAY, OCT. 16

CARS & COFFEE: Old Dominion Classic Sports Car Club will hold Cars & Coffee from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at Crema & Vine, 1009 Main St. For more information, call 434-548-9862

ENTERTAINING FOR A CURE: Entertaining for a Cure by The Woody Foundation in conjunction with youth in positive action will be held at The Life Church, 955 Mount Cross Road, from 4 to 9 p.m. For tickets and more information, call 434-203-4295 or 804-549-9098. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to St. Jude's Cancer Research Center for Children. The event is sponsored by The Life Church.

RINGGOLD VOLUNTEER FIRE & RESCUE STEW SALE: Ringgold Volunteer Fire & Rescue will hold its first Brunswick stew sale of the season at the station, 3880 Tom Fork Road in Ringgold. Stew is $7 per quart and can be pre-ordered by calling 434-822-6989. Ready for pick up by 9 a.m. Proceeds from sales pay for operation of the fire station.