WEDNESDAY CLUB PROGRAM: Telly Tucker, former director of Economic Development for Danville, is making a second appearance at the Wednesday Club with a program "Tickling Ivory in All Genres Second Time Around." He has continued to perform as a pianist in a number of venues and was featured in the Black Theater and Arts Festive in Washington, D.C., in the summer of 2019 and continues to play with several bands and combos in Virginia and neighboring states. Program is free to the public at the club, 1002 Main St., with coffee served at 3:15 p.m. and program beginning at 3:45 p.m.

BARK THE HALLS: Ring in the season with a "woof." Take part in the award-winning Community Holiday Light Show with your dog by walking through the route while staff members are testing the lights, take a holiday-themed photo with your dog, and let your best friend enjoy a festive doggie treat from 6 to 8 p.m. at Ballou Park. No fee. For more information, call 434-793-4636.

THURSDAY, DEC. 9

COMMUNITY HOLIDAY LIGHT SHOW: Ballou Park will be lit up and full of the holiday spirit from 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 9-23. Admission is $10 per car; $20 for vans and minibuses. For more information, to have a display or volunteer, call 434-793-4636.