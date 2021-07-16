Because this section is free of charge, community events are subject to run based on available space. Religion items are published on the Saturday church page. Email events to news@registerbee.com.
SATURDAY, JULY 17
CARS & COFFEE: Old Dominion Classic Sports Car Club will hold Cars & Coffee from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at Crema & Vine, 1009 Main St. For more information, call 434-548-9862
PANCAKE BREAKFAST: The Sons of the American Legion Squadron 325 will host a pancake breakfast at Post 325 from 7 to 10 a.m. Menu consists of pancakes, sausage, juice and coffee for $6.
FISH FRY: Pelham Community Center, 161 Community Center Drive, Pelham, N.C., will hold a fish fry from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., eat in or take out. Orders of five or more plates can be delivered locally. Cost is $10 per plate, which includes fish, baked beans, coleslaw, sliced bread, water and dessert. Fish sandwich are $5, an extra side is $2 and an extra dessert is $2. For more information, call 336-388-1211.
THE RACE TO THE DAN: The Race to the Dan talk will be presented by Tom Edmonds at 10 a.m. as part of the Milton Renaissance Museum, 169 Broad St., Milton, N.C. For more information, call or text 336-583-8203 or email miltonrenaissance@gmail.com.
MONDAY, JULY 26
ADVENTURE CAMP II: Adventure Camp is an outdoor day camp for children ages 8-14 with lots of outdoor activities. Held at Ballou Park Shelter No. 6, July 26 through July 30 from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. by Danville Parks and Recreation. Cost is $130. To register, call 434-799-5150.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 28
SCIENCE & HEALTH SUMMER CAMP 2: Science & Health Summer Camp 2 will be held July 28-30 from 9:30 a.m. to noon at the Science Center for middle and high school students. Only 10 students will be allowed per camp. For more information and paper applications, contact Anjanette Farmer at 434-791-3630, ext. 1018, afarmer@pathsinc.org or visit https://forms.gle/FoSVgZZpVpSUCF1p8.
THURSDAY, JULY 29
BENEFITS OF COMPANION ANIMALS: Benefits of companion animals will be held at Ballou Recreation Center, 760 West Main St., from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Register by July 27 by calling 434-799-5216. Certified Professional Dog trainer and My Shadow Dog Training owner Jenny East Cole and the Pittsylvania County Animal Shelter will present the benefits of companion animals with seniors.
SATURDAY, JULY 31
FREE COMMUNITY HOT DOG LUNCH: Free community hot dog lunch at Trinity United Methodist Church, 409 Arnett Blvd. from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Food will be handed out in the parking lot. Take out only.
THURSDAY, AUG. 5
2021 CO-MINGLE FEEDER CALF SALE: Virginia Cooperative Extension and the Olde Dominion Cattle Cooperative will host the 2021 Co-mingle Feeder Calf sale at 6 p.m. at the Olde Dominion Agricultural Complex. Any producer interested in participating in cooperative marketing of their cattle may contact Becky Roberts at the Pittsylvania County VEC office at 434-432-7770 for specific information no later than April 1.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 7
GOD'S PIT CREW GOLF TOURNAMENT: Golf tournament sponsored by USW Local 831 and Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co. will be held at Goodyear Golf Club. Team registrations are being accepted. The tournament will be 4-person, captain's choice, shotgun choice, shotgun start with tee times at 8 a.m. and again at 1 p.m. Breakfast biscuits and grab-and-go lunch will be provided and heavy hors d'oeuvres will be served at the awards ceremony at the end of the day. Every player will be entered into a drawing in the million-dollar shootout. Registration is encouraged by Sept. 1. Contact Sandra Adams at 434-836-4472 for more information.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 19
HANDEL'S MESSIAH: Danville Area Choral Arts Society presents selections from Handel’s Messiah with string quintet, harpsichord and trumpet at 3 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 937 Main St. Admission is free.
ONGOING
DANVILLE MASTER GARDENER HELP DESK: The Danville Master Gardener Help Desk is available to answer gardening, lawn and landscaping questions every Monday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through October. Call the Cooperative Extension Office at 434-799-6558 or email danvillemastergardeners@gmail.com
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED: As part of the VCU Massey Cancer Center Office of Health Equity and Disparities Research, the Cancer Research and Resource Center in Danville is studying factors that impact colorectal cancer screening in local clinics. Resident of Virginia who receive care from a local community health center are asked to call 434-791-5205 or email masseycrrc@vcuhealth.org. You will be asked to complete a 30-35 minute interview and will receive a gift card as compensation for your time.