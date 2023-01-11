Because this section is free of charge, community events are subject to run based on available space. Religion items are published on the Saturday church page. Email events to news@registerbee.com.

TRAFFIC ALERT

DANVILLE: Lane closures on Piney Forest Road at Franklin Turnpike are scheduled to continue Wednesday to allow for emergency sewer repairs to the sewer tap for McDonald's at 1435 Piney Forest Road. Both southbound lanes will be closed after the Franklin Turnpike intersection. Southbound traffic will be detoured on Franklin Turnpike, Orchard Drive and Nor Dan Drive. Traffic heading northbound on Piney Forest Road, including left turns onto Franklin Turnpike, will be reduced to one lane. The lane closures will continue through Wednesday evening. Motorists should avoid the area if possible and plan to use an alternate route. Significant backups are expected to occur for traffic heading into the city during the morning commute and leaving the city during the evening commute.

THURSDAY, JAN. 12

PRESCHOOL DANCE: Six week session of homeschool dance led by instructor Tara Morris for ages 3 to 5 from 3:45 to 4:30 p.m. at the City Auditorium at cost of $8 per child. Registration required by calling 434-799-5150. Sponsored by Parks and Recreation.

FRIDAY, JAN. 13

INDOOR ROCKWALL: Workshop to go over climbing skills, and everyone will have a chance to climb the rock wall at Glenwood Community Center from 6 to 8 p.m. for ages six to 17. Cost is $14 per person. Registration is required by calling, 434-799-5150.

SATURDAY, JAN. 14

COUNTRY BREAKFAST: VFW Post 647 will hold a country breakfast from 8 to 11 a.m. at cost of $7 per plate.

THURSDAY, JAN. 19

PRESCHOOL DANCE: Six week session of homeschool dance led by instructor Tara Morris for ages 3 to 5 from 3:45 to 4:30 p.m. at the City Auditorium at cost of $8 per child. Registration required by calling 434-799-5150. Sponsored by Parks and Recreation.

SATURDAY, JAN. 21

EAGLE RIDERS STEW SALE: Eagle Riders first stew of 2023 with pick up noon until 4 p.m. at Eagles on 58 East past Milton stop light on the left, 5731 South Boston Highway, Sutherlin at $8 per quart. Call to order: Jerry at 434-251-0994, John at 434-728-0061, San at 434-710-1351, Jan at 434-548-2229, Kat at 434-770-4080. Come after noon and have a bowl with soda or bottle of water and crackers for $5.

THURSDAY, JAN. 26

PRESCHOOL DANCE: Six week session of homeschool dance led by instructor Tara Morris for ages 3 to 5 from 3:45 to 4:30 p.m. at the City Auditorium at cost of $8 per child. Registration required by calling 434-799-5150. Sponsored by Parks and Recreation.

FRIDAY, JAN. 27

INDOOR ROCKWALL: Workshop to go over climbing skills, and everyone will have a chance to climb the rock wall at Glenwood Community Center from 6 to 8 p.m. for ages 6 to 17. Cost is $14 per person. Registration is required by calling, 434-799-5150.

SATURDAY, JAN. 28

FREE HOT DOG LUNCH: Free hot dog lunch at Trinity United Methodist Church, 409 Arnett Blvd., inside from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 1

WEDNESDAY CLUB TO MEET: The Wednesday Club, 1002 Main St., will have Jenny East Cole, a certified professional dog trainer and owner of My Shadow Dog Training in Danville, speaking at 3:45 p.m. In addition to training and running a recreational sled dog team, she rescues dogs and trains them to work with people with disabilities and to be companions to those in need of a therapy dog. Open to the public.

THURSDAY, FEB. 2

PRESCHOOL DANCE: Six week session of homeschool dance led by instructor Tara Morris for ages 3 to 5 from 3:45 to 4:30 p.m. at the City Auditorium at cost of $8 per child. Registration required by calling 434-799-5150. Sponsored by Parks and Recreation.

THURSDAY, FEB. 9

PRESCHOOL DANCE: Six week session of homeschool dance led by instructor Tara Morris for ages 3 to 5 from 3:45 to 4:30 p.m. at the City Auditorium at cost of $8 per child. Registration required by calling 434-799-5150. Sponsored by Parks and Recreation.

AVERETT ARTS PRESENTS: “The Glass Menagerie” at 7 p.m., Pritchett Auditorium. A memory play as told by Tom Wingfield, a merchant marine looking back on the Depression years he spent with his overbearing Southern genteel mother. Tickets available at averett.booktix.com or by calling 434-791-5867. Cost if $12 adults;$10 students/seniors (60 plus).

FRIDAY, FEB. 10

INDOOR ROCKWALL: Workshop to go over climbing skills, and everyone will have a chance to climb the rock wall at Glenwood Community Center from 6 to 8 p.m. for ages six to 17. Cost is $14 per person. Registration is required by calling, 434-799-5150.

AVERETT ARTS PRESENTS: “The Glass Menagerie” at 7 p.m., Pritchett Auditorium. A memory play as told by Tom Wingfield, a merchant marine looking back on the Depression years he spent with his overbearing Southern genteel mother. Tickets available at averett.booktix.com or by calling 434-791-5867. Cost if $12 adults;$10 students/seniors (60 plus).

SATURDAY, FEB. 11

AVERETT ARTS PRESENTS: “The Glass Menagerie” at 7 p.m., Pritchett Auditorium. A memory play as told by Tom Wingfield, a merchant marine looking back on the Depression years he spent with his overbearing Southern genteel mother. Tickets available at averett.booktix.com or by calling 434-791-5867. Cost if $12 adults;$10 students/seniors (60 plus).

THURSDAY, FEB. 16

PRESCHOOL DANCE: Six week session of homeschool dance led by instructor, Tara Morris for ages 3 to 5 from 3:45 to 4:30 p.m. at the City Auditorium at cost of $8 per child. Registration required by calling 434-799-5150. Sponsored by Parks and Recreation.

THURSDAY, FEB. 23

START UP SLAM: RDA will hold Start-Up Slam from 6 to 8 p.m. at the River District Event Center, 136 S. Ridge Street. Registration required by calling 792-0210. Cost is $10 at the door.

FRIDAY, FEB. 24

INDOOR ROCKWALL: Workshop to go over climbing skills, and everyone will have a chance to climb the rock wall at Glenwood Community Center from 6 to 8 p.m. for ages 6 to 17. Cost is $14 per person. Registration is required by calling, 434-799-5150.

THURSDAY, MARCH 9

INDOOR ROCKWALL: Workshop to go over climbing skills, and everyone will have a chance to climb the rock wall at Glenwood Community Center from 6 to 8 p.m. for ages six to 17. Cost is $14 per person. Registration is required by calling, 434-799-5150.

FRIDAY, MARCH 10

PARENT AND ME: PAINT AND SIP: Paint and sip class to attend with your child while enjoying juice and snacks. All paint supplies, juice and snacks will be provided. For ages five to 12 at Coates Recreation Center from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at cost of $20 per person. Registration required by calling 434-799-5150. Sponsored by Parks and Recreation.

FRIDAY, MARCH 17

FAMILY GAME NIGHTS: Relax with your family and come out for a fun night of board games, sports and outdoor games at Coates Recreation Center from 5:30 to 7 p.m. No fee. Registration required by calling, 434-799-5150. Sponsored by Parks and Recreation.

SATURDAY, MARCH 18

ARCHERY 101 WORKSHOP: Learn the basic safety, anchor points, draw and release, care of equipment, and essential safety skills with a USA Archery certified instructor for ages 5 to 17 at Coates Recreation Center from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Cost is $12. Registration required by calling, 434-799-5150.

HOMESTEADING 101: Learn from local homesteaders Ben and Amber Martin at Glenwood Community Center from 10 a.m. to noon how they started. No fee. For ages 5 and up; registration is required a week prior.

THURSDAY, MARCH 23

INDOOR ROCKWALL: Workshop to go over climbing skills, and everyone will have a chance to climb the rock wall at Glenwood Community Center from 6 to 8 p.m. for ages 6 to 17. Cost is $14 per person. Registration is required by calling, 434-799-5150.

FRIDAY, MARCH 24

CAMPFIRE UNDER THE STARS: Campout under the stars at Ballou Shelter 10 from 7 to 8 p.m. for ages five and up. Parents required to stay with children. Bring your own blanket and chair. No fee. Register a week in advance by calling, 434-799-5150.

SATURDAY, MARCH 25

PARENT AND ME: WEEKEND EXPLORATION: Meet at Anglers Park for a naturalist hike to explore Danville's trails and learn more about the natural world as a family. Parents are required to stay during this program. Anglers Park shelter 21 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.; no fee. Registration required by calling, 434-799-5150.

THURSDAY, MARCH 30

AVERETT ARTS PRESENTS: “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee,” a play while candidly disclosing hilarious and touching stories from their home lives, six tweens spell their way through a series of (potentially made-up) words, hoping never to hear the soul-crushing, pout-inducing, life un-affirming “ding” of the bell that signals a spelling mistake. Six spellers enter; one speller leaves! At least the losers get a juice box at 7 p.m. in the Pritchett Auditorium. Cost is $12 adults/$10 students/seniors (60 plus). Tickets can be purchased at averett.booktix.com or by calling 434-791-5867.

FRIDAY, MARCH 31

AVERETT ARTS PRESENTS: “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee,” a play while candidly disclosing hilarious and touching stories from their home lives, six tweens spell their way through a series of (potentially made-up) words, hoping never to hear the soul-crushing, pout-inducing, life un-affirming “ding” of the bell that signals a spelling mistake. Six spellers enter; one speller leaves! At least the losers get a juice box at 7 p.m. in the Pritchett Auditorium. Cost is $12 adults/$10 students/seniors (60 plus). Tickets can be purchased at averett.booktix.com or by calling 434-791-5867.

SATURDAY, APRIL 1

AVERETT ARTS PRESENTS: “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee,” a play while candidly disclosing hilarious and touching stories from their home lives, six tweens spell their way through a series of (potentially made-up) words, hoping never to hear the soul-crushing, pout-inducing, life un-affirming “ding” of the bell that signals a spelling mistake. Six spellers enter; one speller leaves! At least the losers get a juice box at 7 p.m. in the Pritchett Auditorium. Cost is $12 adults/$10 students/seniors (60 plus). Tickets can be purchased at averett.booktix.com or by calling 434-791-5867.

SUNDAY, APRIL 2

AVERETT ARTS PRESENTS: “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee,” a play while candidly disclosing hilarious and touching stories from their home lives, six tweens spell their way through a series of (potentially made-up) words, hoping never to hear the soul-crushing, pout-inducing, life un-affirming “ding” of the bell that signals a spelling mistake. Six spellers enter; one speller leaves. At least the losers get a juice box at 2 p.m. in the Pritchett Auditorium. Cost is $12 adults/$10 students/seniors (60 plus). Tickets can be purchased at averett.booktix.com or by calling 434-791-5867.

THURSDAY, APRIL 6

INDOOR ROCKWALL: Workshop to go over climbing skills, and everyone will have a chance to climb the rock wall at Glenwood Community Center from 6 to 8 p.m. for ages six to 17. Cost is $14 per person. Registration is required by calling, 434-799-5150.

SATURDAY, APRIL 15

HORSEBACK RIDING AT SPRING VALLEY FARM: Join a local guide on horseback for a hour and then enjoy the petting zoo at Spring Valley Farm from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Bring your own lunch. Trail ride/equipment is included in registration cost of $65 per person. Meet at city auditorium. Registration required a week in advance by calling, 434-799-5150.

SUNDAY, APRIL 16

SPRING ZIPLINE: Spring zipline at Dan Daniel Park from 2 to 4 p.m. for ages eight and up. Anyone under age 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Cost is $15 per person with registration required a week in advance by calling 434-799-5150.

AVERETT SPRING CONCERT: Averett Singers will present their spring concert at 2:30 p.m. at the Pritchett Auditorium. Free admission.

THURSDAY, APRIL 20

INDOOR ROCKWALL: Workshop to go over climbing skills, and everyone will have a chance to climb the rock wall at Glenwood Community Center from 6 to 8 p.m. for ages six to 17. Cost is $14 per person. Registration is required by calling, 434-799-5150.

FRIDAY, APRIL 21

CAMPFIRE UNDER THE STARS: Campout under the stars at Ballou Shelter 10 from 7 to 8 p.m. for ages five and up. Parents required to stay with children. Bring your own blanket and chair. No fee. Register a week in advance by calling, 434-799-5150.

AVERETT SYMPHONIC BAND SPRING CONCERT JOURNEYS: Averett Symphonic Band spring concert: Journeys will be held at the Pritchett Auditorium at 7 p.m. Free admission.

SATURDAY, APRIL 22

RIVER CLEAN UP: Celebrate Earth Day by cleaning Danville's finest waterway, the Dan River by walking along the banks of the river as well as the Riverwalk to collect trash. Litter getters, gloves and trash bags will be provided. Registration not required. Meet at the Danville Science Center. Held from 9 a.m. to noon.

THURSDAY, APRIL 27

SPRING FORAGING: Learn all the different types of edible food located in your backyard. Local expert, Luke Bernard, explores and teaches how to identify common edible food on the trails in our parks for ages eight and up from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Meet at Anglers Park. Registration required by calling, 434-799-5150.

FRIDAY, APRIL 28

FAMILY GAME NIGHTS: Relax with your family and come out for a fun night of board games, sports and outdoor games at Coates Recreation Center from 5:30 to 7 p.m. No fee. Registration required by calling, 434-799-5150. Sponsored by Parks and Recreation.

SATURDAY, APRIL 29

ARCHERY 101 WORKSHOP: Learn the basic safety, anchor points, draw and release, care of equipment, and essential safety skills with a USA Archery certified instructor for ages five to 17 at Coates Recreation Center from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Cost is $12. Registration required by calling, 434-799-5150.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 6

STRIKING UP THE BAND: The How’s, What’s & Why’s of a University Band Program at 7 p.m., Averett University Student Center Multipurpose Room; free admission. Dr. Janet Phillips, associate professor of music, started a brand new band program. Through photos, videos and stories, she will show how it was done and how the program looks moving forward.