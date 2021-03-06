Because this section is free of charge, community events are subject to run based on available space. Religion items are published on the Saturday church page. Email events to news@registerbee.com.

TODAY, MARCH 6

SCAVENGER HUNT: River District Association announces the launch of the River District Downtown App, Distrx, with a with a scavenger hunt “apptivity” for the community, “You Otter be in the River District.” The scavenger hunt will be from 10 a.m. to noon. There are 11 shy otters hiding around the River District. Solve clues and explore downtown to figure out where the otters are hiding. To participate, download the Distrx app, choose The River District as the district, and then click on the “contest” section to start the hunt! This is a COVID-19-friendly family activity that can be done outside.

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY LANDFILL: The Pittsylvania County Landfill will be one from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the first and third Saturdays of March, April and May for the dumping of citizens' storm debris. Tipping fees for citizens' storm debris are waived through May.