SATURDAY, MARCH 27

500 FAMILIES PROJECT: Changing Lives Outreach Center, 609 Keen St., Suite A, will kick off its 500 Families Project from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 27 and run through June 26 celebrating the one-year anniversary of the curbside food bank. A total of 500 families will receive help once a month. Meats, vegetables, breads, canned goods and other miscellaneous items will be included. Low-income seniors on fixed incomes are also helped financially. For more information, call 336-552-9341.

RUMMAGE SALE FUNDRAISER: The Kiwanis Club of Danville and ACJA-LAE's Alpha Upsilon Lambda Professional Chapter have joined forces for a rummage sale from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Christ Episcopal Church on Franklin Turnpike and Ridgecrest Drive. For information on items to be sold or to make donations of rummage items, call club president and chapter advisor John Wilt at 434-770-8822 or 434-793-3765. The sale will be held in the church parking lot area. Face masks and social distancing will apply.

THURSDAY, AUG. 5