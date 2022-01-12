Because this section is free of charge, community events are subject to run based on available space. Religion items are published on the Saturday church page. Email events to news@registerbee.com.

THURSDAY, JAN. 13

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY DEMOCRATIC CAUCUS: The Pittsylvania County Democratic Committee will hold an assembled caucus at Greater Triumph Baptist Church, 477 Fairview Road, Chatham, to elect members to the committee for 2022 and 2023. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and close at 7 p.m.

FRIDAY, JAN. 14

SCLC YOUTH NIGHT: The Southern Christian Leadership Conference, Danville and Pittsylvania County chapter, will hold youth night from 4 to 6 p.m. at Southside Community Learning Center, 524 Chatham Ave., Danville, in honor of Martin Luther King Jr.

SATURDAY, JAN. 15

CARS & COFFEE: Old Dominion Classic Sports Car Club will hold Cars & Coffee from 9 to 11 a.m. at Cream & Vine, 1009 Main St. For more information, call 434-548-9862. The group meets every third Saturday.

MARTIN LUTHER KING BANQUET: The Southern Christian Leadership Conference will host its annual Martin Luther King Banquet at the Stratford Courtyard Conference Center at 6 p.m. Ticket donation is $30. For information, contact the Rev. William A. Keen at 434-489-3114.

PANCAKE BREAKFAST: The Sons of the American Legion Squadron 325 will hold its monthly all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast from 7 to 10 a.m. at Post 325 at cost of $6.

COVID-19 VACCINE CLINIC: The Virginia Department of Health’s Pittsylvania-Danville Health District will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 9 to 11 a.m. at Park Avenue Elementary School, 661 Park Ave., Danville. The clinic will offer first, second, additional primary and booster doses at no cost to the public. The Moderna vaccine and the single-dose Johnson & Johnson are available for anyone 18 and older. The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is available for anyone 5 years and older. A parent or guardian must accompany anyone under 18. Register in advance at vase.vdh.virginia.gov.

SUNDAY, JAN. 16

STOP THE KILLING CANDLELIGHT MARCH: The Southern Christian Leadership Conference will hold its annual Stop the Killing Candlelight March in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. beginning at 5:30 p.m. at Mount Calvary Baptist Church, 2232 North Main St. (assemble time is 5 p.m.). The group will march across the MLK Bridge to the JLT Fountain in downtown Danville. All organizations and churches are welcome to join with banners.

SATURDAY, JAN. 22

AVERETT FACULTY CONCERT: Averett Faculty Concert at 7 p.m. at West Main Baptist Church Sanctuary. Free admission.

MONDAY, JAN. 24

CHRONIC PAIN & ILLNESS SUPPORT GROUP: Meetings are held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. the fourth Monday at St. Luke's United Methodist Church.

SATURDAY, JAN. 29

SERVICE & FREE HOT DOG LUNCH: Trinity United Methodist Church, 409 Arnett Blvd., will hold an inside prayer and worship service from 10:30 to 11 a.m. and a hot dog lunch from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

THURSDAY, FEB. 17

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER: "Peter and the Starcatcher" will be presented by the Averett Theatre Department at 7 p.m. at the Pritchett Auditorium in Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. Cost of tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students/senior citizens (60 plus).

FRIDAY, FEB. 18

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER: "Peter and the Starcatcher" will be presented by the Averett Theatre Department at 7 p.m. at the Pritchett Auditorium in the Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. Cost of tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students/senior citizens (60 plus).

SATURDAY, FEB. 19

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER: "Peter and the Starcatcher" will be presented by the Averett Theatre Department at 7 p.m. at the Pritchett Auditorium in Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. Cost of tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students/senior citizens (60 plus).

THURSDAY, APRIL 7

HEAD OVER HEELS: "Head over Heels" is a jukebox musical presented by the Averett Theatre Department at 7 p.m. at the Pritchett Auditorium in Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. Cost of tickets are $10 adults and $8 students/senior citizens (60 plus).

FRIDAY, APRIL 8

HEAD OVER HEELS: "Head over Heels" is a jukebox musical presented by the Averett Theatre Department at 7 p.m. at the Pritchett Auditorium in Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. Cost of tickets are $10 adults; $8 students/senior citizens (60 plus).

SATURDAY, APRIL 9

HEAD OVER HEELS: "Head over Heels" is a jukebox musical presented by the Averett Theatre Department at 7 p.m. at the Pritchett Auditorium in Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. Cost of tickets are $10 adults; $8 students/senior citizens (60 plus).

SUNDAY, APRIL 10

HEAD OVER HEELS: "Head over Heels" is a jukebox musical presented by the Averett Theatre Department at 2 p.m. at the Pritchett Auditorium in Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. Cost of tickets are $10 adults; $8 students/senior citizens (60 plus).

FRIDAY, APRIL 22

AVERETT UNIVERSITY COUGAR BAND SPRING CONCERT: Averett University Cougar Band Spring Concert will be held at 7 p.m. at the Pritchett Auditorium in Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. Free admission.

SUNDAY, APRIL 24

AVERETT SINGERS SPRING CONCERT: Averett Singers Spring Concert will be held at 2:30 p.m. at the Pritchett Auditorium in Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. Free Admission.

ONGOING

MALE CANCER SURVIVORS NEEDED FOR A SOCIAL SURVEY: Virginia Commonwealth University and the Cancer Research & Resource Centers is conducting a survey about social networks and experiences as a male cancer survivor in rural Virginia. Anyone is eligible if they are a male prostate or colorectal cancer survivor, age 21 or over, completed cancer treatment and reside in rural Virginia. Participants will receive a gift card. If interested, contact the Cancer Research & Resource Center in Danville at 434-791-5205.