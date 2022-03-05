Because this section is free of charge, community events are subject to run based on available space. Religion items are published on the Saturday church page. Email events to news@registerbee.com.

TODAY, MARCH 5

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY TEACHER JOB FAIR: Pittsylvania Teacher Job Fair will be from 10 a.m. to noon at Chatham Middle School, U.S. 29, Chatham. Applications being accepted for all certified positions with immediate openings in several areas. Visit www.pcs.k12.va.us to complete an application. To pre-register, visit https://www.pcs.k12.va.us/news/whats_new/jobfair

COVID-19 TEST KITS: The Virginia Department of Health’s Pittsylvania-Danville Health District will return to the local farmers’ market this weekend to distribute at-home COVID-19 test kits free of charge. A limit of two test kits per person will be available to adults 18 and older on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. The free rapid at-home test kits will be distributed from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Danville Farmers’ Market, 629 Craghead St.

MONDAY, MARCH 7

YOUTH DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: Solve puzzles, defeat the monsters and discovers treasure along the way. All experience levels are welcome. First time participants receive a free set of dice. Snacks are provided. Grades six through 12. Held at Danville Public Library Maker Space from 4 to 6:30 p.m. No fee. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195.

DISABLED AMERICAN VETERANS CHAPTER 19 TO MEET: The Disabled American Veterans Chapter 19 will hold its regular monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. at American Legion Post 325.

LEGO BRICK ENGINEERS: Bricks provided at Danville Public Library's Maker Space from 4 to 5 p.m., for ages 5 and up. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195. No fee.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 9

TWEEN CRAFT NIGHT: A night of crafts, music and snacks from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Danville Public Library Maker Space for DIY Dreamcatchers. For ages 10-17. Registration is required by calling 434-799-5195. No fee.

WEDNESDAY CLUB PROGRAM: The Wednesday Club will host artist Jerry Franklin who will present "Watercolor…Riding the Tiger" at 3:45 p.m. with coffee at 3:15 p.m. Franklin will present watercolor techniques that he hopes will help demystify some of the challenges of painting in watercolor and give listeners confidence to enjoy working with the medium. The free event is open to the public at 1002 Main St. in Danville.

THURSDAY, MARCH 10

MARIO KART TOURNAMENT: Follow gamers in Mario Kart tournaments to celebrate Mario Day at Danville Public Library's Maker Space from 4:30 to 6 p.m. for ages 8 and up. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195. No fee.

FRIDAY, MARCH 11

TEEN TAKEOVER: After hours at the Danville Public Library, second floor, from 5 to 7 p.m. for teens only, grades six to 12. Play games, make slime, have nerf battles, eat pizza and more. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195. No fee.

SATURDAY, MARCH 12

COUNTRY BREAKFAST: VFW Post 647 will hold a country breakfast from 8 to 11 a.m. at cost of $7 per person. Open to public.

WESLEY'S FAMOUS STEW: Wesley's Famous stew from noon to 2 p.m., drive-thru only, for $7 per quart at Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church, 2041 Kentuck Road. Pre-order call, 434-793-9358, 434-203-0617 or 434-203-7488.

GROW YOUR CONFIDENCE: A GARDENING WORKSHOP: Join master gardener Randee Brown at Coates Recreation Center Garden from 10 a.m. to noon. Ages 18 and up. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195. No fee.

LADIES DANCE WORKSHOP: This is a two-hour dancing in heels workshop with Lauren Smith at the City Auditorium, 5th Floor, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at cost of $20. Registration required by calling 434-799-5150.

CABIN FEVER MUSIC SERIES WITH RIVERMIST: Rivermist will perform at 7 p.m. (doors opening), Danville Community Market. Tickets are $10 at the door. For more information, call 434-799-5200 or visit DanvilleHarvestJubilee.org

DANVILLE CONCERT ASSOCIATION: Danville Concert Association presents Grammy-nominated Liverpool Legends: Four lads handpicked by Louise Harrison, sister of the late George Harrison of The Beatles, play in this tribute band at 7:30 p.m. at George Washington High School Auditorium, 701 Broad St., Danville. Tickets available at Eventbrite.com Danville Concert Association. Cost $30 adults; $15 students ages 18 and younger. For information, call 434-770-8625.

TUESDAY, MARCH 15

STORYTELLERS: CREATIVE WRITING 101: Explore and foster creative voice through writing prompts and exercises. Writers will be able to share their work and collaborate with others in a workshop environment from 5 to 6 p.m. For ages 10 and up at the Danville Public Library Maker Space. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195. No fee.

THURSDAY, MARCH 17

RIVER CITY READERS ADULT BOOK CLUB: Join readers for a thought-provoking discussion at the Danville Public Library auditorium from 6 to 7 p.m. to discuss "The Silent Patient" by Alex Michaelides. For ages 18 and up. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195. No fee.

STORYTIME UNDER THE STARS: Listen to stories, sing songs and make a craft with your family under a canopy of twinkling lights from 5 to 6 p.m. in the auditorium of the Danville Public Library. For all ages. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195. No fee.

FRIDAY, MARCH 18

FORTS AND FLASHLIGHTS: Break out flashlights, blankets and building skills for building blanket forts in the library and playing games. Pizza and snacks provided. Held Danville Public Library's second floor from 5 to 6:30 p.m. for ages 6 to 12. Bring your own pillow, blanket and flashlight, pajamas encouraged. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195. No fee.

MONDAY, MARCH 21

ADULT SOFTBALL: Danville Parks and Recreation will host slow-pitch softball. Divisions include men's, church and co-ed. Registration period is from March 21 to May 9 by calling 434-799-5214. Games will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. at Dan Daniel Memorial Park on Mondays, Wednesday and Fridays.

TUESDAY, MARCH 22

TREE HOUSE TUESDAY: Learn about ninjas and twisters, do experiments, and make crafts from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Danville Public Library Maker Space. For ages five to 12. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195. No fee.

THURSDAY, MARCH 24

DUNGEONS & DRAGONS FOR ADULTS: Join interested players at the Danville Public Library from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Maker Space. Characters, dice and snacks provided. Ages 18 and up. Register by the Monday before the program at 434-799-5195. No fee.

SATURDAY, MARCH 26

YOUTH DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: Solve puzzles, defeat the monsters and discovers treasure along the way. All experience levels are welcome. First time participants receive a free set of dice. Snacks are provided. Grades six through 12. Held at Danville Public Library Maker Space from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. No fee. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195.

GOODYEAR EDUCATION 5K RUN/WALK: Goodyear 5K Run/Walk (3.1 miles) will be held at the Goodyer Golf Course cart path at 9 a.m. Contact number is 434-799-1459. Winners will receive four sets of Goodyear tires (one set for each male and female winner) and two sets by drawing. For more information, visit www.danvillerunner.org

MONDAY, MARCH 28

NAILED IT! LIBRARY EDITION: Inspired by the hit Netflix TV show, kids will show their wacky, artistic side by recreating a work of art using the provided supplies at Maker Space, Danville Public Library, from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195. No fee.

SPRING BREAK CAMP: Spring Break Camp March 28-April 1 from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Coates Recreation Center will have a week of arts, crafts, fitness activities, healthy eating and games. For ages five to 12, registration required at www.playdanvilleva.com or call 434-799-5150. Children should pack a lunch; morning and afternoon snack provided. Cost is $100 for the week.

TUESDAY, MARCH 29

TECH TRY-IT TUESDAY: Explore fun apps, tech gadgets, coding and more at the Danville Public Library Maker Space for ages 7 and up from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195. No fee.

FRIDAY, APRIL 1

PETER RABBIT GOES TO THE LIBRARY: Peter Rabbit will visit the Danville Public Library auditorium from 11 a.m. to noon. Making crafts, playing games and going on an Easter egg hunt for ages 10 and under. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195. No fee.

RACIN' & TASTIN': Racin' & Tastin' at the Danville Community Market from 5:30 to 10:30 p.m. with barbecue and and open bar (5:30 to 10 p.m.) Entertainment by Mended Fences. Must be 21 years or older to attend. Ticket cost is $35 individual; $400 corporate table. For tickets or information, call 434-793-4636.

TUESDAY, APRIL 5

STORYTELLERS: CREATIVE WRITING 101: Explore and foster creative voice through writing prompts and exercises. Writers will be able to share their work and collaborate with others in a workshop environment from 5 to 6 p.m. For ages 10 and up at the Danville Public Library Maker Space. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195.

THURSDAY, APRIL 7

HEAD OVER HEELS: "Head over Heels" is a jukebox musical presented by the Averett Theatre Department at 7 p.m. at the Pritchett Auditorium in Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. Cost of tickets are $10 adults and $8 students/senior citizens (60 plus).

MONDAY, APRIL 4

YOUTH DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: Solve puzzles, defeat the monsters and discovers treasure along the way. All experience levels are welcome. First time participants receive a free set of dice. Snacks are provided. Grades six through 12. Held at Danville Public Library Maker Space from 4 to 6:30 p.m. No fee. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195.

LEGO BRICK ENGINEERS: Bricks provided at Maker Space, Danville Public Library from 4 to 5 p.m., for ages 5 and up. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195. No fee.

THURSDAY, APRIL 7

MAD SCIENTISTS: Put goggles and lab coats on and explore components of S.T.E.A.M. through hands-on demonstrations, experiments and crafts from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Danville Public Library Maker Space. For ages 8 and up. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195. No fee.

FRIDAY, APRIL 8

HEAD OVER HEELS: "Head over Heels" is a jukebox musical presented by the Averett Theatre Department at 7 p.m. at the Pritchett Auditorium in Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. Cost of tickets are $10 adults; $8 students/senior citizens (60 plus).

SATURDAY, APRIL 9

HEAD OVER HEELS: "Head over Heels" is a jukebox musical presented by the Averett Theatre Department at 7 p.m. at the Pritchett Auditorium in Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. Cost of tickets are $10 adults; $8 students/senior citizens (60 plus).

SUNDAY, APRIL 10

HEAD OVER HEELS: "Head over Heels" is a jukebox musical presented by the Averett Theatre Department at 2 p.m. at the Pritchett Auditorium in Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. Cost of tickets are $10 adults; $8 students/senior citizens (60 plus).

MONDAY, APRIL 11

IT'S A BUG'S LIFE AT THE STORY WALK TRAIL: Learn about some interesting insects at Dan Daniel Park from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. with bug-themed games, crafts and activities for ages six and under. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195. No fee.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 13

TWEEN CRAFT NIGHT: A night of crafts, music and snacks from 5-6 p.m. at the Danville Public Library Maker Space for Uncycled Art. For ages 10-17. Registration is required by calling 434-799-5195. No fee.

THURSDAY, ARPIL 14

RIVER CITY READERS ADULT BOOK CLUB: Join readers for a thought-provoking discussion at the Danville Public Library auditorium from 6 to 7 p.m. to discuss "A Deadly Education" by Naomi Novik. For ages 18 and up. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195. No fee.

STORYTIME UNDER THE STARS: Listen to stories, sing songs and make a craft with your family under a canopy of twinkling lights from 5 to 6 p.m. in the auditorium of the Danville Public Library. For all ages. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195. No fee.

FRIDAY, APRIL 15

TEEN TAKEOVER: After hours at the Danville Public Library, second floor, from 5 to 7 p.m. for teens only, grades six-12. Play games, make slime, have nerf battles, eat pizza and more. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195. No fee.

SATURDAY, APRIL 16

CABIN FEVER MUSIC SERIES WITH THE STALLIONS: The Stallions will perform at 7 p.m. (doors opening), Danville Community Market. Tickets are $10 at the door. For more information, call 434-799-5200 or visit DanvilleHarvestJubilee.org

SUNDAY, APRIL 17

EASTER SUNDAY EXTRAVAGANZA: Easter Sunday Extravaganza with gospel groups performing at 4 p.m., gates open at 2 p.m. at The Carrington Pavillion, 629 Craghead St., Danville. Early bird tickets are $25 between Jan. 15-Feb. 15; advance tickets are $35; at door $40; VIP $50. Vendors welcome. To purchase tickets Main Source Clothing, 230 North Union St.; Jackie's Beauty Supply, 423 Main St.; Arthur Landrum at 540-206-4246; Nancy Beck at 434-489-9629. Pavillion and lawn seating.

TUESDAY, APRIL 19

TECH TRY-IT TUESDAY: Explore fun apps, tech gadgets, coding and more at the Danville Public Library Maker Space for ages seven and up from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195. No fee.

THURSDAY, APRIL 21

DUNGEONS & DRAGONS FOR ADULTS: Join interested players at the Danville Public Library from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Maker Space. Characters, dice and snacks provided. Ages 18 and up. Register by the Monday before the program at 434-799-5195. No fee.

MASTER GARDENER CLASS: Attend an interactive discussion and complete a hands-on activity to learn how to care for your vegetable garden led by Master Gardener Corey Riedel. Held at Ballou Park Shelter number 10 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Bring a bag lunch. No fee. Registration is required by calling 434-799-5216.

FRIDAY, APRIL 22

AVERETT UNIVERSITY COUGAR BAND SPRING CONCERT: Averett University Cougar Band Spring Concert will be held at 7 p.m. at the Pritchett Auditorium in Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. Free admission.

SATURDAY, APRIL 23

YOUTH DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: Solve puzzles, defeat the monsters and discovers treasure along the way. All experience levels are welcome. First time participants receive a free set of dice. Snacks are provided. Grades six through 12. Held at Danville Public Library Maker Space from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. No fee. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195.

THE GARDEN GNOMES CLUB: The initial meeting of the horticulture club at Coates Recreation Center from 11 a.m. to noon for ages 11 and up. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195. No fee.

SUNDAY, APRIL 24

AVERETT SINGERS SPRING CONCERT: Averett Singers Spring Concert will be held at 2:30 p.m. at the Pritchett Auditorium in Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. Free Admission.

TUESDAY, APRIL 26

TREE HOUSE TUESDAY: Learn about ninjas and twisters, do experiments, and make crafts from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Danville Public Library Maker Space. For ages five to 12. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195. No fee.

FRIDAY, APRIL 29

PARENT AND ME: PAINT AND SIP: Paint and Sip is a class to attend with your child while enjoying juice and snacks. All paint supplies, juice and snacks will be provided. Registration is required by calling 434-799-5150 or online at www.playdanvilleva.com Held at Coates Recreation Center from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at cost of $20 for parent and child.

SATURDAY, APRIL 30

ADULT HIP HOP: Adult Hip Hop with Troy Stephens at the City Auditorium, 5th Floor from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Registration required by calling 434-799-5150. Cost $20.

DANVILLE CONCERT ASSOCIATION: The Danville Concert Association presents Rodney Marsalis Philadelphia Big Brass: This brass ensemble brings together top musicians from across the country to play classical, big band jazz, and New Orleans swing at 7:30 p.m. in Averett University Frith Fine Arts Center, 150 Mountain View Ave., Danville Tickets available at Eventbrite.com Danville Concert Association. Ticket cost is $30 adults; $15 students ages 18 and younger For information, call 434-770-8625.

ONGOING

MALE CANCER SURVIVORS NEEDED FOR A SOCIAL SURVEY: Virginia Commonwealth University and the Cancer Research & Resource Centers is conducting a survey about social networks and experiences as a male cancer survivor in rural Virginia. Anyone is eligible if they are a male prostate or colorectal cancer survivor, age 21 or over, completed cancer treatment and reside in rural Virginia. Participants will receive a gift card. If interested, contact the Cancer Research & Resource Center in Danville at 434-791-5205.