MONDAY, OCT. 4
DISABLED AMERICAN VETERANS CHAPTER 19 TO MEET: Disabled American Veterans Chapter 19 will hold its regular monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. at American Legion Post 325.
SATURDAY, OCT. 9
STEW AND BAKE SALE: Lakewood Community Church, 129 Clarks Mill Road, located across from Ringgold Flea Market, will have a stew and bake sale with pick up time from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Cost is $7 per quart. Blood bank will also be on scene from 9 a.m. to noon. To reserve stew, call 434-822-5153.
PIG-IN-A-POKE BINGO: Pig-in-a-Poke Bingo at Pelham Community Center, 161 Community Center Drive, Pelham, North Carolina, from 6 to 9 p.m. (Doors open at 5:30 p.m.) Do not bring food as there will be hot dogs, drinks, popcorn, candy and more for sale to benefit the center. Bingo game cards are 25 cents each, sold in $5 and $10 packs and individually. Cards for special games are $1 each. Special games include a 50/50 games and several door prizes.
COUNTRY BREAKFAST: VFW Post 647 will have a country breakfast from 7 to 10 a.m. at cost of $7 per person.
FALL FEST: Fall Fest at 340 William Drive from noon to 4 p.m. Festival will feature live music, arts and crafts and food. All church, groups, schools, colleges, business, entrepreneurs, cars, motorcycles, truck clubs, family and friends are welcome. For more information, contact Cynthia Jones at 434-203-2183.
BRUNSWICK STEW SALE FOR MISSIONS: Trinity United Methodist Church, 409 Arnett Blvd., will hold a Brunswick stew sale with pick up from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at cost of $7 per quart. For tickets, call 434-793-4196.
SATURDAY, OCT. 16
RINGGOLD V0LUNTEER FIRE & RESCUE STEW SALE: Ringgold Volunteer Fire & Rescue will hold its first Brunswick stew sale of the season at the station, 3880 Tom Fork Road in Ringgold. Stew is $7 per quart and can be pre-ordered by calling 434-822-6989. Ready for pick up by 9 a.m. Proceeds from sales pay for operation of the fire station.
CROSSROADS: CHANGE IN RURAL AMERICA EXHIBITION: Crossroad: Change in Rural America Exhibition from the Smithsonian will be on display at 24 Reid St., Chatham. Dates of exhibition will run through Nov. 21: Mondays-Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and on Sundays from 2 to 4 p.m. For additional hours by appointment for group tours, call 434-793-5644.
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 20
WEDNESDAY CLUB PROGRAM: The Wednesday Club, 1002 Main St., will hold a program at 3:45 p.m., with coffee served at 3:15 p.m. Tonya Fitzpatrick, three times TEDs presenter and podcaster, will speak on "Transformative Power of Travel." She is an international speaker and has presented at conferences and forums in the U.S. and many foreign countries. Program is free and open to the public.
THURSDAY, OCT. 21
SCOTLAND ROAD BY AVERETT THEATRE DEPARTMENT: The Averett theatre department will present "Scotland Road" by Jeffrey Hatcher at 7 p.m. at Pritchett Auditorium in Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. Tickets are $10 for adults; $8 for students/senior citizens (60 plus).
FRIDAY, OCT. 22
SCOTLAND ROAD BY AVERETT THEATRE DEPARTMENT: The Averett theatre department will present "Scotland Road" by Jeffrey Hatcher at 7 p.m. at the Pritchett Auditorium in Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. Tickets are $10 for adults; $8 for students/senior citizens (60 plus).
SATURDAY, OCT. 23
SCOTLAND ROAD BY AVERETT THEATRE DEPARTMENT: The Averett theatre department will present "Scotland Road" by Jeffrey Hatcher at 7 p.m. at the Pritchett Auditorium in Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. Tickets are $10 for adults; $8 for students/senior citizens (60 plus).
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 27
WEDNESDAY CLUB PROGRAM: The Wednesday Club, 1002 Main St., will hold a program at 3:45 p.m., with coffee at 3:15 p.m. Jennifer Williams, teacher and volunteer will speak about her experiences volunteering at in Danville where she teaches a creative writing class and heads a Second Chance Book Club. Program free and open to the public.
SATURDAY, OCT. 30
FREE HOT DOG LUNCH: Trinity United Methodist Church, 409 Arnett Blvd., will hold a free hot dog lunch from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Food will be handed out in the parking lot for take out only.
AIRPORT OPEN HOUSE AND YOUNG EAGLES RALLY: An airport open house and Young Eagles Rally will be held at the Danville Regional Airport from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Pilots from Virginia and North Carolina will complete free plane rides for children ages 8 to 17 who have pre-registered for the Young Eagles Rally. To register, visit www.youngeaglesday.org. There is no fee and free refreshments will be provided to the public.
FRIDAY, NOV. 12
HIT SONGS: "All Together Now" presented by Averett theatre department will be hit songs from some of Broadway's greatest musicals, featuring songs of hope. This is a fundraiser for the Averett University Theatre Department. Held at the Pritchett Auditorium in Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults; $8 for students/seniors citizens (60 plus).
SATURDAY, NOV. 13
HIT SONGS: All Together Now presented by Averett Theatre Department will be hit songs from some of Broadway's greatest musicals, featuring songs of hope. This is a fundraiser for the Averett University Theatre Department. Held at the Pritchett Auditorium in Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults; $8 for students/seniors citizens (60 plus).
SUNDAY, NOV. 14
HIT SONGS: All Together Now presented by Averett Theatre Department will be hit songs from some of Broadway's greatest musicals, featuring songs of hope. This is a fundraiser for the Averett University Theatre Department. Held at the Pritchett Auditorium in Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center at 2 and 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults; $8 for students/seniors citizens (60 plus).
FRIDAY, NOV. 19
CONCERT: Averett University Cougar Band Pops Concert held at 7 p.m. at the Pritchett Auditorium in Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. Admission is free.
THURSDAY, DEC. 2
AVERETT CELEBRATES CHRISTMAS: Averett University celebrates Christmas at 7 p.m. at the Pritchett Auditorium in Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. Admission is free.
THURSDAY, FEB. 17
PETER AND THE STARCATCHER: Peter and the Starcatcher will be presented by the Averett Theatre Department at 7 p.m. at the Pritchett Auditorium in Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. Cost of tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students/senior citizens (60 plus).
FRIDAY, FEB. 18
PETER AND THE STARCATCHER: Peter and the Starcatcher will be presented by the Averett Theatre Department at 7 p.m. at the Pritchett Auditorium in the Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. Cost of tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students/senior citizens (60 plus).
SATURDAY, FEB. 19
PETER AND THE STARCATCHER: Peter and the Starcatcher will be presented by the Averett Theatre Department at 7 p.m. at the Pritchett Auditorium in Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. Cost of tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students/senior citizens (60 plus).
THURSDAY, APRIL 7
HEAD OVER HEELS: Head over Heels is a jukebox musical presented by the Averett Theatre Department at 7 p.m. at the Pritchett Auditorium in Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. Cost of tickets are $10 adults and $8 students/senior citizens (60 plus).
FRIDAY, APRIL 8
HEAD OVER HEELS: Head over Heels is a jukebox musical presented by the Averett Theatre Department at 7 p.m. at the Pritchett Auditorium in Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. Cost of tickets are $10 adults; $8 students/senior citizens (60 plus).
SATURDAY, APRIL 9
HEAD OVER HEELS: Head over Heels is a jukebox musical presented by the Averett Theatre Department at 7 p.m. at the Pritchett Auditorium in Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. Cost of tickets are $10 adults; $8 students/senior citizens (60 plus).
SUNDAY, APRIL 10
HEAD OVER HEELS: Head over Heels is a jukebox musical presented by the Averett Theatre Department at 2 p.m. at the Pritchett Auditorium in Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. Cost of tickets are $10 adults; $8 students/senior citizens (60 plus).
FRIDAY, APRIL 22
AVERETT UNIVERSITY COUGAR BAND SPRING CONCERT: Averett University Cougar Band Spring Concert to be held at 7 p.m. at the Pritchett Auditorium in Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. Free admission.
SUNDAY, APRIL 24
AVERETT SINGERS SPRING CONCERT: Averett Singers Spring Concert to be held at 2:30 p.m. at the Pritchett Auditorium in Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. Free Admission.
ONGOING
DANVILLE MASTER GARDENER HELP DESK: The Danville Master Gardener Help Desk is available to answer gardening, lawn and landscaping questions every Monday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through October. Call the Cooperative Extension Office at 434-799-6558 or email danvillemastergardeners@gmail.com
MALE CANCER SURVIVORS NEEDED FOR A SOCIAL SURVEY: Virginia Commonwealth University and the Cancer Research & Resource Centers is conducting a survey about social networks and experiences as a male cancer survivor in rural Virginia. Anyone is eligible if they are a male prostate or colorectal cancer survivor, age 21 or over, completed cancer treatment and reside in rural Virginia. Participants will receive a gift card. If interested, contact the Cancer Research & Resource Center in Danville at 434-791-5205.