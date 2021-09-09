Because this section is free of charge, community events are subject to run based on available space. Religion items are published on the Saturday church page. Email events to news@registerbee.com.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 11
FREE COVID-19 VACCINATION CLINIC: Calvary Baptist Church in partnership with Averett University and the Virginia Department of Health will hold a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination clinic to all residents ages 12 and older from 9 to 11 a.m. at Calvary Baptist Church, 218 Holbrook St. Everyone who receives a vaccination will be entered for a chance to win one of two $50 gift cards. For more information, contact the Rev. Ernest M. Coppage at 443-794-2903.
DANVILLE AREA HUMANE SOCIETY YARD SALE: Danville Area Humane Society will hold its annual yard sale from 7:30 a.m. to noon at the Community Market.
COUNTRY BREAKFAST: VFW Post 647 will hold a country breakfast from 7 to 10 a.m. at cost of $7 per person.
MONDAY, SEPT. 13
DANVILLE RETIRED TEACHER ASSOCIATION: The Danville Retired Teacher Association will hold its first meeting of the year at 10:30 a.m. at Melville Avenue Baptist Church Fellowship Hall. The guest speaker will be Angela Hairston, superintendent of Danville Public Schools. All Danville Public Schools retirees are welcome. Everyone is encouraged to wear a mask and follow CDC guidelines.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 14
MOTORCYCLE CANNONBALL NATIONAL EVENT: Thunder Road Harley-Davidson, 4870 Riverside Drive, will host Motorcycle Cannonball National Event which brings antique motorcycle riders together from all over the country to display antiques/collectible motorcycles. Around 100 bikes will arrive at 4 p.m. and remain on display until 6 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 15
SOUTHERN VIRGINIA GO REGION 3 VIRTUAL MEETING: The Southern Virginia GO Region 3 executive committee will meet virtually at 10 a.m. The meeting is open to the public. Interested parties should login at https://tinyurl.com/37nh99dn. The password is 202011. Phone access is available by dialing 301-715-8592; the meeting ID is 339 011 5898, and the password is 202011. A time for public comments will be included in the meeting. and written public comments may be sent prior to 8 a.m., Sept. 15 to bryan.david@virginia.edu
THURSDAY, SEPT. 16
BEN AND THE MAGIC PAINTBRUSH: The Averett Theatre for Young People's Series presents "Ben and the Magic Paintbrush" by Bathsheba Doran at Pritchett Auditorium in the Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center at 7 p.m. Cost of tickets are $10 for adults; $8 students/seniors citizens (60 plus).
FRIDAY, SEPT. 17
BEN AND THE MAGIC PAINTBRUSH: The Averett Theatre for Young People's Series presents "Ben and the Magic Paintbrush" by Bathsheba Doran at Pritchett Auditorium in the Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center at 7 p.m. Cost of tickets are $10 for adults; $8 students/seniors citizens (60 plus).
GLOW IN THE DARK DUCK DANCE: Riverview Rotary and 2 Witches Winery & Brewing Company presents the Glow in the Duck Dance from 8 to 11 p.m. at 2 Witches. Tickets are $5 (at the door) and will include one ticket for the Ducks for the Dan event. Prize given for the best yellow outfit and best blacklight outfit.
GOD'S PIT CREW GOLF TOURNAMENT: Golf tournament sponsored by USW Local 831 and Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co. will be held at Goodyear Golf Club. Team registrations are being accepted. The tournament will be 4-person, captain's choice, shotgun choice, shotgun start with tee times at 8 a.m. and again at 1 p.m. Breakfast biscuits and grab-and-go lunch will be provided and heavy hors d'oeuvres will be served at the awards ceremony at the end of the day. Every player will be entered into a drawing in the million-dollar shootout. Registration is encouraged by Sept. 1. Contact Sandra Adams at 434-836-4472 for more information.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 18
DANVILLE AREA HUMANE SOCIETY YARD SALE: Danville Area Humane Society will hold their annual yard sale from 7:30 a.m. to noon at the Community Market. All profits go to support the work of the city's busy open admission shelter.
BEN AND THE MAGIC PAINTBRUSH: The Averett Theatre for Young People's Series presents "Ben and the Magic Paintbrush" by Bathsheba Doran at Pritchett Auditorium in the Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center at 11 a.m. Cost of tickets are $10 for adults; $8 students/seniors citizens (60 plus).
PANCAKE BREAKFAST: Sons of the American Legion Squadron 325 will hold an all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast from 7 to 10 a.m. at the post home. Cost is $6 for pancakes, sausage, juice and coffee.
DUCKS ON THE DAN: Riverview Rotary Club's Ducks on the Dan will be held at 10 a.m. Tickets are one for $5 or five for $20 and can be purchased at 2 Witches Winery and Brewery, Rippe's and from club members. Prizes are $500 for first place, $300 for second and $200 for third.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 19
HANDEL'S MESSIAH: Danville Area Choral Arts Society presents selections from Handel’s Messiah with string quintet, harpsichord and trumpet at 3 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 937 Main St. Admission is free.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 25
FREE COMMUNITY HOT DOG LUNCH: A free community hot dog lunch will be held from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church, 409 Arnett Blvd. Food can be picked up in parking lot.
BLUEGRASS BY THE RIVER CONCERT: The fourth annual Bluegrass by the River Concert will take place at the outdoor amphitheater at 2 Witches Winery & Brewing Co. at 209 Trade St. in Danville at 6 p.m. The concert will showcase live, American contemporary bluegrass music. Headlining the concert will be the Grammy-nominated and IBMA-award-winning bluegrass band Blue Highway. The evening will also showcase Shelton & Williams featuring the award-winning Jeanette & Johnny Williams and well-known artist Jay Shelton. Proceeds will go to the sheriff's office's local chapter of Project Lifesaver, a nonprofit organization that provides wristbands to quickly locate individuals with cognitive disorders who are prone to the life threatening behavior of wandering. A portion of proceeds will also be donated to Pam Rice, widow of Danville native Tony Rice. Ticket sales will be limited. No tickets will be sold at the door. All tickets must be purchased in advanced either online or in person at 2 Witches Winery & Brewing Co. The event will follow the current Centers for Disease Control and Virginia Health Department guidelines.
THURSDAY, OCT. 21
SCOTLAND ROAD BY AVERETT THEATRE DEPARTMENT: The Averett Theatre Department will present "Scotland Road" by Jeffrey Hatcher at 7 p.m. at Pritchett Auditorium in the Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. Tickets are $10 for adults; $8 for students/senior citizens (60 plus)
FRIDAY, OCT. 22
SCOTLAND ROAD BY AVERETT THEATRE DEPARTMENT: The Averett Theatre Department will present "Scotland Road" by Jeffrey Hatcher at 7 p.m. at the Pritchett Auditorium in the Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. Tickets are $10 for adults; $8 for students/senior citizens (60 plus)
SATURDAY, OCT. 23
SCOTLAND ROAD BY AVERETT THEATRE DEPARTMENT: The Averett Theatre Department will present "Scotland Road" by Jeffrey Hatcher at 7 p.m. at the Pritchett Auditorium in the Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. Tickets are $10 for adults; $8 for students/senior citizens (60 plus)
SATURDAY, OCT. 30
AIRPORT OPEN HOUSE AND YOUNG EAGLES RALLY: An airport open house and Young Eagles Rally will be held at the Danville Regional Airport from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Pilots from Virginia and North Carolina will complete free plane rides for children ages 8 to 17 who have pre-registered for the Young Eagles Rally. To register, visit www.youngeaglesday.org. There is no fee and free refreshments will be provided to the public.
FRIDAY, NOV. 12
ALL TOGETHER NOW BY AVERETT THEATRE DEPARTMENT: All Together Now presented by Averett Theatre Department will be hit songs from some of Broadway's greatest musicals, featuring songs of hope. This is a fundraiser for the Averett University Theatre Department. Held at the Pritchett Auditorium in the Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults; $8 for students/seniors citizens (60 plus).
SATURDAY, NOV. 13
ALL TOGETHER NOW BY AVERETT THEATRE DEPARTMENT: All Together Now presented by Averett Theatre Department will be hit songs from some of Broadway's greatest musicals, featuring songs of hope. This is a fundraiser for the Averett University Theatre Department. Held at the Pritchett Auditorium in the Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults; $8 for students/seniors citizens (60 plus).
SUNDAY, NOV. 14
ALL TOGETHER NOW BY AVERETT THEATRE DEPARTMENT: All Together Now presented by Averett Theatre Department will be hit songs from some of Broadway's greatest musicals, featuring songs of hope. This is a fundraiser for the Averett University Theatre Department. Held at the Pritchett Auditorium in the Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center at 2 and 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults; $8 for students/seniors citizens (60 plus).
FRIDAY, NOV. 19
AVERETT UNIVERSITY COUGAR BAND POPS CONCERT: Averett University Cougar Band Pops Concert held at 7 p.m. at the Pritchett Auditorium in the Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. Free admission.
THURSDAY, DEC. 2
AVERETT CELEBRATES CHRISTMAS: Averett University celebrates Christmas at 7 p.m. at the Pritchett Auditorium in the Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. Free admission.
ONGOING
DANVILLE MASTER GARDENER HELP DESK: The Danville Master Gardener Help Desk is available to answer gardening, lawn and landscaping questions every Monday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through October. Call the Cooperative Extension Office at 434-799-6558 or email danvillemastergardeners@gmail.com
MALE CANCER SURVIVORS NEEDED FOR A SOCIAL SURVEY: Virginia Commonwealth University and the Cancer Research & Resource Centers is conducting a survey about social networks and experiences as a male cancer survivor in rural Virginia. Anyone is eligible if they are a male prostate or colorectal cancer survivor, age 21 or over, completed cancer treatment and reside in rural Virginia. Participants will receive a gift card. If interested, contact the Cancer Research & Resource Center in Danville at 434-791-5205.